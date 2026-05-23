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Jim Acosta Didn't Like Greg Gutfeld's Reality Check About Colbert's Cancellation (Replies Off of Course)

Doug P. | 11:16 AM on May 23, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrats and media (as usual, pardon the redundancy) keep saying that President Trump got Stephen Colbert's show canceled, when in reality The Late Show was reportedly losing tens of millions of dollars per year and canceling what had turned into DNC-TV was purely a financial decision on the part of the network and its owners.

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A look at the size of Colbert's staff has also caught some attention: 

Greg Gutfeld and Clay Travis had some thoughts about that.

Here's what Gutfeld had to say: 

Did it sound like Gutfeld was celebrating job losses? 

That's what Resistance journo and former CNNer Jim Acosta wanted everybody to believe, all while pushing the preferred narrative about why Colbert's show came to an end: 

First off, not unlike Hillary Clinton, it's not unusual for Acosta to ask a question and then turn off the replies. 

And no, Gutfeld wasn't celebrating job losses: 

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Acosta's got his story and he's going to stick to it. 

These Democrats (and we're including so-called "journalists" like Acosta) didn't make a peep when Hillary Clinton was promising to put coal country out of work or when Biden canceled Keystone. Heck, some even cheered. But pointing out the obvious about why Colbert got canceled sends them to the fainting couch. Go figure.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Left (Acosta knows how that works).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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