Twist and Tur: MS NOW 'Journo' Claims Dem James Talarico Took Back ‘God Is Non-Binary’ - He Didn’t

It’s not an exaggeration that ‘journalists’ are the least informed around us. News has a hard time penetrating the bubbles they’ve constructed. They certainly don’t voluntarily venture outside those bubbles either. This explains how ‘informed’ MS NOW correspondent Katy Tur had no idea that Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico did NOT take back what he said about God being non-binary, or she could just be lying and trying to cover for a fellow Democrat. Take your pick.

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A microcosm of the cover that the media is going to run for Talarico and his history of radical lib comments: MSNOW’s Katy Tur says he has taken the “God is non-binary” thing back and said it was “silly." Talarico’s actual answer on this is that his comment was “deliberately provocative” and that you “can’t use human categories to define God” then deflects to Paxton. He does not “take it back” nor does he say it was “silly” or anything even resembling that kind of language. Expect a lot more of this stuff from the media as they campaign for Beto 2.0.

Here’s Katy Tur blabbing her 'silly' ignorance on Real Time with Bill Maher. (WATCH)

A microcosm of the cover that the media is going to run for Talarico and his history of radical lib comments:



MSNOW’s Katy Tur says he has taken the “God is non-binary” thing back and said it was “silly."



Talarico’s actual answer on this is that his comment was “deliberately… pic.twitter.com/Jk3djZJ0oj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

Katy Turd is a DNC activist. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) May 31, 2026

The Democrat media is going to be very busy. He’s got a long history of “silly”. — arkbuilder2012 (@arkbuilder2012) May 31, 2026

The legacy media is already framing simply repeating what Talarico has said in the past as ‘attacks’ by Republicans.

Posters hope the efforts won’t be enough. It's obvious to sane people that Talarico is a loony leftist.

No one is buying it. His freak flag is flying high. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 31, 2026

“cringey” comments = stuff I still believe but can’t say out loud anymore — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

Now he has to pretend to be a moderate to lure in gullible voters.

Commenters say they’ve seen this preposterous ‘moderate’ move before.

Can we even call the media for real anymore?? They’re only there to do their best to try and put makeup on the pigs!! Democrats keep handing them these candidates who shouldn’t be within 1000 yards of a school zone, and the media has to go through the mental gymnastics of attempting to create a viable narrative of these loons!! — Jaycin (@FightOn87) May 31, 2026

Every election, when the cameras are rolling, Leftists expeditiously retreat from the bailey to the motte, from Robespierre & Che Guevara to James Madison and it's a mortal lock that - every election- the media provides sleight of hand & cover for the maneuver — JJo (@JJofoo) May 31, 2026

The Democrat play-book, run as a moderate then go full commie once elected.

...and Democrats fall for it every time. — Jeffery Wells (@Jeffery53767000) May 31, 2026

Yep, just like Virginia and ‘moderate’ Governor Abigail Spanberger who’s gone full far-left wacko since taking office.

Posters say with Graham ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Platner imploding in Maine, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats will shift their efforts to shoring up Talarico.

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They’re going to abandon Platner and go all-in on Talarico for now.



I expect they’ll pull Biden /Kamala type switch on Platner post the primary.



They think they can win Texas and Maine. They’ll be disappointed, again. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 31, 2026

All signs point to Platner getting Biden'd



The oppo dumps aren’t close to being done — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

As Platner flames out, expect Talarico to get all the media’s positive attention and cover-up. Meanwhile, Republicans and online researchers are only getting started on Talarico. Who knows what is left to be revealed about the plastic preacher? Whatever it is, we can count on the Katy Turs of the ‘journalism’ world flubbing it or lying about it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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