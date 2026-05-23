Sen. Chris Murphy Did NOT Think Trump's Farewell to Colbert was Funny (He Took the Bait and Then Some)

As we told you last night, President Trump posted a fond farewell to DNC-TV host Stephen Colbert and his nightly "comedy" show.

The media has often felt the need to point out that this is AI, just so people don't think Trump actually went into the Ed Sullivan Theater with a dumpster, personally threw Colbert in it, and shut the lid.

Advertisement

The trolling is strong with that one!

And it worked, because Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy wasn't amused in the least, all while lying (of course) about why Colbert's show was canceled.

We live in a country now where the president uses his power to censor media figures who criticize him and then brags about it. https://t.co/QuuuPdSWyE — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 23, 2026

What makes it funnier is that Colbert and TDS are what got that show canceled, not Trump. Libs like Murphy are being trolled and of course taking the bait right on schedule.

No, there is no confirmed evidence that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was canceled at the direct request of the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/nWlpPoG3qO — Alan Jacoby (@AlanJacoby) May 23, 2026

Murphy's lying? That's certainly not a first.

He got canceled because he had horrible ratings. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) May 23, 2026

Colbert reportedly lost the network $40 million a year while going full TDS every night and alienating at least half of the country, so of course they're trying to blame Trump.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!