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Sen. Chris Murphy Did NOT Think Trump's Farewell to Colbert was Funny (He Took the Bait and Then Some)

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As we told you last night, President Trump posted a fond farewell to DNC-TV host Stephen Colbert and his nightly "comedy" show.

The media has often felt the need to point out that this is AI, just so people don't think Trump actually went into the Ed Sullivan Theater with a dumpster, personally threw Colbert in it, and shut the lid.

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The trolling is strong with that one!

And it worked, because Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy wasn't amused in the least, all while lying (of course) about why Colbert's show was canceled.

What makes it funnier is that Colbert and TDS are what got that show canceled, not Trump. Libs like Murphy are being trolled and of course taking the bait right on schedule.

Murphy's lying? That's certainly not a first. 

Colbert reportedly lost the network $40 million a year while going full TDS every night and alienating at least half of the country, so of course they're trying to blame Trump. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting.

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