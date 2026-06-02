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'Sit This One OUT, Jakey': Jake Tapper Quotes Jill Biden Pretending He Didn't Cover for Joe and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on June 02, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Jake Tapper took to X on Monday with a single wide-eyed emoji and a screenshot from former First Lady Jill Biden’s new memoir, View from the East Wing. The excerpt features Jill insisting that in the summer of 2024, her husband showed zero signs of cognitive impairment. She claimed that if Joe had reached the point where he couldn’t do the job, he would have stepped down immediately—and that neither she nor his staff would have hesitated to say so.

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Tapper’s not-so-subtle emoji landed like a confession from a guy who spent years insisting the emperor was fully dressed. Where was this sudden skepticism when it actually mattered?

He's pretending he's shocked that she would say that, since you know, he and the rest of the media were so upfront about Joe's struggles. Yeah, that's it.

See what we mean?

Apologies to frauds and clowns who may be reading this.

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He wants us to forget he knew and didn't bother to really report on this until Biden was out of office and he could write his book. Just sayin'.

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2026 ELECTIONS JAKE TAPPER JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

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