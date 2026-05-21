Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers Never to Turn On CBS Ever Again (After Colbert Finale)

Unfortunately, ABC hasn't canceled Jimmy Kimmel Live! But Kimmel is canceling Thursday night's show (well, showing a rerun) so his viewers can tune into the very last installment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and then never watch CBS again.

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🚨 JIMMY KIMMEL MELTDOWN: Urges Viewers to “NEVER WATCH CBS AGAIN” After Colbert’s Finale Tonight



“I hope those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again.”



LOL! pic.twitter.com/JxwVBdw9BQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel encouraged viewers to turn off CBS after 'The Late Show' comes to an end: "Don't ever watch it again."



More: https://t.co/v3awwqHJg7 pic.twitter.com/JKHrUvQpGJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 21, 2026

People already weren't watching it. That's why it was losing tens of millions of dollars a year.

Are there any good shows on CBS anyway? Certainly not 60 Minutes or CBS Sunday Morning.

Wow. The sense of self importance is nauseating — Sunline (@SunlineElectra) May 21, 2026

Why is Kimmel trying to bankrupt CBS? We thought President Donald Trump himself took Colbert off the air.

Would've been great advice after Letterman's last show. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) May 21, 2026

Already there. And I treat @JimmyKimmelLive the same way. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) May 21, 2026

NEWSFLASH @jimmykimmel : We turned off fake news @CBS years ago.



We also never turned on Jimmy Kimmel ✌️ — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 OGCannaKingCA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@OGCannaKingCA) May 21, 2026

How much money does this loser cost the network each year? — Fact Man (@USFactMan) May 21, 2026

That’s funny I did the same with Kimmel and ABC a decade ago — Rowdy (@Rowdy2735) May 21, 2026

Was he crying like a little girl again when he said that? — FERMOR (@FERMOR_23) May 21, 2026

Karma will come for Jimmy Kimmel in the form of his own show’s cancellation. He is a divisive nasty person who has helped ruin the late night genre. He does not host his show in good faith and he is a fundamentally bad person. That will catch up with him.@ABC @CBS @nbc — Maximus Truth (@TomAllmann) May 21, 2026

Uhh we kinda already did, hence the reason viewership and ratings tanked — Joshua A Ockerman (@AvsGing) May 21, 2026

I'm pretty sure that's why the show was cancelled in the first place. They're sooooo close to understanding... — Jambon Jovi (@jona26774) May 21, 2026

I cant believe Colbert lost his job before Kimmel. They both suck, and he should step down in solidarity. — TTVBTW (@Smokininja) May 21, 2026

If you hadn’t posted it, this nonsense might never have been seen. — Stephanie McDaniel (@Kraft575) May 21, 2026

It's true. It's amazing how Kimmel and so many others think that CBS is compelled to keep subsidizing Colbert's show when it's losing $40 million a year for the network. No one has a right to a late-night talk show.

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