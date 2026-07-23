Epic Meltdowns: Hollywood Screams As Elon Musk Vows to Make Accurate AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’

Director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey film has not crashed and burned at the box office as many had predicted. Critics had major problems with the casting of actors and actresses who were obviously not white or Greek, and actresses who were obviously not male in the epic production. One big name critic of Nolan’s DEI version is Elon Musk. The trillionaire has the money and technology to right what he sees as a wrong on the big screen. To that end, Musk has declared that he’ll be using Grok Imagine to create a full-length AI version of The Odyssey that is ‘historically accurate,’ meaning it will adhere to the realities of the culture, place, and race of the time in which Homer’s epic mythical poem was set.

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Elon Musk‘s campaign against Christopher Nolan epic 'The Odyssey' just deepened.



The tech mogul wrote on his social media service X that his AI tool Grok Imagine would create a “full-length” feature version of Homer’s Greek myth https://t.co/KhdIyzM9x4 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2026

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Technology will soon make it possible to make full-length films outside of Hollywood’s art-destroying DEI rules and restrictions.

Here’s the AI trailer that helped spark Musk to action. (WATCH)

Dialogue scene from Homer's Odyssey built on Grok Imagine.

Thread on how this was built below. pic.twitter.com/jk6yDtZJxx — Heavy Pulp (@heavypulp) July 21, 2026

This is how we either steer Hollywood back to sanity or replace it wholesale.

Well done! — jlp (@jlp456277457063) July 21, 2026

Hollywood and its unions will fight this efficiency, advancement, and creative freedom with all their withering might.

Musk is not beyond doing a traditional film version either. Fans already have a highly successful and seasoned director in mind.

I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek. — John Carter (@martianwyrdlord) July 21, 2026

I’m down — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Mel Gibson could perhaps be in charge of bringing Musk’s AI version to theaters if a live version falls through.

Hollywood directors are already attacking Musk. Strangely, an elitist MCU filmmaker is leading the charge.

'Doctor Strange' Director Says Elon Musk 'Doesn't Know S--- About Cinema' After Musk Vows to Make AI 'Odyssey': 'His Opinions on Art Are Worthless' https://t.co/hZ1nU2H8i4 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2026

You directed Doctor Strange bro, NOT Dr. Strangelove, now if someone like Stanley Kubrick were to rise from the grave and say the same thing, I might listen. — Xuhz (@KingXuhz) July 23, 2026

There’s a legitimate argument to be made that the director of ‘Doctor Strange’ doesn’t know s—- about cinema. pic.twitter.com/1JcDsKvnFw — Broken Map (@TheBrokenMap) July 23, 2026

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has already weighed in on what total trash superhero films are.

Musk’s announcement also triggered the expected ignorance and racism of veteran Hollywood actors.

Colman Domingo fires back at Elon Musk for planning to make an AI version of "The Odyssey" that will be "historically accurate."



“By historically accurate, he means whiter than Christmas at Cracker Barrel," Domingo said. "Of course, this is all because Elon and his Musketeers… pic.twitter.com/pVD9gl4GUn — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2026

(post continues) ...are upset over the diversity casting of ‘The Odyssey.' And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made the f*ck up."

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Well, Greeks were white so.... It was a different time and era when it took place. It would be a hell of a lot more accurate than what Nolan put out. I would watch it. pic.twitter.com/f8Qw6JGdg6 — Jennie Snooks (@SFWsalesgirl) July 23, 2026

Hollywood is dead, their business model won't survive AI. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) July 23, 2026

We can hope.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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