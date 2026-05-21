Bruce Springsteen Says Stephen Colbert Lost His Show Because the President Can’t Take a Joke

If you're a Twitchy VIP member, and you should be, you might have seen Grateful Calvin's post earlier about CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter mourning the loss of Stephen Colbert's show after its final episode on Thursday night. Colbert's show, according to Stelter, "just made the world a little less bleak … that’s what we’re losing in this country."

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As we also reported, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is broadcasting a rerun on Thursday night and encouraging everyone to watch the final Colbert show … and then turn off CBS forever. But we were assured that President Donald Trump pressured CBS into canceling Colbert.

Harry Sisson, bless his heart, claims that fellow member of the Aging Lesbians Club, alongside Stephen King and Michael Moore, Bruce Springsteen appeared on Colbert's second-to-last show to dedicate a song to him and "COOKED Trump and his goons." Springsteen, who's chosen to go out doing a cosplay of communist folk singer Woody Guthrie, claimed that Colbert was "the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke. He also took a shot at the Paramount/Warner Bros. Discover merger, which is going to turn CNN into a conservative propaganda channel.

Bruce Springsteen appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show tonight and COOKED Trump and his goons



“I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke…. and because Larry and David… pic.twitter.com/WbAQ1sZfBG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 21, 2026

The post continues:

… Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people. They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about”

Springsteen has gone total commie, even though he's a billionaire. Or maybe because of it.

Wow, congratulations. You guys sure showed Trump who's the boss. BTW, when is the next show? — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 21, 2026

He was the comedian who couldnt make a joke. Hence the loss of his show — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) May 21, 2026

He lost his show because it was losing the network millions of dollars a year.



He intentionally pissed off half of his potential audience. — Rick K (@RickKonkey) May 21, 2026

Colbert didn’t just lose a show….he destroyed an entire institution. Well done Stephen. — Mark Bresson (@MarkBresson) May 21, 2026

Nothing like a guy who's last big hit was in 1987 standing up for a current guy who doesn't get ratings. — The Gen X-Travert (@mpapsmear) May 21, 2026

Springsteen is a poser hack long past any relevance he once had.



A perfect send-off to Colbert on his last show. — ironwillforge4 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@ironwillforge4) May 21, 2026

How demoralized and irrelevant must you be to have to wave Bruce Springsteen around like anyone cares?

Humiliating. — Right Wing Nevada (@GoonBoolder) May 21, 2026

You guys are so pathetic…Bruce Springsteen is old and tired and his message is old and tired — Glenis Scogin (@GlenisScog28846) May 21, 2026

Billionaire Bruce reinvents his image, bashes Trump & modern capitalism, gets tons of free publicity, goes on tour & charges up to $1,200 a ticket yet the lunatic left slobbers all over him. To quote Forrest Gump's mama, "Stupid is as stupid does!" — MikeJ (@itsmikefromaz) May 21, 2026

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Breaking: nobody gives a crap about Bruce Springsteen other than extreme far left dorks. Mainstream rock listeners or classic rock listeners are gone. Just like Ann Wilson of Heart he’s destroyed his legacy by opening his stupid mouth. — Thomas Welsh (@ThomasWelsh0131) May 21, 2026

Perfect example of why that show was removed. — Big Tex (@ProLifeBigTex) May 21, 2026

Yeah, Springsteen really COOKED Trump. He'll never recover from this.

It's always funny to see soy boy Harry Sisson trying to hype up an 81-year-old Joe Biden and a 76-year-old Springsteen. Who pays $1,500 for a ticket to see Springsteen put down his guitar, pull up a chair, and ramble on about corporate mergers?

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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