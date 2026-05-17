Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't...
Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees...
*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement...
VIP
Really, Hakeem? Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson Are Far-Right Extremists? Huh ... Who Knew?
The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation...
What Most Americans Get Wrong About Memorial Day
Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO...
The Doctor Is Out: Incumbent Bill Cassidy Loses Louisiana Senate Primary
Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae...
WaPo: Woman Says Her Toddler Would Still Be Alive If ICE Hadn’t Deported...
VIP
Politico: Far-Right Anti-Islam Tommy Robinson Is Broadly Unpopular in Britain
New York Mag: Canadian Rapper Drake Is Following the MAGA Playbook by Releasing...
VIP
I Miss the Days When Pizza Hut Was Magic — Mrs. Pac-Man, Book-It,...
Graham Platner Tells the NYT That 'Susan Collins Voted to Send Him to...

But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take on Bill Cassidy's Defeat

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on May 17, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Is it just our imagination, or do people who hate Trump talk and post about him more than those who like and support him? For example, Chris Cillizza was quick to 'blame Trump' for Bill Cassidy's defeat. 

Advertisement

Because you know, Republican voters are so ZOMBIE-MINDED they only vote as their leader, Trump, tells them to. It couldn't possibly have anything to do with Republicans getting tired of electing politicians who don't care about what they want and vote based on their own ideas and agendas.

Nah.

Yawn.

Mollie Hemingway was more than happy to explain this to Cillizza as only she can:

We get it. Democrats vote as they're told, even if what they're voting for continues ruining their lives. Republicans, not so much. Heck, all you have to do is search the word 'Massie' on X, and you will see Republicans fighting tooth and nail about his upcoming primary.

It's not that easy on the Right as we don't like to vote as we're told.

Recommended

*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems pretty simple, right?

============================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' It (WATCH)

Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb

*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION

Really, Hakeem? Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson Are Far-Right Extremists? Huh ... Who Knew?

The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation (WATCH)

Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO During Chris Cuomo Interview (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS CILLIZZA X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' It (WATCH)
Sam J.
The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation (WATCH)
Sam J.
Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth
Brett T.
Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO During Chris Cuomo Interview (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement