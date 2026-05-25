Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Genders Claim

Democrats keep pushing their U.S. Senate candidate in Texas as the sensible choice. But James Talarico’s voiced beliefs are way outside the mainstream, and he’s a radical, no matter how much he denies it. One of Talarico’s craziest beliefs is that there are six genders, not two. Republican commentator Scott Jennings has re-upped his previously unanswered question, asking exactly what those six genders are.
Here’s video of what Talarico believes, followed by Jennings’s post. (WATCH)
Talarico: They’re going to call me a radical leftist.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026
Also Talarico: Trans abortions, God is non-binary, six genders, no prisons.
So, yeah. pic.twitter.com/XlswxR1X5A
Still can’t find anyone who can help me. Oh well. pic.twitter.com/HMr80jd14G— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 25, 2026
We don’t know the answer, Scott.
But some commenters have given it their best guesses. Do any of these sound right?
1. Male— JD Reyes 🪔 (@Orthographix) May 25, 2026
2. Female
3. Deluded
4. Deceived
5. Duped
6. Retarded
1. Male— Russell M (@RussellMac5) May 25, 2026
2. Female
3. Transmale
4. Transfemale
5. TransAm
6. Transformers
More than meets the eye.
Easy!!!— MrNobody (@TheMrNobody1984) May 25, 2026
They are: male, female, mentally ill, confused, broken, and damaged. 👍
Not including Rudolph?— KXR (@ihumpo) May 25, 2026
There’s 8!
1. Dasher
2. Dancer
3. Prancer
4. Vixen
5. Comet
6. Cupid
7. Donner
8. Blitzen
Three may be Mo, Larry, Curley.— Hope Otto (@otto_hope) May 25, 2026
All I know is that the last one is *sixth man* and he comes off the bench.— John Eubanks🌵 (@BeJohnEubanks) May 25, 2026
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Talrico's genders are weirdo, geek, Socialist, pinhead and low-T male.— Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) May 25, 2026
You’ll get no argument from us on that last post.
Democrats want Texas voters to trust a guy who rejects reality to solve their real-life problems. Men cannot become women or vice versa, James.
There's male, female, and genetic anomalies like hermaphroditism. Everything else is a social construct, and a really evil one. Believing you're in the wrong body is either a trauma response, body dysmorphic disorder, or autogynophilia. NOTHING changes your DNA.— MissAnneThrope (@StephanieHefli7) May 25, 2026
Male/female, trans male/female, hermaphrodite, no gender. That's my guess as to their belief but in my world the answer is 2. Birth defects and mental illness don't make separate genders, chromosomes do. XX and XY. Anything else is an anomaly.— NOTAWHITELIB (@notawhitelib) May 25, 2026
The ‘preferred pronouns’ nonsense is not going to fly with most Texans either.
Where there are six genders, there’s room for scores more. It's madness. Still, posters are worried that reality is a hard sell to some Democrats.
There’s only six now?? Oh that’s a relief, perhaps now my college professors won’t make me memorize 179!!— Pil Roberts | Conservative Commentary & Analysis (@PilRoberts) May 25, 2026
Doesn’t matter Scott. Read the replies. Most have TDS and would vote for Charles Manson if he ran as a Dem— Tom J (@TomJjzil) May 25, 2026
No one can. But they believe this halfwit is their savior for some stupid reason. They're ready for their tracksuits and bunk beds.— PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) May 25, 2026
It’s why Republicans can’t get complacent. Democrats and their legacy media cohorts are already pushing Talarico hard. After spectacular failures like Beto O’Rourke, they feel Talarico might finally be the one to turn Texas blue. Republicans can’t stay home come Election Day.
Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.
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