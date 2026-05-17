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*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on May 17, 2026
Bravo/Meme

Nithya Raman is very upset that Trump may endorse Spencer Pratt.

Read that again.

Trump hasn't endorsed him yet, but he has said he may.

And she's melting down ... which really makes us want him to endorse Pratt but we digress.

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Look at this:

She doesn't mention that Karen Bass is beating her, too. Interesting. 

Pratt's reaction is a classic:

We get the feeling we're going to see this particular GIF a lot in the coming months.

Heh.

We imagine it ain't cheap.

Her staffers hate her. We hardly blame them.

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BUT TRUUUUUUUUUUMP.

Democrats don't think Pratt is playing fair because he's not only behaving as a normal human being and not a politician, but he's also using his experience with California's state government FAILING HIM and thousands of others to get elected. You know, like candidates are supposed to.

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Related:

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'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberger a NEW ONE

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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