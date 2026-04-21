Take the L! Chris Murphy Smugly BACKPEDALS After Cheering for Iran, Makes Things WORSE; Updated (WATCH)

Would you look at that? Chris Murphy is now backpedaling on his post cheering Iran's Islamic Regime against America. He wants us all to believe he was being sarcastic and was only making a dig at Trump.

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Now, could this be true? Sure. Do we think he's trying to save face? Yes.

Of course, Murphy being Murphy, he's doing a really bad job of backpedaling and lashing out:

Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not “awesome”. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called “sarcasm”. https://t.co/aL9vSEzZC1 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 21, 2026

No, Chris. Your tweet was something called TREASON.

-- UPDATE --

JUST IN: Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't say he has any regrets after furious backlash to his X post calling reports of Iranian ships slipping past the U.S. naval blockade "awesome."



"I guess I just have to be more careful about sarcasm on Twitter," Murphy exclusively told… pic.twitter.com/MB6nuZjY9V — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

-- END UPDATE --

Except that you were amplifying factually inaccurate Iranian propaganda with your tin-eared “sarcasm”, Chris. The sources you choose to lend credence to say a lot about who you are and where your allegiances liehttps://t.co/iazRB77Fty — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 21, 2026

So you believe the Propaganda minister of Iran and were making a funny? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 21, 2026

It’s wasn’t sarcasm, Chris.



You have such bad TDS that you were openly cheering for a terrorist state regime.



Good job, bud. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 21, 2026

Yeah, bud.

No. You’re rooting for Islamic terrorists in Iran! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2026

We all saw it.

You support terrorists, we see you. — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 21, 2026

🖕🏼 zero part of this was sarcasm.



Your speeches back this statement up 1000%.



You want his failure. Your triggered self can’t help yourself.



RESIGN TRAITOR. — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) April 21, 2026

He really should, although we're not holding our breath waiting for him to do the right thing.

Yup, that's him.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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