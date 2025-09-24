Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rage Fuel You'



As Twitchy readers know, early this morning, there was another attack on an ICE field office in Texas. This time, it was in Dallas, when a sniper shot at the facility before taking his own life, resulting in at least one death so far and multiple hospitalizations.

It didn't take long before we could get a solid glimpse into the shooter's motivations. The FBI held a briefing in which they revealed that this shooter engraved his bullet casings like Charlie Kirk's assassin did. In this case, the bullets were etched with anti-ICE messages.

Gosh, who could have inspired such violence? Oh, wait. We know.

It’s no mystery why violence against ICE continues to escalate. pic.twitter.com/jxD5V5NONl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

The FBI and prominent politicians like Senator Ted Cruz have been calling for the incendiary rhetoric from Democrats to stop.

There's only one problem with that. Democrats don't want it to stop.

Here is Virginia gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger at a recent speech to her supporters. While we believe this speech took place before the Dallas shooting this morning, it certainly didn't take place before countless other acts of violence from the left this year.

What does Spanberger want her supporters to do? 'Let the rage fuel you.' Watch:

🔥 RADICAL Abigail Spanberger 🔥



Calling for her supporters to “LET THE RAGE FUEL YOU”



There is a wave of left wing violence hitting the country and the Democrat candidate for Governor is calling for RAGE?!



Absolutely disgusting and irresponsible.



The Democrats are the… pic.twitter.com/9NItwOsHw4 — The REAL Politically Savvy 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) September 24, 2025

The last sentence of the post above continued:

The Democrats are the party of hate, rage, and violence.

Honestly, is this even debatable anymore?

"The Democrats are the party of hate, rage and violence"

(True) pic.twitter.com/xzTCnAX0F1 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) September 24, 2025

They couldn't be clearer about their intentions if they carried giant posters with their hate painted on them.

Oops. Spanberger's supporters and volunteers have done that, too.

She sounds like a Demon telling everyone there to LET THE RAGE FUEL YOU.



Demon👿 https://t.co/KrSeBBjYWn — 🌕🦊 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂𝓚𝓷𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓕𝓸𝔁 💎 (@LadyKnightFox) September 24, 2025

Yeah ... 'sounds like.'

It would be unbelievable.

If it wasn't so believable.

. @SpanbergerForVA says “Let Your RAGE fuel you” multiple times



Is shooting at ICE in Dallas an example of that?



Posters encouraging the same thing were found in Richmond.



Is that what you mean when you say

“LET YOUR RAGE FUEL YOU” https://t.co/Zkuwy3WKgZ — Dozer Man (@LectricCAT) September 24, 2025

This is accurate. Many signs have been spotted in Richmond, posted by Antifa thugs, encouraging people to attack ICE.

*reportedly* this flyer was posted in many places around the Richmond, VA area this weekend.



Seems sort of "insurrection-ish" to me 🤨



Plan accordingly...#CityLife #Richmond #ICE #Virginia pic.twitter.com/kqkDORX7lw — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 22, 2025

What lovely people who want to vote for Spanberger.

You can ask her that question. But don't count on her answering it. She still hasn't apologized for one of her supporters carrying a hateful, racist sign at a Winsome Sears rally.

She won't even respond to reporters asking her if males belong in female bathrooms. She just giggles nervously, like Kamala Harris, and runs away.

Dear Virginia,

Do NOT vote for this violent inciting moron as your Governor! https://t.co/JUJlkvwrKS — Kat (@KatManDoToo2) September 24, 2025

She shouldn't be in ANY elected office, let alone the Governor's Mansion.

The Democrat party cannot help themselves. They want to fan the flames. https://t.co/3rGfmTfKPt — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 24, 2025

They are shouting it from the rooftops. Then they try to act surprised when their supporters climb those same rooftops with a rifle.

She knows exactly what she’s doing — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) September 24, 2025

This is just disgusting!!!💯 — Rocket_Medic (@Spooks) September 24, 2025

It is also disqualifying.

And it might require the attention of a certain federal agency across the river in Washington.

We pray that no ICE facilities in Virginia are attacked. Or any conservatives are attacked by unhinged leftists who populate most of Northern Virginia.

If that should happen, however, it's clear that Abigail Spanberger will be responsible for actively inciting it.





