Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rage Fuel You'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:10 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly


As Twitchy readers know, early this morning, there was another attack on an ICE field office in Texas. This time, it was in Dallas, when a sniper shot at the facility before taking his own life, resulting in at least one death so far and multiple hospitalizations. 

Advertisement

It didn't take long before we could get a solid glimpse into the shooter's motivations. The FBI held a briefing in which they revealed that this shooter engraved his bullet casings like Charlie Kirk's assassin did. In this case, the bullets were etched with anti-ICE messages

Gosh, who could have inspired such violence? Oh, wait. We know. 

The FBI and prominent politicians like Senator Ted Cruz have been calling for the incendiary rhetoric from Democrats to stop. 

There's only one problem with that. Democrats don't want it to stop. 

Here is Virginia gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger at a recent speech to her supporters. While we believe this speech took place before the Dallas shooting this morning, it certainly didn't take place before countless other acts of violence from the left this year. 

What does Spanberger want her supporters to do? 'Let the rage fuel you.' Watch: 

Advertisement

The last sentence of the post above continued: 

The Democrats are the party of hate, rage, and violence.

Honestly, is this even debatable anymore? 

They couldn't be clearer about their intentions if they carried giant posters with their hate painted on them. 

Oops. Spanberger's supporters and volunteers have done that, too

Yeah ... 'sounds like.'

It would be unbelievable.

If it wasn't so believable. 

This is accurate. Many signs have been spotted in Richmond, posted by Antifa thugs, encouraging people to attack ICE. 

Advertisement

What lovely people who want to vote for Spanberger. 

You can ask her that question. But don't count on her answering it. She still hasn't apologized for one of her supporters carrying a hateful, racist sign at a Winsome Sears rally. 

She won't even respond to reporters asking her if males belong in female bathrooms. She just giggles nervously, like Kamala Harris, and runs away. 

She shouldn't be in ANY elected office, let alone the Governor's Mansion. 

They are shouting it from the rooftops. Then they try to act surprised when their supporters climb those same rooftops with a rifle.

It is also disqualifying.

And it might require the attention of a certain federal agency across the river in Washington. 

Advertisement

We pray that no ICE facilities in Virginia are attacked. Or any conservatives are attacked by unhinged leftists who populate most of Northern Virginia.

If that should happen, however, it's clear that Abigail Spanberger will be responsible for actively inciting it. 

============================================

