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ATTA BOY, TIMMAY! Tim Kaine Just Accidentally Helped Virginia Gun Stores Sell a BUTTLOAD of Guns and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

If you're ever interested in seeing firsthand just how stupid Democrats are about gun control, look no further than Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who just seems to get a little bit dumber every day. Don't get us wrong, Virginia Democrats are some of the worst Democrats we've seen yet, but Kaine is really a standout in this way.

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Especially when it comes to what he (or the young intern he's grossly underpaying) thinks is a gotcha on social media.

Case in point:

Nobody sells more guns than gun-control-crazed Democrats.

What Kaine fails to realize is that the new gun ban is grossly unconstitutional and will likely get struck down anyway. And sure, he's making a dig at Commonwealth Attorneys who are refusing to enforce the gun ban. He seems to think threatening these attorneys with companies leaving Virginia will somehow change their minds.

Again, Democrats are morons when it comes to many things, but especially gun control. Criminals already disobey the law, so disarming law-abiding Virginians only makes things more dangerous.

But hey, dingus, thanks for helping Virginia Gun Stores sell a ton of guns before July 1.

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Winner winner chicken dinner.

Heh.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

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