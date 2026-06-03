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OUCH! Dem Senator Did NOT Like Scott Bessent Spotlighting the Reason He's Slandering Treasury

Doug P. | 1:08 PM on June 03, 2026
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At this point you'd think congressional Democrats would be growing tired of getting owned by members of President Trump's Cabinet, including Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent. 

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In this fresh example of a Democrat ending up under a mushroom cloud, we have Sen. Ron Wyden going up against Treasury Secretary Bessent, and it backfired on the Dem from Oregon. 

Watch: 

OOF.

Wyden certainly didn't look happy that he brought it up. 

Somebody call 9-1-1!

*****

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