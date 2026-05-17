VIP
Really, Hakeem? Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson Are Far-Right Extremists? Huh ... Who Knew?
What Most Americans Get Wrong About Memorial Day
Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO...
The Doctor Is Out: Incumbent Bill Cassidy Loses Louisiana Senate Primary
Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae...
WaPo: Woman Says Her Toddler Would Still Be Alive If ICE Hadn’t Deported...
VIP
Politico: Far-Right Anti-Islam Tommy Robinson Is Broadly Unpopular in Britain
New York Mag: Canadian Rapper Drake Is Following the MAGA Playbook by Releasing...
VIP
I Miss the Days When Pizza Hut Was Magic — Mrs. Pac-Man, Book-It,...
Graham Platner Tells the NYT That 'Susan Collins Voted to Send Him to...
Mother Jones, Ro Khanna, and Code Pink? Stephen Miller Blasts Thomas Massie's Bizarre...
Seth Abramson Says Bush v. Gore Would Like a Word After SCOTUS Passes...
Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the...
Daily Mail: Gov. Ron DeSantis Uses Controversial Word to Describe Rep. Who Staged...

The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on May 17, 2026

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered what was supposed to be a rousing call to arms at a voting-rights rally in Montgomery, Alabama, over the weekend. Speaking at the 'All Roads Lead to the South' event, the New York Democrat stood behind bulletproof glass and tried to rally the crowd with a dramatic metaphor about political pushback. 

Advertisement

Instead, she accidentally revealed exactly why so many voters tune her out. In the middle of a fiery passage about Democratic resilience, AOC declared that what Republicans thought was the 'final blow' to their opponents was actually just the 'opening silo.' 

Yes, silo. As in grain storage. Not salvo—the military term for the first shot in a fight that she clearly intended to use.

Watch THIS:

What's really funny here is that spellcheck wants to change silo to salvo.

Heh.

Let this serve as a reminder that she is an actress, not a politician, and certainly not a real representative. 

The rally itself carried heavy symbolism. Organizers framed it as a push to mobilize voters in Southern states where Democrats have struggled to win. AOC’s appearance was billed as a major boost. Instead, the most memorable takeaway became her accidental nod to agricultural infrastructure rather than battlefield strategy.

Recommended

Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth
Brett T.
Advertisement

You love to see it.

============================================================

Related:

Did NOT See This Coming When Chris Cuomo Interviewed Dem Squatter Cohen About Dropping Out but LOL (Vid)

Treacherous RAT: James Woods Putting John Thune on BLAST Over the SAVE Act Is a Brutally BEAUTIFUL Thing

'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberger a NEW ONE

Think Fairfax DA Descano's Testimony Was Bad? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Check Out THIS Damning Post

After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth
Brett T.
Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO During Chris Cuomo Interview (Vid)
Sam J.
The Doctor Is Out: Incumbent Bill Cassidy Loses Louisiana Senate Primary
Eric V.
WaPo: Woman Says Her Toddler Would Still Be Alive If ICE Hadn’t Deported Her
Brett T.
Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter
justmindy
Mother Jones, Ro Khanna, and Code Pink? Stephen Miller Blasts Thomas Massie's Bizarre Left-Wing Love-In
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth Brett T.
Advertisement