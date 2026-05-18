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Lefties FAWN Over Graham Platner Claiming Susan Collins Sent Him to Fight in Iraq... Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on May 18, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

The Left is working overtime (and then some) to find a way to somehow make a guy with a Nazi tattoo a hero in their movement. We've been saying for years that they need to find better heroes; it seems they've gone the other direction. 

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This is all wild.

They see a guy with a Nazi tattoo who once said women need to be smarter if they don't want to get sexually assaulted as the potential cure for what ails the Democratic Party.

Alrighty then.

From The New York Times:

Democrats are now pinning their hopes on “a random guy,” as Platner self-deprecatingly called himself in our interview, to help win back the Senate in November. But Platner’s been dogged by controversy in his short time in the national spotlight, starting with the revelation of a tattoo on his chest that’s widely recognized as a Nazi symbol, and then with media reporting on his past offensive social media posts. So is he ready for prime time? I sat down with him to find out.

A random guy, who just so happens to have a Nazi tattoo. Because you know, that's so random.

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HA HA HA HA HA HA

Woof.

All of that being said, this has worked on plenty of people on the Left, many of whom are impressed by the line about Platner going to fight in Iraq:

There's just one itty-bitty little problem... It's not true. We know, you're SHOCKED.

Graham Platner voluntarily enlisted in the Marines in 2004, after Sen. Collins voted in October 2002 to authorize military force against Iraq. So, yeah, she did not vote to send him to Iraq.

Woof again.

Meep.

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Hey now, according to Democrats, he's the cure for what ails them and stuff.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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