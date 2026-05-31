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HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 31, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

When he's not forcing his wife to record herself defending his sexting other women, Graham Platner has spent the campaign trail painting Sen. Susan Collins as a warmonger who personally shipped him off to Iraq, all while blasting her as spineless and corrupt. 

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Guys, he's really obsessed with hating her; he's even counting down the days until he thinks he'll defeat her.

Weird, right?

BUT a viral X thread just dropped a receipts-heavy bombshell that’s got even some Maine Democrats squirming: the combat vet who claims Collins sent him to war actually cast his own ballot to re-elect her afterward. Oof.

Oopsie.

Because he wanted an adventure ... and oh yeah, he wanted to kill some people. 

Side note, a lot of people don't believe this (even though you'd think by now they'd have figured out the guy is a walking, talking lie) ... Platner himself admitted it.

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Double oopsie.

Think this will finally be enough for Democrats to give him the boot?

We can't wait to see Collins' ads reminding everyone he voted for her ... that will be such a chef's kiss to everything else they have on this guy.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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