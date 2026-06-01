‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New '60 Minutes' Executive Producer

The biased ‘journalists’ at CBS News are on edge after witnessing the layoffs of known liar Sharyn Alfonsi, correspondent Cecilia Vega, and executive producer Tanya Simon last week, among others. CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss also brought in new ‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Nick Bilton. Any hint of producing actual journalism and shifting away from leftist propaganda has sent the show's Democrats into an entitled, unhinged rampage. Chief among these is ‘60 Minutes’ veteran Scott Pelley. Per reports, he confronted Bilton during a staff meeting on Monday. He reportedly screeched that Weiss was ‘murdering 60 Minutes’ and that both she and Bilton were unqualified for their positions.

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Here’s more per the New York Post. (READ)

New '60 Minutes' boss Nick Bilton storms out of staff meeting after explosive clash with Scott Pelley: 'Enjoy the bagels' https://t.co/vFSbYmgEa8 pic.twitter.com/B79eLRrAfP — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2026

60 Minutes fall was self-inflicted by "journalists" like Pelley. If they had done their jobs objectively and properly, there would have been no need to call in someone like Weiss. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) June 1, 2026

60 Minutes has been going downhill for decades now, and they should be doing a happy dance that they weren't fired, too.



Shakeups like these happen all the time. Sucks, but perhaps they should try and help right the ship. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 1, 2026

Well, it ‘sucks’ for the affected ‘journalists’ but is a wonderful development for the rest of us.

Legacy media is in a precarious position right now with its credibility at virtually zero and entitled, self-important ‘journalists’ doing their best to scare off their remaining audience with their exhausting bloviating. Bilton rightfully describes broadcast news as a melting ice cube in response to Pelley’s ignorant, self-righteous ranting.

Per the New York Post:

In a Monday morning meet-and-greet gone wrong, Pelley took aim at CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, claiming she was “murdering ’60 Minutes,'” and that she “was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that,” according to a source briefed on the meeting. “She has no qualifications for her job,” Pelley said of Weiss, according to the source. “The changes that she’s made at the ‘Evening News’ have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?” Bilton, in response, sought to quash rumors that he was going to “turn the show into 60 one-minute episodes, that it’s going to be like TikTok,” adding, “The show is going to stay exactly like it is for now.” He also warned, however, that “Broadcast is an ice cube that is melting.”

Pelley will be on TikTok or Substack in short order if he's lucky.

CNN’s Brian Stelter is sweating (more so than usual) with fear that his network will be cleansed of him and fellow hacks, just like what’s happening at CBS. Here’s his reaction to Pelley’s bombastic breakdown. (WATCH)

.@brianstelter w/ @Boris_Sanchez



Latest on CBS and Scott Pelley's vocal disdain this morning



6.1.26 2 minute view pic.twitter.com/WTFyDHGrIp — Jeff Storobinsky (@JeffStorobinsky) June 1, 2026

The so called journalists have murdered their own show. They have lost their credibility. — NowYouHaveDoneIt (@NowYouHaveDone1) June 1, 2026

In what universe do you insult and attack your new boss and keep your job? Scott Pelley’s rude and obnoxious bloviating only confirms the disaster that has become CBS’ 60 Minutes. — Paul J. Batura (@PaulBatura) June 1, 2026

Pelley and his ‘newsroom’ activists think they can use their union tactics to force Weiss and CBS to their will. It’s not going to happen. No one in the ‘newsroom’ is special and all can be easily replaced.

If CBS News hopes to regain any credibility and return to journalism, it must jettison Pelley and his madness. Remember this? (WATCH)

Scott Pelley, a man who has made a career of talking about how impressive he is…



Used a college graduation to whine that the world is changing and he doesn’t like it pic.twitter.com/5lcRZybAsc — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 28, 2025

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Pelley should be fired. And we can all laugh as he becomes the next Don Lemon. — Ron Milton (@justcamp77) June 1, 2026

Pelley loves adoration and the spotlight. He’ll likely join fellow Democrat activists Don Lemon, Jim Acosta, Terry Moran, Chuck Todd, and the rest on Substack.

Bilton took Pelley’s chaotic comments in stride. The ‘newsroom’ goons reacted to Pelley as expected.

“I look forward to talking to you in a one-on-one setting as these meetings are scheduled. And enjoy the bagels.”



The “60 Minutes” staff applauded Mr. Pelley after Mr. Bilton departed. https://t.co/p8R2i7DG37 — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 1, 2026

And then “Fix You” came on and everyone burst into tears and collected their Aaron Sorkin awards for insufferable office dynamics — Will67 (@ArsenFan76) June 1, 2026

The faceless Democrat drones of the CBS ‘newsroom’ live in a bubble. They seem hell-bent on dramatically ending their pathetic careers. They applaud Pelley and are reportedly putting their insanity in a letter to the top.

Per Mediaite:

CBS News staffers are reportedly about to send a letter to Paramount CEO David Ellison demanding he “respect editorial values” — amid the massive recent shakeup at 60 Minutes. Appearing on MS NOW’s The Weekend Primetime Sunday, Breaker Media founder Lachlan Cartwright reported that “distraught” CBS News staffers have penned the written appeal to the Paramount boss. “As I was just coming on air tonight, guys, I was made aware from sources of a letter that has been put together that will go out tomorrow to David Ellison from CBS News staffers,” Cartwright said. “And just quoting from that, they are asking David Ellison to ‘respect editorial values and independent journalism.’ Now, that letter, there was a letter meant to go out last year. They decided at that point not to do it. But this letter is going to go out tomorrow to David Ellison from the staffers — because people I speak to within CBS are absolutely distraught about what is going on there.”

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CBS News Staff Sending Letter to CEO David Ellison Demanding He 'Respect Editorial Values' — Media Insider Tells MS NOW https://t.co/6OIdBFOnHx — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 1, 2026

Pelley’s ‘newsroom’ disciples are about to be kicked into the real world via the back door to the streets if they don't get with the new direction of CBS News. Otherwise, there’ll be no Substack in their futures, only unemployment. Hopefully, Pelley leads the way by going through the door first.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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