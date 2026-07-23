The AWFLs and Boomers Are Singing Again, This Time Performing 'Hit the Road, ICE'

End Wokeness doesn't tell us where this took place, or when, or for what reason, but we heard it, and now you have to hear it too. It's always a bad time when the AWFLs and the Boomers pass around protest lyric sheets. It accomplishes nothing but making themselves feel virtuous and embarrassing themselves in front of the rest of us.

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Here are the AWFL Singers with their hit song, "Hit the Road, ICE," which we think they stole from The Raging Grannies, who have their own YouTube channel called "The Raging Grannies' Badass Fight Songs."

How will ICE ever recover from this? pic.twitter.com/GWhk2ZOcXt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2026

By intentionally deporting them to Canada and then claiming afterwards it was an error. — Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) July 23, 2026

I’m more worried about how I’ll recover after seeing this. — David Campbell (@dlcampbell05) July 23, 2026

This trend of ugly lefties singing is so cringe 😬 — AmericanStrong88 (@lsu06101) July 23, 2026

Thoughts and prayers for ICE during these difficult times 😂 — ༒ 𝔭𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞𝔭𝔭𝔩𝔢 𝔧𝔲𝔦𝔠𝔢 ༒ (@fhavourh_) July 23, 2026

I am thinking that singing might be worse than the whistles, the bullhorns and the screaming. I hope the ICE agents get hazard pay now. — Deb Brunsberg (@DebBrunsberg) July 23, 2026

Watching decades of videos showing Democrats at the protest-du-jour, I can safely say women's mental illnesses are a societal problem. — Propaganda ⌖ Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) July 23, 2026

It is so cringy I’m embarrassed for them. What a bunch of idiots — AW (@Nettie001) July 23, 2026

Once again it turns out my innate burning hatred for hippies and feminists was indeed justified all along — Crab Nicholson (@Naijamak) July 23, 2026

They don’t know the words and have to read them off a piece of paper 🤣🤣 — HeartBreak98 (@HBreak8898) July 23, 2026

Commie Karen Chorus! — @BasedAF1776X (@BasedAF1776X) July 23, 2026

Liberal white women should be labeled a terrorist orginazation. — Clint LaPrade (@ClintLaPrade72) July 23, 2026

A devastating counter argument delivered by experienced activists knowledgeable in the facts and morality of today’s immigration debate.

We have no choice but to open our borders again. — Kevin Jennings (@MarkVNavyDiver) July 23, 2026

Did they sing "Baby Come Back" after Secretary of State Marco Rubio deported the child rapist that Gov. Tim Walz pardoned? They really don't seem to want a single illegal immigrant touched or even inconvenienced.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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