Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Look at This Creepy Facebook Page, 'Cuz You Ain't Seen Nothin' YET

Graham Platner’s carefully crafted image is taking another major hit as old dating-app drama resurfaces at the worst possible moment. Just as his campaign was trying to gain traction against Susan Collins, sharp-eyed observers on X zeroed in on reports that Platner had popped up in one of those notorious 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' Facebook groups — the kind where women swap warnings about guys who swipe right, hook up, and then vanish without a trace.

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This is in addition to the sexting and creepy Kik account, guys.

Gosh, we're starting to think Platner MIGHT not be a good guy. Just sayin'.

Graham Platner was on a Facebook page called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” 👀‼️



Oh, Nancy Pelosi is 1000% tanking this guy.



Democrats are cooked. https://t.co/YuP8nNVNbN — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) May 30, 2026

Especially since they have said Platner is the answer to all of their problems.

Huh, who knew a sexist, bigoted Nazi who cheats on his wife while he's not cheering for the death of American soldiers would be a hero to Democrats? Oh, wait, we all did. Never mind.

Graham Platner’s infidelity issues surfaced almost immediately after he announced. Maine women began posting in Facebook groups about a gruff ginger who Tinder tickled them and then ghosted.



Bizarrely, AWFLs are like the ISIS diehards of the Platner campaign.



The my are so… pic.twitter.com/sCvRTDAsP5 — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) May 30, 2026

Post continues:

... radicalized that Platner could get caught on video committing sexual assault with Eliot Cutler and the Lincoln Project, and they’d probably still vote for him.

You know, before the past week, we'd have said, 'MEEP' after sharing this post, but with everything we've learned about Platner? This just seems like par for the course.

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