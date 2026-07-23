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The AWFLs and Boomers Are Singing Again, This Time Performing 'Hit the Road, ICE'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 23, 2026
Meme

End Wokeness doesn't tell us where this took place, or when, or for what reason, but we heard it, and now you have to hear it too. It's always a bad time when the AWFLs and the Boomers pass around protest lyric sheets. It accomplishes nothing but making themselves feel virtuous and embarrassing themselves in front of the rest of us. 

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Here are the AWFL Singers with their hit song, "Hit the Road, ICE," which we think they stole from The Raging Grannies, who have their own YouTube channel called "The Raging Grannies' Badass Fight Songs."

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Did they sing "Baby Come Back" after Secretary of State Marco Rubio deported the child rapist that Gov. Tim Walz pardoned? They really don't seem to want a single illegal immigrant touched or even inconvenienced.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARCO RUBIO TIM WALZ WOKE

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