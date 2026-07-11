Shattering the Irony Meter: Ellen Page Rants Against 'Vile Losers' Who Can't Accept Themselves



With Christopher Nolan's long-awaited (for one reason or another) adaptation of Homer's Odyssey debuting in less than two weeks, now is the time when movie studio publicists are driven to drink.

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It's press junket time!

So far, no one has quite torpedoed the movie as much as Rachel Zegler did with Snow White. Or Anthony Mackie with his Captain America sequel. Or, most recently, as Milly Alcock tried to do just ahead of Supergirl's release.

But we've still got two weeks to go.

If we were gamblers, we'd put out money on Ellen Page (who calls herself Elliot) being the one most likely to anger potential moviegoers. Contrary to early rumors, Page is not playing Achilles in the film, but she is playing a Greek soldier, which is enough of an affront to biology and reality by itself.

In her most recent interview about the movie with Democracy Now (conducted at the end of June), Page did try to insult moviegoers as 'vile losers' if they didn't accept her 'identity' as a man. She also broke every irony meter in existence by claiming that such people are 'profoundly uncomfortable with themselves.' Watch:

Transgender ‘The Odyssey’ actress Elliot Page says trans critical people are “absolute vile losers” who “must just be so profoundly uncomfortable with themselves.” pic.twitter.com/SqjV67Ntcr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 11, 2026

Not even an IMAX theater could handle such full-blown projection.

Don't even begin to try to make that make sense. It never will.

But doesn't Page look so happy all the time, now that she is pretending to be something and someone she's not?

Every time she speaks, she sounds like she's on the verge of an existential crisis. https://t.co/Mn1gyUCYXj — 5 Solas (@5Solas) July 11, 2026

Well, she kind of IS.

Says the person that cut off healthy breast and pumps herself full of male hormones and anti depressants — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 11, 2026

Hey, she only did that because she is so 'accepting' of who she is.

Her rant should be placed in every online dictionary next to the word.

You know how you can tell these people are well-adjusted people? The way they never shut up about it; how they constantly insist they are and it's everyone else with the problem. Some mistakes can't be undone; they're pot-committed to the mental illness & won't entertain reality. https://t.co/ZKZbiorkbi — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 11, 2026

She should just walk around carrying a giant red flag every day.

So profoundly uncomfortable with themselves says Page. Classic cult tactic to project their own insecurities and lies on to others. We see it every day. Every single interview I see of this woman is her about to burst into tears. https://t.co/olbuMPYWC9 — Heretic Sal👩‍❤️‍👩 (@blake_sara64710) July 11, 2026

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If we ever see one picture or video of Page smiling, genuinely smiling, after her 'transition,' it would be the first.

Every accusation a confession. https://t.co/d9wnG4f4rf — Stephan Eckner (@stephan_eckner) July 11, 2026

Yup!

Yet we don’t feel the need to surgically alter ourselves. Who’s uncomfortable with themselves? 🤔 — WhatsTheDifference (@TheDudeApollo) July 11, 2026

In fairness, many people who do not 'identify' as transgender also surgically alter themselves.

But almost no one does it to the extreme that Page has.

If Page says that she accepts herself, fine. We think she's lying, but fine.

But if she accepts herself, why does she need the rest of the world to?

“ELLEN” Page will never be a man. She is delusional. https://t.co/1VRyPUwOdn — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 11, 2026

Deep down, beneath her many layers of indoctrination and social contagion, we think she knows this, even if only subconsciously.

That is why she will never stop talking and lashing out at the world.

She seems uncomfortable with herself to me.



Which is sad - but no excuse to attack others. https://t.co/qeUGmayQQD — Steven Barrett (@SBarrettBar) July 11, 2026

As for her role in The Odyssey, it is a small part in a movie that is almost three hours long. (Yeesh!)

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But whenever she is on screen, it is a safe bet that viewers will be taken out of the story completely.

Because Ellen Page is a woman, pretending to be a man playing a male warrior character. And demanding that everyone else buy into that delusion.

No one will be able to do it. Because no one can suspend disbelief to that extreme.

No matter what Page says, that does not make us 'vile losers.' Just normal people.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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