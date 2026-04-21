COUP?! DataRepublican Drops Receipts in BOMBSHELL Thread About Why Pete Hegseth Is REALLY Being Targeted

It's not unusual for us to share a thread from Twitchy favorite, DataRepublican, and not have much to add because she's just that good at this.

This is yet again one of those threads.

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Note, it's a bit lengthy so get a snack, because it's worth the read.

🧵 THREAD: The true reason Pete Hegseth is being targeted is because he's standing between President Trump and a coup@PeteHegseth named the institutions... CFR, Brookings, the general class... in 37 seconds in a video by @Liz_Wheeler . Within 72 hours of his nomination, a color… pic.twitter.com/DgWilvJlf8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... revolution planning document cited him as an insider threat. They didn't go after him because of drinking. They didn't go after him because of women. They went after him because every color revolution manual ever written says the same thing: you cannot topple a government unless the security forces defect. And a loyal Secretary of Defense is the one person who makes sure they don't. I have the receipts. Their own documents. Their own training sessions. Their own words on camera. As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

As we said, she's so good at this.

This is not my theory. This is theirs.



Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan — the two most cited scholars in the color revolution field — studied 323 regime change campaigns. Their finding:



Security force defections make campaigns FORTY-SIX TIMES more likely to succeed. pic.twitter.com/w1DND511SS — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

*snacking*

So what did co-author Maria Stephan do next?



She became Chief Organizer of the Horizons Project. And on July 16, 2025, she trained New Kings participants on video.



"Security forces refused to obey orders to repress protesters." pic.twitter.com/j2R2uh0qSv — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Hrm.

130,000 people are told:



"When they crack and power within them shifts, the entire edifice can crumble."



"They" = security forces... our military.



Yes, Stefan's teachings are now informing a mass American audience that it's how you bring down a government. pic.twitter.com/CEStbNLYeN — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Wait ... what?

It gets worse. Hardy Merriman — Gene Sharp's personal assistant, co-author of the CANVAS regime change field manual used in 50+ countries — wrote a domestic version.



It says:



"Those who serve in government institutions swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. They don't swear… pic.twitter.com/d3f1rEB1D0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

They don't swear allegiance to the president himself." Then it teaches them how to defect: call in sick, work slowly, ignore orders, leak to media, publicly defy.

Sound familiar?

Now look at what their own planning document says about Hegseth.



The "Democracy Playbook 2025" — the same document that teaches "dealing with security forces" and color revolution case studies — cites this in footnote 49:



"Pete Hegseth had been flagged by fellow service member… pic.twitter.com/k9009cKy0i — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... as possible 'Insider Threat'" — AP, November 15, 2024.72 hours after his nomination. In a regime change manual.

Hooboy.

Then the operation went live.



November 11, 2025: The National Lawyers Guild Military Law Task Force publishes "FAQ on Refusing Illegal Orders."



November 12: Same group publishes a statement calling U.S. Venezuela operations "war crimes" and declaring officers "should refuse… pic.twitter.com/nK9J56b3Jt — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

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Post continues:

... operations "war crimes" and declaring officers "should refuse superior orders." Remember these dates.

Hrm.

Six days later. November 18.



Six Democratic members of Congress — all military veterans — release a video telling active-duty troops:



"You MUST refuse illegal orders." pic.twitter.com/P5iQ2LFQQS — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Interesting timing.

Five of the six were recruited through a single organization: New Politics Leadership Academy.



One pipeline. One talent program. Five of six. Mark Kelly was the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Gh1cNNTwVl — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

The administration took the bait. Exactly as the playbook predicted.



Trump called them "traitors" and threatened death. Hegseth opened a Pentagon investigation. Grand jury convened under 18 USC 2387... sedition. It failed. pic.twitter.com/xgXmqde6fB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Daniel Driscoll — Secretary of the Army — has been MORE disruptive than Hegseth. Cancelled the M10 Booker. Halted Humvee production.



His confirmation vote... 66-28 versus Hegseth's 51-50. Zero organized opposition for Driscoll. Why? pic.twitter.com/6OE6iEyJSt — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

WTF?

Because Driscoll is someone the system can work with. He's Yale Law with cross-partisan relationships.



Like this one: Daniel Driscoll's wife donated over six thousand dollars to Maggie Goodlander, one of the Seditious Six. pic.twitter.com/NJpeUMM2qD — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

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The color revolution playbook has one tool for security forces: social pressure through professional networks to induce defection.



Driscoll is embedded in those networks. He can be pulled away.



Hegseth isn't. He was never attached. The system can't co-opt him... so its only… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... option is removal. That's why Driscoll gets 16 Democratic votes and puff pieces. That's why Hegseth gets grand juries.

Wow wow.

Yes, Braver Angels is tied. IMIP hosted a "Pre-Huddle for Braver Angels Convention" on June 13, 2024.



Tabatha Pilgrim Thompson, from the Horizons Project, Maria Stephan's organization, was on the call. Watch below: pic.twitter.com/HjP5dFau24 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

And MWEG? Same table.



Jennifer Thomas if MWEG on the IMIP call, February 2024:



"We couldn't have done it without people like you." pic.twitter.com/MUbwQFIj87 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

... 'people like you'.

K.

IMIP's Sterling Speirn responds: "If you have a Mormon Women's chapter in your community, you're going to have a little passing gear already in place."



MWEG is the grassroots arm. IMIP is the coordination layer. And Maria Stephan's Horizons Project is a part of this same series. pic.twitter.com/DTyzrvOG9i — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Holy cow.

When Hegseth took his seat on the USIP board, the institutional home where the color revolution playbook was developed, the acting president physically barricaded the building.



They sent DOGE staff, FBI agents, and DC police to get in. pic.twitter.com/MVdcSz95F0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

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CONCLUSION:



Pete Hegseth named the institutions in 37 seconds. The institutions responded with:



- Pre-positioned oppo research activated in 72 hours

- A regime change planning document citing him by name

- A legal predicate for military disobedience published the same week as… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Post continues:

... the Seditious Six video-

- A pipeline that produced the cohort

- A grand jury they couldn't win

- A replacement they CAN co-opt

- Braver Angels and MWEG sitting at the same table as the color revolution coordinators- A physical barricade at the building where the playbook was written They're not trying to get rid of a bad SecDef. They're trying to remove the one obstacle that makes their entire methodology fail.

Woof.

If you appreciated this content, you will love my upcoming book - October 2026. I know it's a long way off, but we intentionally went with a small publisher to skirt censorship issues and need every preorder to launch in big chains.



Books a Million: https://t.co/W1MODI2XPy… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

We've been covering DR for a while now, and yes, we are definitely looking forward to her book.

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