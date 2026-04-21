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Take the L! Chris Murphy Smugly BACKPEDALS After Cheering for Iran, Makes Things WORSE; Updated (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Would you look at that? Chris Murphy is now backpedaling on his post cheering Iran's Islamic Regime against America. He wants us all to believe he was being sarcastic and was only making a dig at Trump.

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Now, could this be true? Sure. Do we think he's trying to save face? Yes.

Of course, Murphy being Murphy, he's doing a really bad job of backpedaling and lashing out:

No, Chris. Your tweet was something called TREASON.

-- UPDATE --

-- END UPDATE --

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Yeah, bud.

We all saw it.

He really should, although we're not holding our breath waiting for him to do the right thing.

Yup, that's him.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN TERRORISM

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