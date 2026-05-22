Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Ar...
VIP
Tulsi Leaves DNI Role to Care for Husband Abraham — A Heartwarming Example...
The Snake Emerges: Adam Schiff's Heartless Jab at Tulsi Amid Her Husband's Cancer...
POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide...
Moan of ‘Arc’: CNN’s Kasie Hunt Has ‘Grave’ Concerns About Trump’s America 250...
Reuters Gets Shredded for Anon 'Person Familiar With the Matter' Spin on Tulsi...
Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes...
Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her...
DNC's Photo Tribute to Colbert Speaks Volumes About What the Show Was REALLY...
Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X...
Democrats Stage Mutiny Against Schumer As Party Loses All Hope
Tulsi Gabbard Resigning as Director of National Intelligence, Trump Responds With Support
Dem Rep. Katherine Clark Tried Pushing Biden-Era BS on CNBC and Got Called...
NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault...

Trump Trolls Colbert with Hilarious AI Video of Throwing Him in the Dumpster

justmindy
justmindy | 8:52 PM on May 22, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

President Trump posted a hilarious AI video to his main Twitter account tonight. He might not be attending his son's wedding this weekend, but he's still decided to have a bit of fun while he works, it seems.

Advertisement

Trump rarely posts on this account, but when he does, it's always a banger. Good riddance to bad rubbish, Colbert.

Leftists should cry more about it. That will definitely make Trump stop mocking Colbert. 

That's likely very true.

Recommended

Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Are Celebrating
Doug P.
Advertisement

No time like the present.

One thing about Trump, he will never be predicatable.

Just a fun little ditty to kick off the weekend.

It's fun to imagine it happened just that way.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Are Celebrating
Doug P.
POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide News' Program
Grateful Calvin
The Snake Emerges: Adam Schiff's Heartless Jab at Tulsi Amid Her Husband's Cancer Battle
justmindy
Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes Out Her Seat
justmindy
Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her Husband Battles Cancer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Are Celebrating Doug P.
Advertisement