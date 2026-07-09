'Ginger Goebbels': Jen Psaki Is ENRAGED for All of Us About the Whole Graham Platner Race



As much fun as it has been watching Democrats and their media lapdogs squirm, dance, and desperately try to wipe clean their Twitter history in the wake of the latest allegations against the violent, woman-abusing, Nazi tattoo-sporting Maine Senate candidate, Graham Platner, now that P-Hustle has suspended his campaign, it is only going to get exponentially more schadenfreudelicious.

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Platner's announcement came only last night, and already we are seeing some of the all-time classics from the leftist playbook. Molly Jong-Fast is employing the hilarious Jake Tapper-Joe Biden defense of 'We were fooled by him.' Jessica Tarlov and Sarah Longwell have turned to the left's favorite staple: 'BUT TRUUUUUUMMMP!' And everyone's favorite non-Native American, Liz Warren, is trying to pretend that she wasn't Platner's biggest cheerleader and never said that he was 'her kind of man.'

They are trotting out the greatest hits of their hypocrisy, and it's not going to stop anytime soon. Meanwhile, over at the hive of scum and villainy known as MS NOW, Jen 'Circle Back' Psaki is pulling another page out of the playbook, one that is sure to make Abigail Spanberger proud: RAGE.

Jen Psaki calls the Platner story “enraging for all of us."



The same media that ran cover for this guy wants you to believe they are enraged by what everyone knew he was.



The real reason they're enraged is because they were exposed for the frauds they are. Again. pic.twitter.com/yehIFtodxQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2026

Folks, they don't call her Little Red Lying Hood for nothing.

That is 40 seconds of the purest denial, projection, and complete lack of self-awareness that only a propagandist like Psaki could think she would get away with.

Ginger Goebbels is paid the big bucks for a reason: not many people could look their audience in the eye and just unashamedly bullis*** them like this. She ran blocker for Platner as much, if not more, than anyone. https://t.co/mNhkN9IFKq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 9, 2026

'Ginger Goebbels.' That's fitting. Particularly considering the topic is Totenkopf Platner.

And yes, except for Fauxcahontas and Bernie Sanders, no one was pushing Platner propaganda on the populace more persistently than Psaki.

It really is the Biden excuse all over again: This is enraging! We had no idea. WE WERE LIED TO.



The hubris of the defeated. https://t.co/5pR2Mwxc0G — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 9, 2026

It's like they don't know that video and transcripts are things that exist.

Or, more likely, they don't care. Psaki knows that the minuscule MS NOW audience will lap this up like Biden on Tapioca Day.

Orwellian...

War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength...

Today's @TheDemocrats https://t.co/hN9CawrDod — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 9, 2026

To be able to look into the camera and lie so brazenly and confidently -- knowing that everyone knows you are lying?

That is some Ministry of Truth-level agitprop.

They are the victims now! 🤣😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

All of the exact same people who chanted the daily mantra that Biden was “sharp as a tack” for four years are SHOCKED to discover their Authentic Man™️ is a deviant monster. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) July 9, 2026

These are the same twerps that called the tattoo, and r*pe comments, and allegations- “a distraction” , “he was in a dark place”.



Now they’re outraged? 😂🤣 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 9, 2026

They are only 'outraged' because they didn't get away with it this time.

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And they are just mad because no matter how hard they spin it, it’s catastrophic brand damage for the Party over a Senate seat they’ll likely lose anyway.



They destroyed any amount of moral authority they had left, cemented themselves as the Party that picks candidates in… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 9, 2026

... smoke-filled rooms, and made a mockery of their “We’re defending democracy!” bs.

What makes it even funnier is that just two months ago, Psaki was protesting that Democrats do not pick candidates in dark backrooms.

And yet, this morning, just like they did for the 2024 election, Democrats are now going to hand-pick someone to run against Susan Collins without a single primary voter having cast a ballot for him or her.

Where was her rage a month ago??? These stories are not new revelations. https://t.co/mEGkeaopvv — Chris 41233n40222(IYKYK) (@vegaschris41233) July 9, 2026

Psaki and the rest of the legacy media apparatchiks have made it perfectly clear that they did not care about Platner abusing a woman who was a conservative.

But it became (D)ifferent when a fellow leftist exposed his natural tendency to violence and sexual assault.

It would be for any normal person. Psaki, of course, is incapable of embarrassment, shame, or self-reflection.

That's what makes her such a perfect talking head for the left.

They aren't mad at the mess, they're just mad we saw the broom. 🧹 pic.twitter.com/vaMrn77sAE — Real Common Sense (@commonsense144) July 9, 2026

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EXACTAMUNDO!

The rest of us, however, should probably be on alert. We all know what tends to happen when the left starts to talk about being 'enraged.'

Psaki would never act on that rage herself, of course, but there are many unhinged, useful idiots out there in America, unfortunately.

And most of them are MS NOW's key demographic.





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The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats and Graham Platner



Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives --- AND their very own candidates.

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