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Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Genders Claim

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:25 PM on May 25, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats keep pushing their U.S. Senate candidate in Texas as the sensible choice. But James Talarico’s voiced beliefs are way outside the mainstream, and he’s a radical, no matter how much he denies it. One of Talarico’s craziest beliefs is that there are six genders, not two. Republican commentator Scott Jennings has re-upped his previously unanswered question, asking exactly what those six genders are.

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Here’s video of what Talarico believes, followed by Jennings’s post. (WATCH)

We don’t know the answer, Scott.

But some commenters have given it their best guesses. Do any of these sound right?

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You’ll get no argument from us on that last post.

Democrats want Texas voters to trust a guy who rejects reality to solve their real-life problems. Men cannot become women or vice versa, James.

The ‘preferred pronouns’ nonsense is not going to fly with most Texans either.

Where there are six genders, there’s room for scores more. It's madness. Still, posters are worried that reality is a hard sell to some Democrats.

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It’s why Republicans can’t get complacent. Democrats and their legacy media cohorts are already pushing Talarico hard. After spectacular failures like Beto O’Rourke, they feel Talarico might finally be the one to turn Texas blue. Republicans can’t stay home come Election Day.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

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