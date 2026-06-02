'Sit This One OUT, Jakey': Jake Tapper Quotes Jill Biden Pretending He Didn't Cover for Joe and HOOBOY

Jake Tapper took to X on Monday with a single wide-eyed emoji and a screenshot from former First Lady Jill Biden’s new memoir, View from the East Wing. The excerpt features Jill insisting that in the summer of 2024, her husband showed zero signs of cognitive impairment. She claimed that if Joe had reached the point where he couldn’t do the job, he would have stepped down immediately—and that neither she nor his staff would have hesitated to say so.

Advertisement

Tapper’s not-so-subtle emoji landed like a confession from a guy who spent years insisting the emperor was fully dressed. Where was this sudden skepticism when it actually mattered?

You blamed Biden’s cognitive impairment on a stutter. Sit this one out, Jakey. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 2, 2026

Are you going to call this obvious lie out or just stare? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2026

He's pretending he's shocked that she would say that, since you know, he and the rest of the media were so upfront about Joe's struggles. Yeah, that's it.

Meanwhile here is what “trusted journalist” Scott Pelley was saying about Biden…(oh yeah you did too Jake)….when do you all get held to the same standard for lying to the public on behalf of the administration? When do you admit YOU all are responsible for the loss of trust? https://t.co/O1jd1IKU1g — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) June 2, 2026

See what we mean?

You put forth the same message for four years and then tried to play it off. You’re a fraud and a clown. — Frank Briggs (@FXBriggs63) June 2, 2026

Apologies to frauds and clowns who may be reading this.

Jake, you were part of the problem. You knew. — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) June 1, 2026

He wants us to forget he knew and didn't bother to really report on this until Biden was out of office and he could write his book. Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Just Gets WORSE! Turns Out Graham Platner Isn't JUST a Perverted Nazi Scumbag, He Can't Do THIS Either

ATTA BOY, TIMMAY! Tim Kaine Just Accidentally Helped Virginia Gun Stores Sell a BUTTLOAD of Guns and LOL

SHOCKER! Guy Nicknamed 'Hamas' BIG MAD That Democrats Marched in NYC's Israel Day Parade

Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims Has PTSD and HOOBOY

Jon Ossoff Just Admitted How OBSESSED He Is With Trump (and That He Needs a Real Hobby)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.