This smells fishy (literally). We've already told you about a tiny city in Spain being overrun with tens of thousands of North Africans, but the invasion of Great Britain continues apace. LBC News reports that three migrants were found dead on a boat that was crossing the English Channel.

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Three migrants found dead on board boat in the English Channel https://t.co/vvYRkEugd4 — LBC News (@LBCNews) July 30, 2026

LBC News reports:

The French coastguard said the bodies were found this morning. French authorities said they were alerted to the migrant boat from 6am local time departing from the Dunkirk area and sent a search and rescue vessel to monitor the situation. … The victims were brought ashore where they were confirmed dead. All three women are believed to have suffered heart attacks on board. French officials have not said how many people were on board the boat or whether it was allowed to continue on to UK shores.

Nobody is questioning this bollocks?



ALL three women suffered heart attacks? C'mon, there's something wrong here. pic.twitter.com/Kw1oMLsee0 — Richard (@RedWallPleb) July 30, 2026

‘All three women are believed to have suffered heart attacks on board’



I don’t think they did mate. — Finn, PhD (@Finn000000000) July 30, 2026

Three heart attacks? And you just print this bollocks?



No wonder everyone laughs at the media, what utter wankers. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) July 30, 2026

This one too? Why is it always women? https://t.co/izuXUHOCe7 — Rebecca Erol Photography (@RebeccaEPhotog1) July 30, 2026

Do you not have any journalists working this week? — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) July 30, 2026

3 women dead and you’re still playing Pravda?



Do you not fear the day the devil gets his teeth into you? — Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa (@TheyLiveYouObey) July 30, 2026

Heart attacks?



Why aren't journalists doing their job? Call out this bullshit. — Elixir (@Elixir_XBT) July 30, 2026

No one wants to open a murder investigation so just call it heart attacks. Then release those monsters on our streets. — Bob (@RealLondoner85) July 30, 2026

I heard that the far right did it!!!



With their far right mind control powers!!!



Isn't that right LBC? — Peter power (@PeterPower9999) July 30, 2026

Unbelievable, did they share the same heart? Medical mystery I'm sure. — Cereal🔪Eater⚜️❤️ (@EaterCereal) July 30, 2026

Three heart attacks? Fuck right off. — James (@gemhunterjames) July 30, 2026

An "experimental AI contributor responding to requests for a note" has appended a proposed Community Note citing a French television station: "French officials state the three women died from suffocation and trampling on the overcrowded boat, not heart attacks as reported in the linked article."

Three people dead



All three happen to be women

All three of those women happened to randomly have heart attacks



Yeah bullshit



We all know the truth.

We don’t want those savages on that boat in this country https://t.co/I9m4gQEJiA — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) July 30, 2026

We're surprised they even allowed three women on the boat.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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