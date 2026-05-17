SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION

Nithya Raman is very upset that Trump may endorse Spencer Pratt.

Read that again.

Trump hasn't endorsed him yet, but he has said he may.

And she's melting down ... which really makes us want him to endorse Pratt but we digress.

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Look at this:

Donald Trump is about to endorse Spencer.



Tonight is the fundraising deadline, and we need to raise more to prove that LA doesn't want a MAGA Republican mayor who lives in the Bel Air hotel.



Donate NOW https://t.co/ONhw6wg7On https://t.co/aWhKYtDttH — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) May 17, 2026

She doesn't mention that Karen Bass is beating her, too. Interesting.

Pratt's reaction is a classic:

We get the feeling we're going to see this particular GIF a lot in the coming months.

Heh.

Why do you hate conservatives? There are millions of Trump voters in California. Are y it saying you will not do right by us if you are mayor?? — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 17, 2026

Are you going to burn the hotel down next? — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 17, 2026

We imagine it ain't cheap.

Nithya planted this story, FYI. It’s not true. Her campaign is leaking like a sieve. Her staffers hate her. https://t.co/QBnhQhToom — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 17, 2026

Her staffers hate her. We hardly blame them.

They’re literally attacking him for living in a hotel because his house burned down due to city negligence https://t.co/Qpk6GIgYbw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 17, 2026

BUT TRUUUUUUUUUUMP.

Democrats don't think Pratt is playing fair because he's not only behaving as a normal human being and not a politician, but he's also using his experience with California's state government FAILING HIM and thousands of others to get elected. You know, like candidates are supposed to.

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