OUCH! Dem Senator Did NOT Like Scott Bessent Spotlighting the Reason He's Slandering Treasury

At this point you'd think congressional Democrats would be growing tired of getting owned by members of President Trump's Cabinet, including Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent.

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In this fresh example of a Democrat ending up under a mushroom cloud, we have Sen. Ron Wyden going up against Treasury Secretary Bessent, and it backfired on the Dem from Oregon.

Watch:

BESSENT: "Sen. Wyden has slandered the Treasury building to cover up his son having an investment with Jeffrey Epstein."



WYDEN: "Nobody is interested in the rambling of a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history."



BESSENT: "Your son's largest investment position… pic.twitter.com/N8KNmWxvMV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 3, 2026

Scott Bessent to Sen. Ron Wyden after the Oregon Democrat accused him of being "a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history."



"Did your son & Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money using your limited credibility?" pic.twitter.com/Gle5zXKojO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2026

OOF.

Wyden certainly didn't look happy that he brought it up.

Welp. That was awkward. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2026

When will these democrats learn not to mess with The Bessent? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 3, 2026

Somebody call 9-1-1!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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