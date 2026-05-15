Think Fairfax DA Descano's Testimony Was Bad? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Check Out THIS Damning Post

Just when we thought we knew everything we needed to know about Soros-Backed Fairfax County DA Steve Descano, we came across this post from Lyndsey Fifield. Interestingly enough, she wrote it earlier this year.

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Back in February.

Three days after Stephanie Minter had been murdered by a violent illegal, Descano had seen fit to release on the streets of Fairfax County.

There's a lot to unpack here.

STORY TIME!

STORY TIME!



Our recently-more-famous Soros DA Steve Descano graduated from West Point.



In case you didn't know: Service academies provide free tuition in exchange for a commitment to serve as a commissioned officer in the U.S. military.



Graduates who refuse to serve can be… pic.twitter.com/6DWc9Sekup — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 28, 2026

Post continues:

... required to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars. But just months into training, Descano was medically discharged at Fort Rucker because of “leg pain.”He then immediately started applying to law schools... while working for FedEx loading trucks. Too medically fragile to serve his commission, but not enough to load trucks? To this day, he shamelessly uses photos of his “service” and calls himself a veteran. Obviously, we have many more reasons to oust Descano (Ed Nuttall, call your office), but while we're at it, should we also make him pay back taxpayers for his tuition?

Gosh, we're certainly not experts, but this sounds a bit like stolen valor to us.

And yes, it definitely sounds like he and his bum knee should pay taxpayers back for his education since he wasn't 'able' to do his part.

His splash page on his election website claims he wants to make Fairfax safe for everyone. I wonder how Stephanie Minter’s family feels about that. — Scott 🇺🇸 (@scotttvill) February 28, 2026

He’s probably getting VA disability. — ShakingmyHead (@shakingmyhead0) February 28, 2026

Grrrr.

What a history of choosing to serve yourself over serving others. — G.Harmon📟 (@GharmonScott) February 28, 2026

He has continued to do just that.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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