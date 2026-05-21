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Another RINO Got Crushed

Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers Never to Turn On CBS Ever Again (After Colbert Finale)

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 21, 2026
Townhall Media

Unfortunately, ABC hasn't canceled Jimmy Kimmel Live! But Kimmel is canceling Thursday night's show (well, showing a rerun) so his viewers can tune into the very last installment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and then never watch CBS again.

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People already weren't watching it. That's why it was losing tens of millions of dollars a year.

Are there any good shows on CBS anyway? Certainly not 60 Minutes or CBS Sunday Morning.

Why is Kimmel trying to bankrupt CBS? We thought President Donald Trump himself took Colbert off the air.

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It's true. It's amazing how Kimmel and so many others think that CBS is compelled to keep subsidizing Colbert's show when it's losing $40 million a year for the network. No one has a right to a late-night talk show.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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