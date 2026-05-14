Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)

Facing sharp questions from lawmakers and amid a fresh Justice Department investigation into whether his office has shown preferential treatment to illegal immigrants in charging, plea deals, and sentencing, Descano is defending his progressive prosecutorial policies that critics say have prioritized non-citizens over public safety — especially in the wake of high-profile cases like the murder of Stephanie Minter.

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With Sheriff Stacey Kincaid also testifying, the session is putting the spotlight squarely on whether 'sanctuary'-style approaches in Northern Virginia are endangering American citizens.

As you guys can likely already guess, it's not going great for either of them, but especially Descano.

Fairfax County, VA Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano uses his opening statement to turn around and apologize to Stephanie Minter's mom:



"Miss Minter, I am deeply sorry for your loss, and I say that not only as a prosecutor, but as a parent of a daughter. I am sorry for what… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 14, 2026

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... you were having to endure, and I promise that my office is doing everything we can to prosecute the man responsible."Descano then went on to testify that his prosecution policies do not protect or favor illegal aliens. However, here's what his website said for years until recently being removed:“Wherever possible, Steve will make charging and plea decisions that limit or avoid immigration consequences” and “If two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County.”

Huh.

“If two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County.” - Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s website https://t.co/md3FpMdSnZ pic.twitter.com/fRRUJ1MEhN — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 4, 2026

So, you know, he's full of crap.

And speaking of being full of crap.

Rep. Jim Jordan asked why Steve Descano removed his immigration policy from his website weeks before the congressional hearing.



Descano said he couldn’t believe people were so “obtuse” if they couldn’t realize the difference of his campaign rhetoric and the official policy of… https://t.co/ksqBF6wdQv — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 14, 2026

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... of his office. Several of Descano’s supporters in the crowd gasped and their jaws dropped.

Watch this beautiful bean footage:

Heated exchange between Rep. Jordan and Fairfax Attorney Descano over Descano's campaign promise to take immigration status into account during criminal proceedings.



Descano: "That's not my policy...that is a campaign statement!"



Jordan: "When you make campaign statements,… pic.twitter.com/DU6khmkgib — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2026

Democrats are learning that their leaders lie to them. A lot.

And the hard way.

Did I hear that right? Congressional testimony that 20 percent of Fairfax County residents are deportable?!



If I misheard that, please tell me. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) May 14, 2026

That means one in five people living in Fairfax County are here illegally... 230,000 illegals in just one county.

Wow.

According to records, this is a 9% increase in just 10 years.

And Democrats wanted this county to have five representatives in Congress? REALLY?!

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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