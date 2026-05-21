Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware
VIP
DNC Autopsy Goes Wrong: Democrat Moskowitz Says the Party Is a Botched Corpse
Bruce Springsteen Says Stephen Colbert Lost His Show Because the President Can’t Take...
Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers Never to Turn On CBS Ever Again (After Colbert...
Gen Z vs. Gen X War Over Lunches Continues: PB&J Is 'What They...
'Because You Never Know When the Last One Is': Kyle Busch Passes Away...
Mastermind Behind $250 Million Feeding Our Future Scam Sentenced; Rep. Ilhan Omar Speechle...
Maine Senate Dem Candidate Graham Platner: Time Magazine's Latest Nazi-Chic Cover Boy
Hostin, We Have a Problem: Sunny Lies on The View, Claims BLM Riots...
VIP
Let Us All Join Brian Stelter In Mourning Over One Less Hour of...
Minnesota Fraud Defendant 'On the Run' After Jumping From Fourth Story Balcony to...
Majority Leader John Thune Announces Senate Will Go Home Until June
Sean Davis, Julie Kelly and Others Nuke Reuters' Post on 'Alleged Mishandling' of...
VIP
Douche-y VA Democrat Dan Helmer Openly Threatens SCOVA Justice Over Gerrymandering Ruling

Third Chief of Staff Out: Fetterman’s Shift to Sanity Triggers DC Staff Revolt

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

John Fetterman's Chief of Staff quit and other staff has left at a high rate. This is probably because Fetterman behaves like a normal human being and not a Leftist scumbag. 

Advertisement
Sen. John Fetterman's chief of staff resigned Wednesday, a source familiar with the move told Axios.Why it matters: The Pennsylvania Democrat has had a serious staff retention problem as he's faced scrutiny over his health struggles and changing political brand.


Driving the news:Cabelle St. John has served on Fetterman's team since he first came to Washington about three-and-a-half years ago. She became his chief of staff in 2025.
  • Her official last day will be in the coming weeks.
  • Fetterman, who was once a darling of the progressive movement, has seen major turnover as ex-aides have grown frustrated with his steadfast support for Israel and warmer approach toward President Trump.
  • Former staff have also complained about working with him on an interpersonal level.
The other side:Fetterman initially did not respond to a request for comment.
  • After the story published, he downplayed this staff turnover in a text to Axios.
  • "So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!" he wrote, posting an image that showed other offices with purportedly higher turnover.

Recommended

Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware
Brett T.
Advertisement

Fetterman claims it isn't true.

Or maybe John Fetterman deserves better employees.

That's a point in his favor.

They prefer to work for Democrats with Nazi tattoos and wives who celebrate the slaughter of little children in Israel. Looking at you Graham Platner and Zohran Mamdani. Those are the new Democrat darlings.

Advertisement

Their only concern is his refusal to tow the party line. They don't care about him in the least.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ISRAEL JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware
Brett T.
Gen Z vs. Gen X War Over Lunches Continues: PB&J Is 'What They Give Prisoners in Holding Cells'
Brett T.
Mastermind Behind $250 Million Feeding Our Future Scam Sentenced; Rep. Ilhan Omar Speechless
Brett T.
'Because You Never Know When the Last One Is': Kyle Busch Passes Away at 41 Years Old
Grateful Calvin
*POPCORN* WATCH Candace Owens MELT DOWN After Getting Fact-NUKED by Guest Who Brought RECEIPTS (VID)
Sam J.
Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers Never to Turn On CBS Ever Again (After Colbert Finale)
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Insists Trump Didn’t Win Those Swing States, Blames Elon Musk and Malware Brett T.
Advertisement