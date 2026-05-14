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Trump's in China but Still Managing to Cause Meltdowns on CNN Over His Social Media Posts

Doug P. | 8:46 AM on May 14, 2026
Twitter

One of President Trump's recent Truth Social posts took on critics of the ongoing cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, who apparently prefer it the way it was for many years: Mucky, gross and loaded with algae (and who knows what else). We didn't hear anything from these same lefties during an Obama-era renovation of the reflecting pool and what an expensive failure it was: 

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Many Democrats are now criticizing Trump for actually cleaning up the pool while posting photos of the work in progress and trying to fool people into thinking it's the finished product (lying is what they do). The president decided to mock them.

"Dumacrats love sewage," Trump posted: 

Add in many more Trump Truths and CNN has had just about enough.

Trump posts so much that "nobody notices" anymore, all while they did an entire segment about it. This is unintentionally hilarious: 

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Wasn't it nice of CNN to point out that Trump's posted pics were "AI generated"?

Maybe instead CNN should be thanking Trump for the material while he's in China:

And keep them busy he did!

They're going to be so lost in a few years. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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