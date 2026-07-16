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‘The Odyssey’s’ Bad Rap Gets Worse With a Cringe Cast Video That’s Giving Listeners an Epic Earache

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:20 PM on July 16, 2026
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey has been plagued with controversy almost since he announced the enormous project. Many were upset with his casting choices and his decision to have characters speak in modern English. A rap song was even recorded that plays over the closing credits. Yes, really. Posters say Homer’s epic poem deserves better. Keeping with that bizarre musical choice, another 'rap' song was recorded by the cast and filmed to promote the movie. It dropped on Thursday.

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Let the cringe begin. (WATCH)

That’s where the minds of most online immediately went.

Actress Gal Gadot and her Hollywood pals released a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ during COVID. It’s easy to see why so many are making the connection. Song begins after Gadot’s long intro. (WATCH)

They are totally disconnected from what ordinary people believe and want to see. It’s why Hollywood is struggling right now. They’ve forgotten who the audience is.

Many will say the Odyssey promo video is a good example of the dactylic hexameter used by Homer and other ancient Greek writers. However, the rapid-fire rap-like approach clashes with Homer's calming, leisurely pace.

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Keeping with her transgender views, she was deemed unnecessary, and her part was lopped off from the finished video.

Posters say the cacophonous cast video has them wanting to avoid the film altogether. It looks like the casting choices were only the beginning of the film’s bad vibes.

Nolan also chose Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page to play a male soldier who acts as a cinematic stand-in for Achilles.

Many commenters say they’ll probably see the movie but wonder if it can overcome both its negatives and its horrible promotion efforts.

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Once again … “The Odyssey” may be a good enough movie to overcome all this (we’ll know in about two weeks)But whatever happens, the marketing campaign was objectively terrible. I can’t think of anything they’ve done that sells the movie to middle America.

And if it is a good movie, that’s a shame because lots of people who might have enjoyed it have already checked out from ever seeing it in a theater.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 16, 2026

We’ll have to wait and see if this promised cinematic epic ends up being a box office epic disaster because of its bad rap.

Tags:

COVID-19 EDUCATION ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

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