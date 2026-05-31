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Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Look at This Creepy Facebook Page, 'Cuz You Ain't Seen Nothin' YET

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:15 AM on May 31, 2026
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Graham Platner’s carefully crafted image is taking another major hit as old dating-app drama resurfaces at the worst possible moment. Just as his campaign was trying to gain traction against Susan Collins, sharp-eyed observers on X zeroed in on reports that Platner had popped up in one of those notorious 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' Facebook groups — the kind where women swap warnings about guys who swipe right, hook up, and then vanish without a trace. 

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This is in addition to the sexting and creepy Kik account, guys.

Gosh, we're starting to think Platner MIGHT not be a good guy. Just sayin'.

Especially since they have said Platner is the answer to all of their problems.

Huh, who knew a sexist, bigoted Nazi who cheats on his wife while he's not cheering for the death of American soldiers would be a hero to Democrats? Oh, wait, we all did. Never mind.

Post continues:

... radicalized that Platner could get caught on video committing sexual assault with Eliot Cutler and the Lincoln Project, and they’d probably still vote for him.

You know, before the past week, we'd have said, 'MEEP' after sharing this post, but with everything we've learned about Platner? This just seems like par for the course.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FACEBOOK MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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Former WaPo Editor Lois Romano Runs Cover for Graham Platner’s Lewd Sexts, Then Scrubs Her Defense justmindy
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