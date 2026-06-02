Marco Rubio Drops the HAMMER on Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen Over Iran, Leaves Her SPEECHLESS (Watch)

This is DELISH!

Marco Rubio left Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen speechless during a Senate hearing after the Nevada lawmaker tried to paint him as AWOL from critical Iran negotiations.

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They never learn. It's not like this is the first time Rubio had just decimated an uninformed, emotional Democrat.

She had to know this was coming.

Instead of letting the false claim slide, Rubio set the record straight in real time, pointing out precisely where he had been the entire time -right beside the president- and dismantling her attack with the kind of unapologetic precision that we've all come to expect from Rubio.

He's just so damn good at this.

Watch:

.@SecRubio FLAMES Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen for lying about him missing Iran negotiations:



“You are 100% inaccurate and 100% wrong...where I was is next to the President…you don’t know what you’re talking about, you're just making stuff up." pic.twitter.com/nkIngzUgyU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2026

Not only inaccurate, but wrong.

100%!

And of course she's just making stuff up, that's all Democrats have left, especially when it comes to Iran.

There is massive video supporting this! She is old and stupid! — Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) June 2, 2026

Old and stupid or just a blatant liar?

Idiot has to read her "question," because she hasn't a clue about the subject. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) June 2, 2026

And Rubio KNEW she had no idea what she was talking about.

Something like that.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.