Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over

Every time we see a round of media layoffs a wave of entitlement flows from some working in that industry which is simply incredible. Media types to a large degree yawned when Hillary Clinton promised to put coal country out of work or when the Biden administration ended Keystone, but suddenly "democracy" itself is threatened when journalists are affected by market conditions or are merely being held accountable for their job performances.

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Today a shakeup at CBS' 60 Minutes was announced, and among the changes was reporter Cecilia Vega (along with others) being sent packing.

Shake Up at '60 Minutes' as CBS News Ousts Executive Producer Tanya Simon, Correspondents Cecilia Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi https://t.co/JwH988ImSx — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2026

The usual "attack on journalism" hyperventilating will take place and "attempts to placate Trump" will be alleged, but the Left will actually be unhappy that a prized propagandist was let go. You can tell what happened based on Jim Acosta's reaction:

Of course.

Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck shared a few examples of Vega's style of "journalism" Acosta will apparently miss:

On Election Night 2024, Cecilia Vega went on CBS and predicted "violence in the streets" of Pennsylvania if the vote isn't counted fast enough.



Today, CBS canned her from '60 Minutes' pic.twitter.com/vmT9PmAwfR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

So much journalism!

Bumping this now that CBS has jettisoned Cecilia Vega from her job at '60 Minutes'.... https://t.co/DOLOpV9A74 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

FLASHBACK: CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Cecilia Vega ran a predictably partisan, pro-mob, anti-ICE story in Minneapolis https://t.co/Rp8RQa4iaQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

REWIND to another story from Cecilia Vega at CBS...



‘60 Minutes’ Runs Puff Piece on Anti-Israel Former U.S. Officials https://t.co/z0dEwQ0HhL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2026

Gee, why would somebody who's trying to do actual journalism have had a problem with her?

I don't know why, she's obviously un-biased and straight down the middle. — regis hollimger (@WestViewCorner) May 28, 2026

Right!?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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