Trump Trolls Colbert with Hilarious AI Video of Throwing Him in the Dumpster

President Trump posted a hilarious AI video to his main Twitter account tonight. He might not be attending his son's wedding this weekend, but he's still decided to have a bit of fun while he works, it seems.

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Trump rarely posts on this account, but when he does, it's always a banger. Good riddance to bad rubbish, Colbert.

There will never be another like him pic.twitter.com/tql05Bx9eF https://t.co/cMYkBkAexd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 23, 2026

🔥 FUNNIEST PRESIDENT EVER!



President Trump just got on X to post himself literally throwing Stephen Colbert into the dumpster 😭 https://t.co/XUuBxmqIy6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

My president posting my bangers, life is good, god is great, god bless the USA 🫡 https://t.co/kcMs9JJIGh — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 22, 2026

So he admits it was government censorship https://t.co/R1KTnQCFEW — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) May 23, 2026

Leftists should cry more about it. That will definitely make Trump stop mocking Colbert.

What an epic troll of Colbert.



Good riddance to bad garbage! https://t.co/oQdspa8iNS — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 22, 2026

We will never get another president like Donald Trump https://t.co/z2TXTQ7JBy — mrphillipchan 🥚🇺🇲 (@mrphillipchan) May 22, 2026

That's likely very true.

The Ed Sullivan Theater was due for a renovation anyway - https://t.co/LraGx8xulQ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 23, 2026

No time like the present.

Everyone's fearing bad news from D.C.... meanwhile Trump posts this! 🤣 https://t.co/lfRNeJUB7P — TUPACABRA (@tupacabra) May 22, 2026

One thing about Trump, he will never be predicatable.

Everyone's fearing bad news from D.C.... meanwhile Trump posts this! 🤣 https://t.co/lfRNeJUB7P — TUPACABRA (@tupacabra) May 22, 2026

He really is the best President 😎 https://t.co/3a5pxhtixE — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) May 23, 2026

We do a little trolling. 😂 https://t.co/j9VEisr5ac — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) May 22, 2026

Just a fun little ditty to kick off the weekend.

"Post the video of you throwing Colbert into a dumpster, father" https://t.co/uR0ZyBPBUd pic.twitter.com/SiYr5BP0y5 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 23, 2026

It's fun to imagine it happened just that way.

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