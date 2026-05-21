Third Chief of Staff Out: Fetterman’s Shift to Sanity Triggers DC Staff Revolt

John Fetterman's Chief of Staff quit and other staff has left at a high rate. This is probably because Fetterman behaves like a normal human being and not a Leftist scumbag.

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Scoop: John Fetterman's chief of staff resigned Wednesday, a source familiar with the move told us.



Fetterman has had a serious staff retention problem as he's faced scrutiny over his health struggles and changing political brand. https://t.co/ji7I1PCN77 — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) May 20, 2026

Sen. John Fetterman's chief of staff resigned Wednesday, a source familiar with the move told Axios.Why it matters: The Pennsylvania Democrat has had a serious staff retention problem as he's faced scrutiny over his health struggles and changing political brand.



Driving the news:Cabelle St. John has served on Fetterman's team since he first came to Washington about three-and-a-half years ago. She became his chief of staff in 2025. Her official last day will be in the coming weeks.

Fetterman, who was once a darling of the progressive movement, has seen major turnover as ex-aides have grown frustrated with his steadfast support for Israel and warmer approach toward President Trump.

Former staff have also complained about working with him on an interpersonal level. The other side:Fetterman initially did not respond to a request for comment. After the story published, he downplayed this staff turnover in a text to Axios.

"So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!" he wrote, posting an image that showed other offices with purportedly higher turnover.

Fetterman claims it isn't true.

Just in case it wasn’t obvious, it is very not normal for a United States Senator to have had three (3) different chiefs of staff, three (3) different legislative directors, and ??? (?) different communications directors within the last two years.



Pennsylvania deserves better. https://t.co/ZToCUZPqFn — tré easton (@treeaston) May 21, 2026

Or maybe John Fetterman deserves better employees.

I’m not plugged into politics at all and have no opinion on this guy, he might suck, I don’t know. But “the Democratic Party staffer class hates him” is not exactly the devastating indictment it’s being presented as https://t.co/kJd0mIjUxf — Charlotte Lee (@cljack) May 21, 2026

That's a point in his favor.

Yeah, fascists tend not to like working for people who aren't. https://t.co/gIENrd9J5P — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 21, 2026

They prefer to work for Democrats with Nazi tattoos and wives who celebrate the slaughter of little children in Israel. Looking at you Graham Platner and Zohran Mamdani. Those are the new Democrat darlings.

Truly lame.



If you resign from a job on the hill (from a boss who is not involved in a scandal/ethics issue) and then leak it (no offense to axios), it truly says more about you and not your boss. — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) May 21, 2026

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Funny how Fetterman’s health is only now a five-alarm concern.

Not when he suffered an actual stroke days before the election, or when he was hospitalized for serious mental health treatment.

But only after moving toward the center (esp on Israel) are people deeply "concerned." — Puerto Rican Tennesseean (@NashvilleLuis) May 21, 2026

Their only concern is his refusal to tow the party line. They don't care about him in the least.

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