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Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on July 23, 2026
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey film has not crashed and burned at the box office as many had predicted. Critics had major problems with the casting of actors and actresses who were obviously not white or Greek, and actresses who were obviously not male in the epic production. One big name critic of Nolan’s DEI version is Elon Musk. The trillionaire has the money and technology to right what he sees as a wrong on the big screen. To that end, Musk has declared that he’ll be using Grok Imagine to create a full-length AI version of The Odyssey that is ‘historically accurate,’ meaning it will adhere to the realities of the culture, place, and race of the time in which Homer’s epic mythical poem was set.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Technology will soon make it possible to make full-length films outside of Hollywood’s art-destroying DEI rules and restrictions.

Here’s the AI trailer that helped spark Musk to action. (WATCH)

Hollywood and its unions will fight this efficiency, advancement, and creative freedom with all their withering might.

Musk is not beyond doing a traditional film version either. Fans already have a highly successful and seasoned director in mind.

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Mel Gibson could perhaps be in charge of bringing Musk’s AI version to theaters if a live version falls through.

Hollywood directors are already attacking Musk. Strangely, an elitist MCU filmmaker is leading the charge.

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has already weighed in on what total trash superhero films are.

Musk’s announcement also triggered the expected ignorance and racism of veteran Hollywood actors.

(post continues) ...are upset over the diversity casting of ‘The Odyssey.' And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a  historically accurate version of something that is totally made the f*ck  up."

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We can hope.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHRISTOPHER RUFO ELON MUSK ENTERTAINMENT GREECE HOLLYWOOD

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