Trump's in China but Still Managing to Cause Meltdowns on CNN Over His Social Media Posts

One of President Trump's recent Truth Social posts took on critics of the ongoing cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, who apparently prefer it the way it was for many years: Mucky, gross and loaded with algae (and who knows what else). We didn't hear anything from these same lefties during an Obama-era renovation of the reflecting pool and what an expensive failure it was:

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2012. CNN does a segment on the complete failure of Obama's 2 year, $34 million reflecting pool renovation.



This was less than a month after the reflecting pool reopened.



Notice how CNN didn't blame the Obama in any way. They would treat Trump the same way right?😜 pic.twitter.com/9z2QXxmwwn — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2026

Many Democrats are now criticizing Trump for actually cleaning up the pool while posting photos of the work in progress and trying to fool people into thinking it's the finished product (lying is what they do). The president decided to mock them.

"Dumacrats love sewage," Trump posted:

New media post from Donald J. Trump



( TruthSocial: May 12 2026, 7:53 AM ET )‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍ pic.twitter.com/8qjumleC1I — Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 12, 2026

Add in many more Trump Truths and CNN has had just about enough.

Trump posts so much that "nobody notices" anymore, all while they did an entire segment about it. This is unintentionally hilarious:

🚨 LMFAO! The White House is mocking CNN for running a whole segment on Donald Trump posting 160 TIMES in 4 HOURS



Erin Burnett copes: "Nobody notices, nobody even watches all this!"



Yet she's melting down over it 🤣



"He posts people swimming in sewage!" 😭



Funniest president… pic.twitter.com/eM6oT4Abwh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

Wasn't it nice of CNN to point out that Trump's posted pics were "AI generated"?

Maybe instead CNN should be thanking Trump for the material while he's in China:

He needed to keep them busy while he was out of the country. 😀 — brenda e. (@BrendaAnnEstep) May 14, 2026

And keep them busy he did!

They don’t get the drain the swamp reference because they are there to protect the swamp. https://t.co/oBE1tyDI3t — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) May 14, 2026

Trump owns the libs every minute of every day. What are they going to do when he’s out of office. https://t.co/PsitbMjPWv — freeamerican (@emss1922) May 14, 2026

They're going to be so lost in a few years.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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