COUP?! DataRepublican Drops Receipts in BOMBSHELL Thread About Why Pete Hegseth Is REALLY Being Targeted

It's not unusual for us to share a thread from Twitchy favorite, DataRepublican, and not have much to add because she's just that good at this.
This is yet again one of those threads.
Note, it's a bit lengthy so get a snack, because it's worth the read.
🧵 THREAD: The true reason Pete Hegseth is being targeted is because he's standing between President Trump and a coup@PeteHegseth named the institutions... CFR, Brookings, the general class... in 37 seconds in a video by @Liz_Wheeler . Within 72 hours of his nomination, a color… pic.twitter.com/DgWilvJlf8— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Post continues:
... revolution planning document cited him as an insider threat.
They didn't go after him because of drinking. They didn't go after him because of women. They went after him because every color revolution manual ever written says the same thing: you cannot topple a government unless the security forces defect. And a loyal Secretary of Defense is the one person who makes sure they don't.
I have the receipts. Their own documents. Their own training sessions. Their own words on camera.
As always, patience as I pull together the thread.
As we said, she's so good at this.
This is not my theory. This is theirs.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan — the two most cited scholars in the color revolution field — studied 323 regime change campaigns. Their finding:
Security force defections make campaigns FORTY-SIX TIMES more likely to succeed. pic.twitter.com/w1DND511SS
*snacking*
So what did co-author Maria Stephan do next?— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
She became Chief Organizer of the Horizons Project. And on July 16, 2025, she trained New Kings participants on video.
"Security forces refused to obey orders to repress protesters." pic.twitter.com/j2R2uh0qSv
Recommended
Hrm.
130,000 people are told:— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
"When they crack and power within them shifts, the entire edifice can crumble."
"They" = security forces... our military.
Yes, Stefan's teachings are now informing a mass American audience that it's how you bring down a government. pic.twitter.com/CEStbNLYeN
Wait ... what?
It gets worse. Hardy Merriman — Gene Sharp's personal assistant, co-author of the CANVAS regime change field manual used in 50+ countries — wrote a domestic version.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
It says:
"Those who serve in government institutions swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. They don't swear… pic.twitter.com/d3f1rEB1D0
Post continues:
They don't swear allegiance to the president himself."
Then it teaches them how to defect: call in sick, work slowly, ignore orders, leak to media, publicly defy.
Sound familiar?
Now look at what their own planning document says about Hegseth.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
The "Democracy Playbook 2025" — the same document that teaches "dealing with security forces" and color revolution case studies — cites this in footnote 49:
"Pete Hegseth had been flagged by fellow service member… pic.twitter.com/k9009cKy0i
Post continues:
... as possible 'Insider Threat'" — AP, November 15, 2024.72 hours after his nomination. In a regime change manual.
Hooboy.
Then the operation went live.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
November 11, 2025: The National Lawyers Guild Military Law Task Force publishes "FAQ on Refusing Illegal Orders."
November 12: Same group publishes a statement calling U.S. Venezuela operations "war crimes" and declaring officers "should refuse… pic.twitter.com/nK9J56b3Jt
Post continues:
... operations "war crimes" and declaring officers "should refuse superior orders."
Remember these dates.
Hrm.
Six days later. November 18.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Six Democratic members of Congress — all military veterans — release a video telling active-duty troops:
"You MUST refuse illegal orders." pic.twitter.com/P5iQ2LFQQS
Interesting timing.
Five of the six were recruited through a single organization: New Politics Leadership Academy.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
One pipeline. One talent program. Five of six. Mark Kelly was the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Gh1cNNTwVl
The administration took the bait. Exactly as the playbook predicted.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Trump called them "traitors" and threatened death. Hegseth opened a Pentagon investigation. Grand jury convened under 18 USC 2387... sedition. It failed. pic.twitter.com/xgXmqde6fB
Daniel Driscoll — Secretary of the Army — has been MORE disruptive than Hegseth. Cancelled the M10 Booker. Halted Humvee production.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
His confirmation vote... 66-28 versus Hegseth's 51-50. Zero organized opposition for Driscoll. Why? pic.twitter.com/6OE6iEyJSt
WTF?
Because Driscoll is someone the system can work with. He's Yale Law with cross-partisan relationships.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Like this one: Daniel Driscoll's wife donated over six thousand dollars to Maggie Goodlander, one of the Seditious Six. pic.twitter.com/NJpeUMM2qD
The color revolution playbook has one tool for security forces: social pressure through professional networks to induce defection.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Driscoll is embedded in those networks. He can be pulled away.
Hegseth isn't. He was never attached. The system can't co-opt him... so its only…
Post continues:
... option is removal. That's why Driscoll gets 16 Democratic votes and puff pieces. That's why Hegseth gets grand juries.
Wow wow.
Yes, Braver Angels is tied. IMIP hosted a "Pre-Huddle for Braver Angels Convention" on June 13, 2024.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Tabatha Pilgrim Thompson, from the Horizons Project, Maria Stephan's organization, was on the call. Watch below: pic.twitter.com/HjP5dFau24
And MWEG? Same table.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Jennifer Thomas if MWEG on the IMIP call, February 2024:
"We couldn't have done it without people like you." pic.twitter.com/MUbwQFIj87
... 'people like you'.
K.
IMIP's Sterling Speirn responds: "If you have a Mormon Women's chapter in your community, you're going to have a little passing gear already in place."— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
MWEG is the grassroots arm. IMIP is the coordination layer. And Maria Stephan's Horizons Project is a part of this same series. pic.twitter.com/DTyzrvOG9i
Holy cow.
When Hegseth took his seat on the USIP board, the institutional home where the color revolution playbook was developed, the acting president physically barricaded the building.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
They sent DOGE staff, FBI agents, and DC police to get in. pic.twitter.com/MVdcSz95F0
CONCLUSION:— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Pete Hegseth named the institutions in 37 seconds. The institutions responded with:
- Pre-positioned oppo research activated in 72 hours
- A regime change planning document citing him by name
- A legal predicate for military disobedience published the same week as…
Post continues:
... the Seditious Six video-
- A pipeline that produced the cohort
- A grand jury they couldn't win
- A replacement they CAN co-opt
- Braver Angels and MWEG sitting at the same table as the color revolution coordinators- A physical barricade at the building where the playbook was written
They're not trying to get rid of a bad SecDef. They're trying to remove the one obstacle that makes their entire methodology fail.
Woof.
If you appreciated this content, you will love my upcoming book - October 2026. I know it's a long way off, but we intentionally went with a small publisher to skirt censorship issues and need every preorder to launch in big chains.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026
Books a Million: https://t.co/W1MODI2XPy…
We've been covering DR for a while now, and yes, we are definitely looking forward to her book.
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