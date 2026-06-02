Pelley-Aching: Complaining ‘60 Minutes’ Host Is Clueless to Why Most Americans Fear Going on His Show

As ‘journalists’ always tend to do, one of them decided to make a story about himself on Monday. What should have been a routine getting-to-know-you meeting between new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton and the CBS News show’s staff instead became a vanity vehicle for Scott Pelley’s asinine anger at being nudged towards genuine journalism. Oh, no! Not that! Get it away! Ewwww!

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Pelley echoed the same ridiculous sentiment as the rest of the staff, who reportedly enthusiastically applauded Pelley for being a self-absorbed jerk during the gathering. To say Pelley is an unhinged partisan Democrat would be a huge understatement. He’s under the delusion that people don’t want to go on 60 Minutes because they fear President Donald Trump. The reality is his ‘news’ magazine has a track record of misrepresenting subjects foolish enough to trust Pelley and his equally conniving cohorts.

Check out his wild-eyed nonsense from precious peacock Pelley late last year. (WATCH)

Dec 2025. Scott Pelley says 60 Minutes has trouble getting people on because of “fear that has spread across the country."



He then praises himself for pressing on in the face of such immense difficulty.



The self-importance of this propaganda hack is really something to behold. pic.twitter.com/0BUH96RQn4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

He's a self-righteous, arrogant slob whose head is the size of Manhattan. — Carol RN *Miss Rush & the Gipper* 👩‍⚕️🇺🇸 🇮🇱🦈 (@pasqueflower19) June 2, 2026

My TV screen is not big enough to contain this insufferable jerk’s ego. — Janet Rae Montgomery (@janetrae51) June 2, 2026

Even jumbotrons are saying, ‘Screw that!’

Posters say there are actually two fears at work regarding the dying legacy media at the moment. The first is ‘journalists’ who are afraid of losing their power and influence.

The fear is exclusively coming from the jaded and ensconced legacy media afraid they’re about to be unemployed and lose their cushy hold on American journalism. Nobody gives a sh*t about @ScottPelley — MG (@hcaulfield8148) June 2, 2026

What he really means is fear across the country among the MSM that no one wants to watch their propaganda BS.



When he talks I feel like I'm watching a 4th grader in a suit. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 2, 2026

TV and cable ‘news’ viewership is only going to continue its downward trend. It’s not like we’re being offered any good reasons to stick around.

The second fear comes from the ever-growing number of Americans who no longer trust 60 Minutes. They know that if the 60 Minutes staff disagrees with them politically, the hacks will not hesitate to use deceptive editing to destroy them.

Knowledge has spread across the country that 60 Minutes will deceptively edit interviews and stories to fit their agenda — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2026

People are afraid of how they are portrayed by the “interviewers” on the show and how their segments will be edited. — Phiddi (@mrsmcbe) June 2, 2026

Their track record on this is not disputable — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2026

Fear of the radical left SWATing or doxxing you, fear of Antifa attackers assaulting you, fear of the media mischaracterizing you to score points for power-hungry Democrats, fear of Democrats engaging in craven political lawfare? We are watching different movies on the same screen, bub. — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) June 2, 2026

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This is what absolutely enrages me the most.



They caused it and Republicans are the ones being intimidated, targeted, assaulted and assassinated.

They are the enemy of the people. — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish/Gypsy (@LauraMarciano8) June 2, 2026

Republicans and MAGA have learned that the legacy media will paint a political target on them. Better to starve 60 Minutes of content than put oneself in mortal danger from deranged Democrats who watch the show.

Posters say everything you need to know about Pelley is written on his face.

His mannerisms and expressions in “real life” are practically cartoonish. — Riemann Cat (@RiemannCat) June 2, 2026

They all practice that expression in the mirror. Remember when you were told that if you keep making faces, your face would freeze like that? They didn't tell the three letter network personalities. — Snake Eyes (@eyes_snake32436) June 2, 2026

That is literally the face of desperation and narcissism. Someone should tell his eyebrows to calm down — RWF (@Rebelletrist_) June 2, 2026

And watch his eyes. It's always the eyes. — Evan Pickus (@evanesq1) June 2, 2026

It’s the eyes… the wide eyes; always the eyes. Crazy and self important. — Celsius 233 (@dc33455) June 2, 2026

Watch him without sound. The elitist smugness oozes out of his face. — HD Lanzoni 🐭 (@EGadsden1776) June 2, 2026

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Someday, these men will appear in history books as grotesque propagandists who deceived millions and destroyed journalism. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 2, 2026

Pelley and his fellow Democrat ‘journos’ are already history. Like the ghosts in 'The Sixth Sense' movie, they don’t realize they’re already long dead to the rest of us.

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