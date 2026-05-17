But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take on Bill Cassidy's Defeat

Is it just our imagination, or do people who hate Trump talk and post about him more than those who like and support him? For example, Chris Cillizza was quick to 'blame Trump' for Bill Cassidy's defeat.

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And that's it. Bill Cassidy, the incumbent Senator, finishes third and out of the runoff.



The lesson: Do not cross Trump. https://t.co/XBcZ1F1pLD — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 17, 2026

Because you know, Republican voters are so ZOMBIE-MINDED they only vote as their leader, Trump, tells them to. It couldn't possibly have anything to do with Republicans getting tired of electing politicians who don't care about what they want and vote based on their own ideas and agendas.

Nah.

Always classy in victory pic.twitter.com/A9Z7CDcPbK — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 17, 2026

Yawn.

Mollie Hemingway was more than happy to explain this to Cillizza as only she can:

Actually, it’s just: don’t cross your voters and don’t play along with ridiculous Democrat information operations. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 17, 2026

We get it. Democrats vote as they're told, even if what they're voting for continues ruining their lives. Republicans, not so much. Heck, all you have to do is search the word 'Massie' on X, and you will see Republicans fighting tooth and nail about his upcoming primary.

It's not that easy on the Right as we don't like to vote as we're told.

No, @ChrisCillizza. The lesson is:

DO NOT CROSS YOUR VOTERS! — Tom (@MIwolverine10) May 17, 2026

Seems pretty simple, right?

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