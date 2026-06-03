Big-Eared Dem Rep. Jacobs Tries to Roast Rubio's Shoes, Forgets She's a Mid 5 Who Should Stick to Policy

Secretary Rubio is having a time with the Democrats in today's hearing.

First of all, all Democrats are dumb. It's impossible to believe what they believe and be a smart person. They are already starting at a deficit. Then, bring in Marco Rubio who is a brilliant Republican. The Democrats are clearly outmatched, so they try to be funny while lashing out. It doesn't go well.

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First up is Rep. Jacobs. For some reason, this fluffy woman who is a solid 5 on a good day tries to insult Sec. Rubio's looks and fashion. She pushes her hair behind her very large ears. This is not a road she should go down.

Here's the thing, if you're going to insult someone's looks, you dang sure better be a good-looking person. Rep. Jacobs is not. She should stick to asking policy questions. One might assume she has a big brain inside that massive head, but again, she's a Democrat, so apparently, it's just lots of skull and air.

Rep. Jacobs comes from one of those 'oligarch' families the Democrats claim to hate. Generally, those kinds of families use their formidable wealth to improve their daughter's appearance. Apparently, that was not this family's choice. Interesting and altruistic, maybe. Looks are not everything and in this case, they are nothing.

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio TOYS with insufferable Rep. Jacobs (D) 🤣



JACOBS: Who won 2020?



RUBIO: I'm not answering about 2020, this is a FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE



JACOBS: You can't admit the shoes Trump bought you are too big



RUBIO: The Florsheims he gave me fit fine 🤣… pic.twitter.com/upv4b0YQOC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

Rep. Jacobs is extremely fascinated with Sec. Rubio's foot size which is also bizarre. It's almost as if she is wondering if the urban legend about a man's shoe size and the size of his *ahem* other parts is equal. Maybe Big Ears Jacobs has a bit of a crush?

Secretary Rubio is a handsome fellow. Who could blame her?

Marco Rubio just cooked Rep. Jacobs with pure class and savage humor 😂

Stayed focused on foreign policy while shutting down the circus.

The “shoes fit fine” line is legendary 🔥 https://t.co/Yc0z3GSuIK — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) June 3, 2026

One of the most frustrating things about congressional hearings is the lefts inability to ask questions related to the hearing and hearing topics! https://t.co/x0y24aSDwT — AlyLeggé (@RealAlyLegge) June 3, 2026

They have no understanding of policy, so they make scenes like this.

Secretary Rubio has been shredding Democrats for 2 days as the only thing they want to do is performance art. https://t.co/wzxOxAWr88 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 3, 2026

One would think they would learn their lesson, but they keep coming back for more.

🚨 LMAO! A Democrat Congresswoman just STORMED OUT of Marco Rubio’s hearing, as Rubio clowned on her



“Wait, why is she leaving?! …Well, thank you for coming!” 🤣



He’s got all these Democrats SUPER angry 😂 pic.twitter.com/cnL51k4olU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 3, 2026

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Next up, was the Congresswoman who screamed questions for five minutes, and when Rubio tried to answer, she ran out of the room. Maybe there needs to be more required drug testing in Congress.

SECRETARY RUBIO: "This is a weird rule, where you ask a question and I can't answer?" pic.twitter.com/zxj47PorCh — Department of State (@StateDept) June 3, 2026

If they don't plan to allow him to talk, why invite him? He could go do one of his many jobs and Democrats could all yell at each other. Seems a better use of everyone's time.