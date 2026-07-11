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Shattering the Irony Meter: Ellen Page Rants Against 'Vile Losers' Who Can't Accept Themselves

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on July 11, 2026
Meme


With Christopher Nolan's long-awaited (for one reason or another) adaptation of Homer's Odyssey debuting in less than two weeks, now is the time when movie studio publicists are driven to drink. 

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It's press junket time! 

So far, no one has quite torpedoed the movie as much as Rachel Zegler did with Snow White. Or Anthony Mackie with his Captain America sequel. Or, most recently, as Milly Alcock tried to do just ahead of Supergirl's release. 

But we've still got two weeks to go. 

If we were gamblers, we'd put out money on Ellen Page (who calls herself Elliot) being the one most likely to anger potential moviegoers. Contrary to early rumors, Page is not playing Achilles in the film, but she is playing a Greek soldier, which is enough of an affront to biology and reality by itself. 

In her most recent interview about the movie with Democracy Now (conducted at the end of June), Page did try to insult moviegoers as 'vile losers' if they didn't accept her 'identity' as a man. She also broke every irony meter in existence by claiming that such people are 'profoundly uncomfortable with themselves.' Watch: 

Not even an IMAX theater could handle such full-blown projection. 

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Don't even begin to try to make that make sense. It never will. 

But doesn't Page look so happy all the time, now that she is pretending to be something and someone she's not? 

Well, she kind of IS. 

Hey, she only did that because she is so 'accepting' of who she is. 

Her rant should be placed in every online dictionary next to the word. 

She should just walk around carrying a giant red flag every day. 

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If we ever see one picture or video of Page smiling, genuinely smiling, after her 'transition,' it would be the first. 

Yup! 

In fairness, many people who do not 'identify' as transgender also surgically alter themselves. 

But almost no one does it to the extreme that Page has. 

If Page says that she accepts herself, fine. We think she's lying, but fine. 

But if she accepts herself, why does she need the rest of the world to? 

Deep down, beneath her many layers of indoctrination and social contagion, we think she knows this, even if only subconsciously. 

That is why she will never stop talking and lashing out at the world. 

As for her role in The Odyssey, it is a small part in a movie that is almost three hours long. (Yeesh!)

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But whenever she is on screen, it is a safe bet that viewers will be taken out of the story completely. 

Because Ellen Page is a woman, pretending to be a man playing a male warrior character. And demanding that everyone else buy into that delusion. 

No one will be able to do it. Because no one can suspend disbelief to that extreme. 

No matter what Page says, that does not make us 'vile losers.' Just normal people. 

============================================

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ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES TRANSGENDER WOKE

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