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OOF! Scumbag Graham 'Nazi-Tat' Platner EMBARRASSES Himself in Mathematically BOTCHED Dig at Susan Collins

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:36 AM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Skeezy, Nazi scumbag Graham Platner decided the latest FEC filings were the perfect moment to drop a blockbuster accusation. He claimed that a full one-third of Susan Collins’ most recent quarter’s haul came straight from AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group, and that the senator is therefore 'bought and paid for' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Just proves you don't need brains to be a sexist, bigoted cheater.

Take a look at this:

Except yeah, this isn't right ... not even a little bit.

Simple math is tough for the selfie-on-a-toilet-taking oyster farmer:

MAFF IS HARD.

Beyond the math, the rest of his post is stupid AF as well.

Post continues:

... invokes classic antisemitic rhetoric. Such accusations call up the age-old dual loyalty trope that casts Jewish Americans as more loyal to Israel than their own country. This hateful rhetoric undermines their civic credibility and marginalizes their voices in public life.

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Nobody is the least bit surprised that the weirdo with a Nazi tattoo hates Israel, right?

Something like that.

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2026 ELECTIONS ISRAEL SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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