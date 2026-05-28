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Here's an Election Night Flashback (and More) Featuring Canned 60 Minutes Journo Libs Are Flipping Over

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on May 28, 2026
Journalism meme

Every time we see a round of media layoffs a wave of entitlement flows from some working in that industry which is simply incredible. Media types to a large degree yawned when Hillary Clinton promised to put coal country out of work or when the Biden administration ended Keystone, but suddenly "democracy" itself is threatened when journalists are affected by market conditions or are merely being held accountable for their job performances. 

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Today a shakeup at CBS' 60 Minutes was announced, and among the changes was reporter Cecilia Vega (along with others) being sent packing. 

The usual "attack on journalism" hyperventilating will take place and "attempts to placate Trump" will be alleged, but the Left will actually be unhappy that a prized propagandist was let go. You can tell what happened based on Jim Acosta's reaction:

Of course.

Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck shared a few examples of Vega's style of "journalism" Acosta will apparently miss:

So much journalism!

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Gee, why would somebody who's trying to do actual journalism have had a problem with her?

Right!?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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