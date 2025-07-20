Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless in Quest to Hold Power

Failed Democrat politician Beto O’Rourke says that his party needs to be more ruthless and is more concerned with being right instead of attaining power. Um, ok. The comments come amidst a push for Democrats to redraw congressional district lines in several states.

Listen to this. (WATCH)

Demcorats have dispatched Beto O’Rourke to say that Dems have been more concerned with "being right" than being in power — and that needs to change.



"We have to get serious. We have to be absolutely ruthless about getting back in power." pic.twitter.com/YNDxVcHSUd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

‘Democrats aren’t ruthless enough,’ said no observant person ever.

Posters say the Democrats keep rolling out the lamest male party spokespersons despite saying they want to connect with men.

Lol, they send the ultimate beta male (no pun intended) to go flex their metaphorical muscles.



They sent Tim Walz out to code speak” to young males.



They are so lost. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 20, 2025

3x loser tells America what Democrats need to do to win — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Being lost makes them extremely desperate and dangerous. — Judas Goat (@RealJudasGoat) July 20, 2025

O’Rourke has lost races for U.S. Senate, the Democrat presidential nomination, and Texas Governor.

Posters are confused that the Democrats are claiming they haven’t been ruthless enough. Did they forget the last ten years?

“We have to be ruthless about getting back into power.”



Ummm excuse me? — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) July 20, 2025

We have to start getting ruthless, they say. pic.twitter.com/B42PFeYxib — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Can’t think of anything more “ruthless” than a years long coup against the duly elected President of the United States. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 20, 2025

Democrats just haven’t cared enough about power over the last 10 years and finally need to get ruthless



An actual message from Robert Francis O'Rourke — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

They’ve been nothing but ruthless!

Commenters are still shaking their heads over how inept Democrat leadership is. How can they be so bad at this?

Sending Beto out to push your message is the epitome of misguided listless leadership — Oww My Balls the Epitomizer (@JayMcsack) July 20, 2025

Yeah this is gonna be clipped like crazy and just make them look even worse.



Very embarassing. — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) July 20, 2025

There really getting desperate .. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) July 20, 2025

It’s not good when you’re resorting to sending Beto out there — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

The bottom of the barrel — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) July 20, 2025

We can also consider the possibility that ‘bottom of the barrel’ is the best the Democrats have to offer at this point.

