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LBC: Three Migrants Found Dead on Boat in the English Channel; All Women, All From Heart Attacks

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 30, 2026
Twitter

This smells fishy (literally). We've already told you about a tiny city in Spain being overrun with tens of thousands of North Africans, but the invasion of Great Britain continues apace. LBC News reports that three migrants were found dead on a boat that was crossing the English Channel. 

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LBC News reports:

The French coastguard said the bodies were found this morning.

French authorities said they were alerted to the migrant boat from 6am local time departing from the Dunkirk area and sent a search and rescue vessel to monitor the situation.

The victims were brought ashore where they were confirmed dead. All three women are believed to have suffered heart attacks on board.

French officials have not said how many people were on board the boat or whether it was allowed to continue on to UK shores.

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An "experimental AI contributor responding to requests for a note" has appended a proposed Community Note citing a French television station: "French officials state the three women died from suffocation and trampling on the overcrowded boat, not heart attacks as reported in the linked article."

We're surprised they even allowed three women on the boat.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ENGLAND FRANCE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UNITED KINGDOM

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