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Greg Gutfeld and Clay Travis Spot a Reason Colbert Might Have Gotten Canceled in This Staff Photo

Doug P. | 8:09 AM on May 23, 2026
meme

Yesterday evening, a day after Stephen Colbert's final bow to his TDS-afflicted minions, President Trump bid adieu to what we call DNC-TV on that particular network by mocking claims from the Democrats that he personally got The Late Show canceled. Here's what Trump posted:

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Judging from some of the reaction on the Left, the trolling was most effective.

Democrats and their allies in the media have been telling people some variation of "Trump ordered CBS to cancel Colbert," which is of course absolutely ridiculous. We'll get to that part in a second, but first this is a Late Show group shot on the day of Colbert's last show:

Greg Gutfeld knows a little about ratings (since he beats the nighttime competition on a regular basis) and says that Trump isn't what got Colbert canceled:

And usually they're not even "ha ha" jokes, but just anti-Trump cracks meant to earn applause from the lib audience.

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Trump didn't have anything to do with it, as Clay Travis adds:

Add it all up and losing tens of millions of dollars a year while going all-out to alienate at least half of the country on a nightly basis is why they pulled the plug on Colbert. 

*****

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