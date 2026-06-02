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Pelley-Aching: Complaining ‘60 Minutes’ Host Is Clueless to Why Most Americans Fear Going on His Show

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:29 AM on June 02, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

As ‘journalists’ always tend to do, one of them decided to make a story about himself on Monday. What should have been a routine getting-to-know-you meeting between new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton and the CBS News show’s staff instead became a vanity vehicle for Scott Pelley’s asinine anger at being nudged towards genuine journalism. Oh, no! Not that! Get it away! Ewwww!

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Pelley echoed the same ridiculous sentiment as the rest of the staff, who reportedly enthusiastically applauded Pelley for being a self-absorbed jerk during the gathering. To say Pelley is an unhinged partisan Democrat would be a huge understatement. He’s under the delusion that people don’t want to go on 60 Minutes because they fear President Donald Trump. The reality is his ‘news’ magazine has a track record of misrepresenting subjects foolish enough to trust Pelley and his equally conniving cohorts.

Check out his wild-eyed nonsense from precious peacock Pelley late last year. (WATCH)

Even jumbotrons are saying, ‘Screw that!’

Posters say there are actually two fears at work regarding the dying legacy media at the moment. The first is ‘journalists’ who are afraid of losing their power and influence.

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TV and cable ‘news’ viewership is only going to continue its downward trend. It’s not like we’re being offered any good reasons to stick around.

The second fear comes from the ever-growing number of Americans who no longer trust 60 Minutes. They know that if the 60 Minutes staff disagrees with them politically, the hacks will not hesitate to use deceptive editing to destroy them.

Fear of the radical left SWATing or doxxing you, fear of Antifa attackers assaulting you, fear of the media mischaracterizing you to score points for power-hungry Democrats, fear of Democrats engaging in craven political lawfare? We are watching different movies on the same screen, bub.

— Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) June 2, 2026

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Republicans and MAGA have learned that the legacy media will paint a political target on them. Better to starve 60 Minutes of content than put oneself in mortal danger from deranged Democrats who watch the show.

Posters say everything you need to know about Pelley is written on his face.

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Pelley and his fellow Democrat ‘journos’ are already history. Like the ghosts in 'The Sixth Sense' movie, they don’t realize they’re already long dead to the rest of us.

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60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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