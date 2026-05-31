Former WaPo Editor Lois Romano Runs Cover for Graham Platner’s Lewd Sexts, Then Scrubs Her Defense

Earlier, we told you about Graham Platner's wife revealing his 'sexts' to the campaign. Apparently, the campaign manager ended up leaving the campaign and has now revealed those sexts to the media.

Advertisement

Rather than focus on the egregious sexts, Lois Romano blamed the campaign manager for 'leaking' the information.

Who is Lois Romano? Oh, just a former Editor and journalist for both Politico and WaPo.

Hi @loisromano



As a former Washington Post and Politico editor/journalist why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/hqdM2Xig9M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2026

Lois has now deleted the tweet, but not before Redsteeze grabbed a screenshot of it. Oops! The internet is forever.

Ask yourself, would former WaPo and Politico writer Lois Romano *ever* say this if it involved a GOP politician being exposed as a predator?



I think we all know the answer. https://t.co/Ga4VeJl58b — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2026

A Republican would be dragged through the mud for this.

Doing apologetics for a cheating Nazi is apparently what former WaPo and Politico writer Lois Romano does these days.



Remember, these people used to run the political world. https://t.co/5ITCQvDdQ6 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 31, 2026

Is it any wonder conservatives had to create their own media outlets to try and fight back against this nonsense?

She hasn’t quite gotten around to undoing the RTs though lol pic.twitter.com/Cm5z3UOf82 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 31, 2026

Oh, Lois is BIG mad at the campaign manager for not having loyalty to the Democrat Party, no matter how big a scum ball the candidate may be.

Wow, just wow. This guy has shown time and time again what scum he is. These aren’t decade old allegations, you’re defending a guy who is scum right NOW. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) May 31, 2026

“For the billionth time, reporters don’t take sides.” — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) May 31, 2026

Because her daughter is @KristenhCNN? I’m guessing? — Seth Shurtleff (@shurtleffs) May 31, 2026

She went into the family business.

The bad take police pulled her over and busted her. — Unfortunate Conflict of Evidence (@XYZZY83382151) May 31, 2026

The Mein Fuhrer nickname for his penis dismisses all doubt that he did not know about his Nazi Tattoo



I think any REAL journalist has a desire to uncover the truth & report it.



Lois seems like a political hack pretending to be a journalist.



& This is why X App is so popular. — -M|M- (@MagadonianMemes) May 31, 2026

Advertisement

Thankful for Elon allowing free speech to flourish on this app and to deprive the Left of totally controlling the Media landscape. He's a true patriot.

She's a clown. — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) May 31, 2026

The Graham Platner bathroom selfie is such an on-the-nose representation of the complete depravity and filth of modern-day democrats. And the open toilet seat in the background is near-perfect foreshadowing of his political career. pic.twitter.com/kid0qyuUA1 — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) May 31, 2026

This should be the end of his career. The Leftist Corporate Media will do their very best to protect him. Time will tell.

This is their rule: When bad things leak about Republicans, the bad things are the story. When bad things leak about Democrats, the leakers are the story. — William Warford (@wil80499) May 31, 2026

A tale as old as time.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.