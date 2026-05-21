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Another RINO Got Crushed

Bruce Springsteen Says Stephen Colbert Lost His Show Because the President Can’t Take a Joke

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 21, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

If you're a Twitchy VIP member, and you should be, you might have seen Grateful Calvin's post earlier about CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter mourning the loss of Stephen Colbert's show after its final episode on Thursday night. Colbert's show, according to Stelter, "just made the world a little less bleak … that’s what we’re losing in this country."

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As we also reported, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is broadcasting a rerun on Thursday night and encouraging everyone to watch the final Colbert show … and then turn off CBS forever. But we were assured that President Donald Trump pressured CBS into canceling Colbert.

Harry Sisson, bless his heart, claims that fellow member of the Aging Lesbians Club, alongside Stephen King and Michael Moore, Bruce Springsteen appeared on Colbert's second-to-last show to dedicate a song to him and "COOKED Trump and his goons." Springsteen, who's chosen to go out doing a cosplay of communist folk singer Woody Guthrie, claimed that Colbert was "the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke. He also took a shot at the Paramount/Warner Bros. Discover merger, which is going to turn CNN into a conservative propaganda channel.

The post continues:

… Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want. Stephen, these are small-minded people. They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about”

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Springsteen has gone total commie, even though he's a billionaire. Or maybe because of it.

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Yeah, Springsteen really COOKED Trump. He'll never recover from this. 

It's always funny to see soy boy Harry Sisson trying to hype up an 81-year-old Joe Biden and a 76-year-old Springsteen. Who pays $1,500 for a ticket to see Springsteen put down his guitar, pull up a chair, and ramble on about corporate mergers?

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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