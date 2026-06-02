OOF! Scumbag Graham 'Nazi-Tat' Platner EMBARRASSES Himself in Mathematically BOTCHED Dig at Susan Collins

Skeezy, Nazi scumbag Graham Platner decided the latest FEC filings were the perfect moment to drop a blockbuster accusation. He claimed that a full one-third of Susan Collins’ most recent quarter’s haul came straight from AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group, and that the senator is therefore 'bought and paid for' by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Just proves you don't need brains to be a sexist, bigoted cheater.

Take a look at this:

Susan Collins's latest financial report just came out.



A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC.



Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 1, 2026

Except yeah, this isn't right ... not even a little bit.

Simple math is tough for the selfie-on-a-toilet-taking oyster farmer:

They clearly don’t teach decimal points at Platner’s five-figure-a-year prep school. Collins raised $10M. AIPAC donated $350K. That is…not one third of her money. https://t.co/nzc3yffaxb — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 1, 2026

MAFF IS HARD.

Beyond the math, the rest of his post is stupid AF as well.

You can disagree with AIPAC and the policies it supports or oppose the presence of money in politics completely. But claiming that American officials who receive support from an American organization composed of Americans citizens are "bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu"… pic.twitter.com/89Hesw9uN6 — ADL (@ADL) June 2, 2026

Post continues:

... invokes classic antisemitic rhetoric. Such accusations call up the age-old dual loyalty trope that casts Jewish Americans as more loyal to Israel than their own country. This hateful rhetoric undermines their civic credibility and marginalizes their voices in public life.

Nobody is the least bit surprised that the weirdo with a Nazi tattoo hates Israel, right?

The 18-year-old running his social media was reading their phone during math classes. — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) June 2, 2026

Something like that.

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