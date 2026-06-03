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'Why Is She Leaving? I Want to Answer Her Questions!' Marco Rubio ROASTS House Dem As She Flees the Scene

Doug P. | 6:12 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitchy

For some reason, congressional Democrats just insist on getting owned by certain members of President Trump's Cabinet.

Earlier today we saw Scott Bessent giving Sen. Ron Wyden a self-awareness wedgie for the ages after the Democrat tried to smear the Treasury Department. Wyden's silence said it all.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also giving congressional testimony today. Despite the fact that there are serious matters taking place in the world, the Democrats of course decided to grandstand for narrative purposes. One Democrat in particular had a lot to say without wanting to provide Rubio with any chance to respond.  At that point Rubio mocked her for leaving before he had a chance to respond to the grandstanding: 

Perfect! This is like watching a comedian riff on a heckler in the audience when they leave the room.

The State Department found it worthy of a dig: 

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That's how it's done. 

It's all about the theater and the Dems couldn't make that more obvious. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including incurable TDS). 

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