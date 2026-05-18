Lefties FAWN Over Graham Platner Claiming Susan Collins Sent Him to Fight in Iraq... Just 1 BIG Problem

The Left is working overtime (and then some) to find a way to somehow make a guy with a Nazi tattoo a hero in their movement. We've been saying for years that they need to find better heroes; it seems they've gone the other direction.

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This is all wild.

Today on #TheInterview : Any path for Democrats retaking the Senate goes through Maine. Progressives see Graham Platner as the potential cure for what ails the Democratic Party. Establishment Dems fear he is a symptom of our degraded politics. A deep an surprisingly emotional… — Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) May 16, 2026

They see a guy with a Nazi tattoo who once said women need to be smarter if they don't want to get sexually assaulted as the potential cure for what ails the Democratic Party.

Alrighty then.

From The New York Times:

Democrats are now pinning their hopes on “a random guy,” as Platner self-deprecatingly called himself in our interview, to help win back the Senate in November. But Platner’s been dogged by controversy in his short time in the national spotlight, starting with the revelation of a tattoo on his chest that’s widely recognized as a Nazi symbol, and then with media reporting on his past offensive social media posts. So is he ready for prime time? I sat down with him to find out.

A random guy, who just so happens to have a Nazi tattoo. Because you know, that's so random.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Woof.

All of that being said, this has worked on plenty of people on the Left, many of whom are impressed by the line about Platner going to fight in Iraq:

“Susan Collins voted to send me to Iraq” is one hell of a campaign line https://t.co/flb82fM3s8 pic.twitter.com/MeXpwAZXOf — Brendan Pedersen (@BrendanPedersen) May 16, 2026

There's just one itty-bitty little problem... It's not true. We know, you're SHOCKED.

Graham Platner voluntarily enlisted in the Marines in 2004, after Sen. Collins voted in October 2002 to authorize military force against Iraq. So, yeah, she did not vote to send him to Iraq.

Woof again.

He joined 2004; after the 2002 vote. Besides have an actual pro-Nazi tattoo; not a 'everything I hate it 'Nazi'' but real directly related one. Graham is evil.https://t.co/m654IPFKfL — Fight4America (@Fight4USA4ever) May 17, 2026

Meep.

Democrats: "We hate jews so much now that we're just going to start running nazis."



Yep, tracks. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) May 17, 2026

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Hey now, according to Democrats, he's the cure for what ails them and stuff.

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