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Former WaPo Editor Lois Romano Runs Cover for Graham Platner’s Lewd Sexts, Then Scrubs Her Defense

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on May 31, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Earlier, we told you about Graham Platner's wife revealing his 'sexts' to the campaign. Apparently, the campaign manager ended up leaving the campaign and has now revealed those sexts to the media. 

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Rather than focus on the egregious sexts, Lois Romano blamed the campaign manager for 'leaking' the information. 

Who is Lois Romano? Oh, just a former Editor and journalist for both Politico and WaPo.

Lois has now deleted the tweet, but not before Redsteeze grabbed a screenshot of it. Oops! The internet is forever.

A Republican would be dragged through the mud for this.

Is it any wonder conservatives had to create their own media outlets to try and fight back against this nonsense?

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Oh, Lois is BIG mad at the campaign manager for not having loyalty to the Democrat Party, no matter how big a scum ball the candidate may be. 

She went into the family business.

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Thankful for Elon allowing free speech to flourish on this app and to deprive the Left of totally controlling the Media landscape. He's a true patriot. 

This should be the end of his career. The Leftist Corporate Media will do their very best to protect him. Time will tell. 

A tale as old as time.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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