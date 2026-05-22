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Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Are Celebrating

Doug P. | 9:45 PM on May 22, 2026

Last night marked the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Left keeps blaming President Trump for the show being canceled, but we’re assuming it had more to do with declining ratings, alienating at least half of the country, and the reported detail that the program was losing the network tens of millions of dollars a year.

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With a staff of this size, it's no wonder a profit was difficult to come by (not to mention that the host was pulling down about $15 million a year): 

You can't write classic bits like "The Vax-Scene" or hilarious "jokes" like Trump's mouth being "Vladimir Putin's **** holster" without a large and brilliant team.

In any case, Rolling Stone and other media outlets are reporting that Colbert "went out with a bang" -- nearly seven million viewers:

Oh, and there's something else...

If you like irony, Colbert's highest-rated weekday show had zero mentions of Trump:

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Gee, maybe they should have tried that sooner!

Joe Concha did a compare/contrast to the ratings Colbert's media fans are celebrating vs. the person he took the show over from: 

And then there's Johnny Carson: 

Also, Jay Leno's final show as the Tonight Show host in 2014 brought in about 14.6 million viewers. 

We're sensing a downward pattern over the last decade-plus, to say the least. DNC-TV doesn't seem to be delivering. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (that of course includes a few of the late night "comedy" hosts). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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