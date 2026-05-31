HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

When he's not forcing his wife to record herself defending his sexting other women, Graham Platner has spent the campaign trail painting Sen. Susan Collins as a warmonger who personally shipped him off to Iraq, all while blasting her as spineless and corrupt.

Advertisement

Guys, he's really obsessed with hating her; he's even counting down the days until he thinks he'll defeat her.

Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt.



And in 157 days, we will defeat her. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

Weird, right?

BUT a viral X thread just dropped a receipts-heavy bombshell that’s got even some Maine Democrats squirming: the combat vet who claims Collins sent him to war actually cast his own ballot to re-elect her afterward. Oof.

Graham Platner accused Sen. Collins of “sending him to war”



After her vote for the Iraq War… Graham Platner voted for Susan Collins re-election.



Everything he says is a lie. https://t.co/sSVZpu9MlJ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 30, 2026

Oopsie.

He did?? 😂 — CYNDI (@CYNDI_TX_) May 30, 2026

He also volunteered for duty … he wasn’t forced to go. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) May 31, 2026

Because he wanted an adventure ... and oh yeah, he wanted to kill some people.

Side note, a lot of people don't believe this (even though you'd think by now they'd have figured out the guy is a walking, talking lie) ... Platner himself admitted it.

He voted for her in 2002, 2008, and 2014 by his own admission pic.twitter.com/RPxTYSeIk4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 30, 2026

Double oopsie.

Think this will finally be enough for Democrats to give him the boot?

We can't wait to see Collins' ads reminding everyone he voted for her ... that will be such a chef's kiss to everything else they have on this guy.

============================================================

Related:

It's REAL: Graham Platner MAINTAINS Sexually-Suggestive Profile on Site Nicknamed 'Predator's Paradise'

Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Check Out This Facebook Page Where He's INFAMOUS With the Ladies

Clay Travis Uses Ken Paxton Ad and a Sideways Jasmine Crockett 'Compliment' to End James Talarico

BRO, Do You Even History?! Ro Khanna SCHOOLED After Comparing Nazi Tat Democrat to FDR and HOOBOY

'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsement and DAMN

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.