Sniper Shoots Several People at ICE Facility In Texas; JD Vance and Kristi Noem Respond

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on September 24, 2025
Townhall Media

This morning there was a shooting at an ICE field office which is also what a DHS spokesperson described as a short term detention facility. At least three people have reportedly been shot and the shooter, who was located in or on a nearby building, is dead: 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted this shortly after the shooting: 

"We don't know a motive yet," but this attack comes at a time when Democrats have been demonizing ICE as a "gestapo."

Vice President Vance added this: 

We won't be surprised if somebody at CNN has a spin ready to go: 

The Dems will certainly continue their attempts to demonize immigration law enforcement, especially Gov. Gavin Newsom: 

While the motive of the shooter remains unknown, that kind of insane rhetoric and attempts to put officers in danger has to stop (but the Dems will only double down). 

We'll update this story as more information becomes available. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

