'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens



We knew that Candace Owens was going to be insufferable this week. (Well, insufferabl-ER.) With the preliminary hearing being held for Tyler Robinson in Provo, Utah, it was inevitable that Owens was going to try to cash in on the assassination of Charlie Kirk with her vile conspiracy theories and try to defame Erika Kirk while she was at it.

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She's just that soulless and repugnant.

We also knew that many on X would fire back at Owens, like her former boss at The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, who absolutely TORCHED her yesterday for 'spreading conspiratorial poison for cash.'

Because she is an insane grifter, however, Owens didn't let the truth deter her. She kept attacking people who knew Kirk far better than she did with a tirade against TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet yesterday.

No, @AndrewKolvet—that would be you. The debilitating narcissism it took to believe that you could hijack Charlie’s legacy—his show, his organization, and pervert his vision. You lied about what he believed in, who his friends were, and what and who he feared in the last days of… https://t.co/VNy6qATn92 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 9, 2026

Imagine the NERVE it takes for someone like Owens to accuse anyone else of 'debilitating narcissism' and 'hijacking Charlie's legacy.'

Projection, thy name is Candace.

Owens went on at length in this post, but honestly, we don't want to transcribe her lies, insecurity, and tinfoil hat theories here. Readers are welcome to click on the tweet above if they want to read more of her venomous bile.

We'd rather focus on the best reply to Owens' tirade, which came from one of our favorite accounts. And it began, as everything from Data Republican does, with that simple, polite greeting: 'Hello.'

This was the second time this week that Data Republican had to respond to Owens' disgraceful conduct during the hearing. Her first was an outstanding collection of video clips from Owens herself, proving that the grifting podcaster is full of excrement with everything she says about Kirk, his assassination, and his widow.

But something about this second response warmed the cockles of our hearts so much more. Maybe it was because this was a direct reply to Owens this time. Or maybe it was because of that word Data Republican has made so famous: 'Hello.'

Whatever the reason, here is the reply in all its glory:

Hello Mrs. Owens,



You told millions of people that Tyler Robinson "wasn't even there." That you felt "confident stating that Tyler Robinson did not kill murder Charlie Kirk."



He was on camera. Prone on the Losi rooftop at 12:22. Shot at 12:23:28. DNA on the screwdriver at 30… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

... quintillion to one. DNA on the rifle at 1.7 octillion to one. He told his family what he did. His parents helped him surrender. He texted his roommate: 'I am, I'm sorry.' He engraved 'Hey Fascist! Catch!' on the ammunition a month before he used it.



You said police 'didn't even question' Lance Twiggs. He was interviewed twice. FBI the morning after. Joint state-federal team seven months later. His own attorney. Voluntary phone surrender. You laughed when you said it.



You told Shawn Ryan a shaped charge killed Charlie. That PETN was in his microphone. The medical examiner says gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were recovered from his body. A .30-06 Mauser with Robinson's DNA was found in the woods. Neither side — not prosecution, not defense — has mentioned explosives. Not once in four days.



You said the shot came from below. The Losi building is above the amphitheater.



You called Erika Kirk a 'clinical psychopath' to an audience of millions. You said the assassination was 'an occult ritual.' You said Charlie was 'sitting in a pentagram.' You told people Israel killed him because he refused Netanyahu.



You made over a hundred episodes. You built a franchise on a dead man's name.



And the hardest fact of all: Tyler Robinson's own defense lawyers — the people whose entire career is on the line to get him acquitted — have refused to make a single one of your arguments. Not one. They're challenging DNA methodology. They are doing their jobs. You were doing something else entirely.



Charlie Kirk changed my life. He platformed my work when nobody knew who I was. He had my back when I was doxxed. I was the ten-thousandth most important person in his world and I will never be able to repay him.



So I did what I know how to do. I read every transcript. I watched every hour of testimony. I cataloged your claims and I held them up against what was said under oath.



Every single one failed.



I don't know why you did this. I'm not going to speculate on your motives, because that would make me exactly the kind of analyst I've spent my career refusing to be. But I know what you did. You told people confident lies about a dead man's murder, and millions of them believed you, and some of them turned that belief into threats against his widow.



The trial continues. And every day of sworn testimony is another day your words get tested against reality... under oath, on the record, where it counts. I'll be here for all of it... because just as Charlie defended me, I will do what little I can to defend his legacy and @TPUSA and @MrsErikaKirk from evil.

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'Defend them from evil.'

It is difficult to conclude any more that Owens is anything but exactly that.

The person who murdered Charlie Kirk, the people who celebrated his death, and the people who have monetized his death...are all demons. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 10, 2026

Prove MAZE wrong, Owens, if you can. (We don't think she can.)

As usual, Data Republican backed up her reply with the evidence of what Owens has said, none of it true, all of it that same conspiratorial poison.

Candace's supporters are saying she didn't actually say these things. Here are the receipts, most from a single Shawn Ryan interview. I've transcribed every episode on YouTube. There's more. pic.twitter.com/hGFsPFyaB3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

We didn't need the video evidence to know that everything Data Republican is saying is true (and everything Owens is saying is a lie), but we always appreciate it.

Bravo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 10, 2026

Bingo, Candace is a fraud — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 10, 2026

At this point, 'fraud' might be the nicest thing we could say about her.

You so easily ratioed her. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FEhj2GNW3O — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) July 10, 2026

It is always gratifying to see when the truth does that to a lie.

Or, in Owens' case, an endless string of disgraceful lies.

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Drag her. And then drag her again. And again. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 10, 2026

Data Republican could post 10 more replies like this to Owens, and we would report on every one of them.

Because, as much as we hate to give a grifter like Owens oxygen, it is SO wonderful when she gets smacked down into the dirt (figuratively speaking, of course).

I was going to directly reply to Candace, but I'm trying to pack and get ready for a flight to go hang out with 2,000+ of TPUSA's top student leaders...



And then I read this from @DataRepublican who just utterly devestated her without any help from me. Worth reading every word. https://t.co/0Ep90Jviql — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 10, 2026

It's worth reading every word multiple times.

She absolutely bodied Candace. https://t.co/BOTrIGXufo — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) July 10, 2026

This is the most brutal and evidence-based smackdown I’ve come across in a while and it couldn’t be more timely. https://t.co/QtPnvRwG6Q — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 10, 2026

Brutal, evidence-based smackdowns are Data Republican's specialty.

And as she acknowledged, it was Kirk himself who first recognized that.

She had one more parting shot to level, but it wasn't at Owens (who, honestly, is far beneath her). It was to reiterate her gratitude and commitment to the truth.

I'm voiceless. Literally. I've spent 44 years getting used to not being heard.



And then, somehow, many people started listening.



That kind of reach isn't something I earned; it was given to me, and not so I could be popular.



It was given to me to say what needed to be said… https://t.co/ts9pszfSIG — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

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... when it mattered.

It matters right now.

Like Data Republican, we can't speculate about why Owens is maligning a family she claims were her friends. It's easy to say, like Shapiro, that she's doing it for the cash, and we're sure she is.

But there's something more nefarious about Owens' brand of noxious and toxic waste. It is based in hate. Hate for a man she claims to have loved.

We're certain that she will not stop defaming Charlie and Erika Kirk with her baseless conspiracies.

But we're grateful for the fact that, when she does, Data Republican will be right there to absolutely destroy her, likely with her own words.

And she will begin, as always, with that wonderful 'Hello.'





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