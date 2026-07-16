‘The Odyssey’s’ Bad Rap Gets Worse With a Cringe Cast Video That’s Giving Listeners an Epic Earache

Director Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey has been plagued with controversy almost since he announced the enormous project. Many were upset with his casting choices and his decision to have characters speak in modern English. A rap song was even recorded that plays over the closing credits. Yes, really. Posters say Homer’s epic poem deserves better. Keeping with that bizarre musical choice, another 'rap' song was recorded by the cast and filmed to promote the movie. It dropped on Thursday.

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Let the cringe begin. (WATCH)

It’s so bad, it’s good. The stars of the Odyssey have released a rap video. pic.twitter.com/eNk7LXPNVQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 16, 2026

This is hysterical — jaradon (@jaradon2) July 16, 2026

I refuse to believe this is real. No one could be this stupid. — A_Witt (@A_Witt) July 16, 2026

You know what would be good? If they all sang 'Imagine'. I reckon that would sound awesome. — Mark Llewellyn (@archiebombora09) July 16, 2026

That’s where the minds of most online immediately went.

Actress Gal Gadot and her Hollywood pals released a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ during COVID. It’s easy to see why so many are making the connection. Song begins after Gadot’s long intro. (WATCH)

Gal Gadot leads a star-studded cast in song as they put their very own spin on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’



(via @GalGadot | IGTV) pic.twitter.com/3R0A0mfMgP — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 19, 2020

Suddenly that Covid "Imagine" video is wayyyyy better than it was 2 minutes ago. — Get... on... the right side. (@GetonTrightside) July 16, 2026

Actors are the most cringe inducing people on the planet. — Jason 🇺🇸 (@jedinorseman) July 16, 2026

They are totally disconnected from what ordinary people believe and want to see. It’s why Hollywood is struggling right now. They’ve forgotten who the audience is.

Many will say the Odyssey promo video is a good example of the dactylic hexameter used by Homer and other ancient Greek writers. However, the rapid-fire rap-like approach clashes with Homer's calming, leisurely pace.

As a high school English teacher, I disagree. This video would help generate student interest. — Peter Gale (@peterngale) July 16, 2026

This really does explain the state of modern day, high school education — It's Just GLB..Always Has and Always Will (@JustBully114729) July 16, 2026

All I’m hearing from my high schoolers are jokes about Ellen Paige 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Madame Heretic (@madameheretic) July 16, 2026

Why is Ellen missing? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) July 16, 2026

Keeping with her transgender views, she was deemed unnecessary, and her part was lopped off from the finished video.

Posters say the cacophonous cast video has them wanting to avoid the film altogether. It looks like the casting choices were only the beginning of the film’s bad vibes.

I was going to see the move in IMAX. It's supposed to be "epic cinema".



Now that I'm seeing all this BS, and the more I look into it, maybe not.



For example, casting. No ships would be launched for that face & not because she's black. She's unspectacularly average; no Helen. — TwitHead (@TwitHead55) July 16, 2026

Christopher Nolan's "Helen of Troy" - The Face That Launched a Thousands Quips. pic.twitter.com/bCatN08XF4 — Chaz Smith (@ChazSmith) July 16, 2026

Helen of Troy?



That’s Keisha of Flint. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 16, 2026

Helen of 'troit — Aftershock Propaganda (@Aftershock_best) July 16, 2026

Nolan also chose Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page to play a male soldier who acts as a cinematic stand-in for Achilles.

Many commenters say they’ll probably see the movie but wonder if it can overcome both its negatives and its horrible promotion efforts.

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Don't get me wrong, i'm going to see it.



Nolan is brilliant, but the morons are stepping on rakes left and right.



Helen pisses me off. Page i think is going to be a piti-worthy spy. — Atlas_Mugged (@D_in_KC) July 16, 2026

Once again … “The Odyssey” may be a good enough movie to overcome all this (we’ll know in about two weeks)But whatever happens, the marketing campaign was objectively terrible. I can’t think of anything they’ve done that sells the movie to middle America. And if it is a good movie, that’s a shame because lots of people who might have enjoyed it have already checked out from ever seeing it in a theater. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 16, 2026

We’ll have to wait and see if this promised cinematic epic ends up being a box office epic disaster because of its bad rap.