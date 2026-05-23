Jim Acosta Didn't Like Greg Gutfeld's Reality Check About Colbert's Cancellation (Replies Off of Course)

The Democrats and media (as usual, pardon the redundancy) keep saying that President Trump got Stephen Colbert's show canceled, when in reality The Late Show was reportedly losing tens of millions of dollars per year and canceling what had turned into DNC-TV was purely a financial decision on the part of the network and its owners.

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A look at the size of Colbert's staff has also caught some attention:

One of the great group shots of "The Late Show" staff posing on stage: pic.twitter.com/L2oknhvyos — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2026

Greg Gutfeld and Clay Travis had some thoughts about that.

Here's what Gutfeld had to say:

And it’s the reason they were canceled. That head count is more than most decent sized businesses. For 3 jokes a night, at best. https://t.co/50pAssA87w — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 23, 2026

Did it sound like Gutfeld was celebrating job losses?

That's what Resistance journo and former CNNer Jim Acosta wanted everybody to believe, all while pushing the preferred narrative about why Colbert's show came to an end:

You are celebrating the fact that all of these people are losing their jobs. All because your dear leader can’t take a joke. Seriously wtf is wrong with you. https://t.co/cnmm7xcXvD — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 23, 2026

First off, not unlike Hillary Clinton, it's not unusual for Acosta to ask a question and then turn off the replies.

And no, Gutfeld wasn't celebrating job losses:

I don’t think he is celebrating but pointing out the obvious: if you don’t manage money well, and over staff, the outcome is obvious. It may take years but the writing is on the wall. You should blame the people in charge for mismanagement and now these people losing jobs. https://t.co/RlxwsG7Mvm — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 23, 2026

Acosta's got his story and he's going to stick to it.

Cancel an unfunny, money losing show, but blame Trump. https://t.co/z6crmT1QdB pic.twitter.com/Cz4Vhlv7Hq — Top Chancellor (@NewYorkGuy212) May 23, 2026

The only time the Left cares about people losing their jobs is when it’s one of their notables.



You had nothing to say about the hatred directed at Gabbard yesterday https://t.co/OomVZ03ktK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 23, 2026

These Democrats (and we're including so-called "journalists" like Acosta) didn't make a peep when Hillary Clinton was promising to put coal country out of work or when Biden canceled Keystone. Heck, some even cheered. But pointing out the obvious about why Colbert got canceled sends them to the fainting couch. Go figure.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Left (Acosta knows how that works).

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