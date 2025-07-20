Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By...
Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless in Quest to Hold Power

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Failed Democrat politician Beto O’Rourke says that his party needs to be more ruthless and is more concerned with being right instead of attaining power. Um, ok. The comments come amidst a push for Democrats to redraw congressional district lines in several states.

Listen to this. (WATCH)

‘Democrats aren’t ruthless enough,’ said no observant person ever.

Posters say the Democrats keep rolling out the lamest male party spokespersons despite saying they want to connect with men.

O’Rourke has lost races for U.S. Senate, the Democrat presidential nomination, and Texas Governor.

Posters are confused that the Democrats are claiming they haven’t been ruthless enough. Did they forget the last ten years?

They’ve been nothing but ruthless!

Commenters are still shaking their heads over how inept Democrat leadership is. How can they be so bad at this?

We can also consider the possibility that ‘bottom of the barrel’ is the best the Democrats have to offer at this point.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

