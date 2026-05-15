Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a Damn About Angel Mom Minter (Watch)

Yesterday, anyone who wasn't already aware of how absolutely vile and useless Steve Descano is was brutally introduced to the Soros-backed Fairfax County DA. What those of us who knew about him found most disgusting was how he suddenly felt the need to speak to Stephanie Minter's mother after her daughter was murdered over three months ago.

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Likely because it was only for the cameras.

He sucks.

Most people don’t realize:



Fairfax Soros DA Steve Descano took THREE MONTHS to ever speak to Cheryl Minter, whose daughter Stephanie was killed by a violent illegal alien Descano let go over & over again



Descano waited for cameras to roll before saying a word…



Silence until… pic.twitter.com/gGJFGTKaQx — Virginians for Safe Communities (VSC) (@VA4SafeComm) May 14, 2026

What an absolute scumbag.

Nick Minock wasn't about to let this slide:

I asked Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano why it took a congressional hearing for him to finally apologized to angel mom Cheryl Minter. pic.twitter.com/aCez8N4boq — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 14, 2026

What? He couldn't hear him? They needed witnesses?

Notice he never bothered to answer Nick.

And then, when Nick was able to speak to the main prosecutor, her little troll assistant ran interference so she wouldn't have to answer his uncomfortable yet immensely important questions. Because people like Descano—sorry, DEMOCRATS like Descano—think they are above the law and owe the little people nothing.

With Trump in office, with people who actually do know and care about the law in place, people like Descano are learning differently.

No one is above the law.

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WOW: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for an Illegal Who Raped a Minor

CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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