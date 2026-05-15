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Nick Minock Wasn't ABOUT to Let Fairfax DA Descano Pretend He Gave a Damn About Angel Mom Minter (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on May 15, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Yesterday, anyone who wasn't already aware of how absolutely vile and useless Steve Descano is was brutally introduced to the Soros-backed Fairfax County DA. What those of us who knew about him found most disgusting was how he suddenly felt the need to speak to Stephanie Minter's mother after her daughter was murdered over three months ago.

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Likely because it was only for the cameras.

He sucks.

What an absolute scumbag.

Nick Minock wasn't about to let this slide:

What? He couldn't hear him? They needed witnesses? 

Notice he never bothered to answer Nick.

And then, when Nick was able to speak to the main prosecutor, her little troll assistant ran interference so she wouldn't have to answer his uncomfortable yet immensely important questions. Because people like Descano—sorry, DEMOCRATS like Descano—think they are above the law and owe the little people nothing.

With Trump in office, with people who actually do know and care about the law in place, people like Descano are learning differently.

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No one is above the law.

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After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF Sam J.
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