Platner Campaign Posts Video of Dem Candidate's Wife Making a Fresh 'Clean Up in Aisle UH OH' Statement

Either it's about to be over for Graham Platner's Senate campaign in Maine, or the Democrats will shift into full-blown "just don't care, move forward no matter what" gear like they did before.

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Here's the latest:

Platner's campaign confirms he sent sexual texts to women while married https://t.co/NGvZenEfhy — POLITICO (@politico) May 30, 2026

Breaking News: Amy Gertner, the wife of Graham Platner — the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine — told his campaign in 2025 about sexual messages he sent to other women. https://t.co/0UefTX3dIS — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 30, 2026

Keep in mind the words "his campaign confirmed" when watching the video that's coming up:

Graham Platner exchanged sexually explicit texts with multiple women while married to his wife, Amy Gertner, his campaign confirmed to POLITICO on Saturday, the latest scandal he has faced since launching his Maine Senate campaign last year. In a statement, Gertner slammed a former friend for spreading “malicious gossip” in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that she had informed her husband’s campaign of the texts in late August.

It doesn't sound like "malicious gossip," especially when Platner's campaign is confirming it happened.

NEW: It’s real. Here is Graham Platner’s active profile on Kik, a “predators paradise” app known as a hotbed for child pornography, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.



Full story @realDailyWire from @TimRiceDC: https://t.co/8lpCwfo5ic pic.twitter.com/8yQqADkX7l — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 30, 2026

Will the Democrats still be OK with this?

Platner's wife either decided to make a video -- or was asked to -- spinning the Dem candidate's latest huge problem. This guy carries more baggage than a luggage carousel at the Atlanta International Airport in any given year:

A message from my wife Amy: pic.twitter.com/dbDqjssevp — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

"Gossip"? That doesn't appear to be true considering reports that Platner's wife was the one who flagged explicit texts with other women to his campaign.

What’s wrong with you putting her through this? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 31, 2026

Platner cucked his wife and then made her post a video defending him. Absolute sociopath. https://t.co/pBh58gkj9O — Magills (@magills_) May 31, 2026

Judging from some of the lefty reaction to that video, Platner will still have his defenders as long as he continues to not be Trump.

It’s striking there’s no substance here at all. No addressing anything. Just “I love him, look at us, we’re normal folks.”



Will this work? https://t.co/lVbzEVQUix — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 31, 2026

Will it work? What do YOU think?

What's going to drop next on Platner? Odds are this isn't the last time his campaign will have to do damage control.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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