'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberge...
Trump Strong Arms Traitors to Their Faces
VIP
WATCH How Fairfax Co Prosecutor Warned About Mother-Murdering Illegal REACTS When Pressed...
'Beyond Parody': Jen Psaki Finds It Very Problematic That Trump's Son Accompanied Him...
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger...
BOOM! Squatter Steve Cohen EVICTED After 20 YEARS in Discriminatory TN Seat —...
Prog Account Made a 'Stunning Admission' in Clip of JD Vance Describing What...
After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Brags About How Much Calif. Spends Per Student but Will NOT...
Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a...
Dem Tim Walz Calls Limping Shooting Victim Steve Scalise ‘Boot Licker’ for Online...
VIP
Adam McKay Calls Out White Liberals, There's Only One Problem
The Kiss of Darth: Pedro Pascal Smooches Stephen Colbert While Promoting Family-Friendly S...
VIP
Hasan Piker Scoffs at Israeli Govt.’s Plan to File Lawsuit Over Nicholas Kristof’s...

Think Fairfax DA Descano's Testimony Was Bad? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Check Out THIS Damning Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on May 15, 2026
X - Lyndsey Fifiled

Just when we thought we knew everything we needed to know about Soros-Backed Fairfax County DA Steve Descano, we came across this post from Lyndsey Fifield. Interestingly enough, she wrote it earlier this year.

Advertisement

Back in February. 

Three days after Stephanie Minter had been murdered by a violent illegal, Descano had seen fit to release on the streets of Fairfax County.

There's a lot to unpack here.

STORY TIME!

Post continues:

... required to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But just months into training, Descano was medically discharged at Fort Rucker because of “leg pain.”He then immediately started applying to law schools... while working for FedEx loading trucks.

Too medically fragile to serve his commission, but not enough to load trucks? To this day, he shamelessly uses photos of his “service” and calls himself a veteran.

Obviously, we have many more reasons to oust Descano (Ed Nuttall, call your office), but while we're at it, should we also make him pay back taxpayers for his tuition?

Gosh, we're certainly not experts, but this sounds a bit like stolen valor to us.

And yes, it definitely sounds like he and his bum knee should pay taxpayers back for his education since he wasn't 'able' to do his part.

Recommended

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

Grrrr.

He has continued to do just that.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH How Fairfax Co Prosecutor Warned About Mother-Murdering Illegal REACTS When Pressed by Media (Vid)

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her

After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF

Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a Damn About Angel Mom Minter (Watch)

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME MILITARY VETERANS VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her
Sam J.
'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberger a NEW ONE
Sam J.
'Beyond Parody': Jen Psaki Finds It Very Problematic That Trump's Son Accompanied Him Overseas
Doug P.
BOOM! Squatter Steve Cohen EVICTED After 20 YEARS in Discriminatory TN Seat — Let the REJOICING Begin
Sam J.
After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF
Sam J.
Prog Account Made a 'Stunning Admission' in Clip of JD Vance Describing What Should Happen to Fraudsters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her Sam J.
Advertisement