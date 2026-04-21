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COUP?! DataRepublican Drops Receipts in BOMBSHELL Thread About Why Pete Hegseth Is REALLY Being Targeted

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's not unusual for us to share a thread from Twitchy favorite, DataRepublican, and not have much to add because she's just that good at this.

This is yet again one of those threads.

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Note, it's a bit lengthy so get a snack, because it's worth the read.

Post continues:

... revolution planning document cited him as an insider threat.

They didn't go after him because of drinking. They didn't go after him because of women. They went after him because every color revolution manual ever written says the same thing: you cannot topple a government unless the security forces defect. And a loyal Secretary of Defense is the one person who makes sure they don't.

I have the receipts. Their own documents. Their own training sessions. Their own words on camera. 

As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

As we said, she's so good at this.

*snacking*

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Hrm.

Wait ... what?

Post continues:

They don't swear allegiance to the president himself."

Then it teaches them how to defect: call in sick, work slowly, ignore orders, leak to media, publicly defy.

Sound familiar?

Post continues: 

... as possible 'Insider Threat'" — AP, November 15, 2024.72 hours after his nomination. In a regime change manual.

Hooboy.

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Post continues:

... operations "war crimes" and declaring officers "should refuse superior orders."

Remember these dates.

Hrm.

Interesting timing.

WTF?

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Post continues: 

... option is removal. That's why Driscoll gets 16 Democratic votes and puff pieces. That's why Hegseth gets grand juries.

Wow wow.

... 'people like you'.

K.

Holy cow.

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Post continues:

... the Seditious Six video-
- A pipeline that produced the cohort
- A grand jury they couldn't win
- A replacement they CAN co-opt
- Braver Angels and MWEG sitting at the same table as the color revolution coordinators- A physical barricade at the building where the playbook was written

They're not trying to get rid of a bad SecDef. They're trying to remove the one obstacle that makes their entire methodology fail.

Woof.

We've been covering DR for a while now, and yes, we are definitely looking forward to her book.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

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