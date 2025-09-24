Sniper Shoots Several People at ICE Facility In Texas; JD Vance and Kristi Noem Respond

This morning there was a shooting at an ICE field office which is also what a DHS spokesperson described as a short term detention facility. At least three people have reportedly been shot and the shooter, who was located in or on a nearby building, is dead:

This comes just 2.5 months after the attack on the Alvarado, TX ICE facility. https://t.co/mbqfVh76mU — Rikki Ratliff (@rikkiratliff) September 24, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted this shortly after the shooting:

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

"We don't know a motive yet," but this attack comes at a time when Democrats have been demonizing ICE as a "gestapo."

Vice President Vance added this:

The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families. https://t.co/wEN3sqyGyQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

We won't be surprised if somebody at CNN has a spin ready to go:

Maybe one of the supporters of ICE was firing their gun in celebration https://t.co/nkdztfAA81 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 24, 2025

The Dems will certainly continue their attempts to demonize immigration law enforcement, especially Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Three days ago, Gavin Newsom yelled, “To ICE: unmask! What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of?!”



Three people shot by a sniper at a Dallas ICE facility this morning have his answer. pic.twitter.com/53tNmfw0XZ — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) September 24, 2025

Last night: Gavin Newsom goes on a hyperbolic rant about Donald Trump and ICE kidnapping brown people off of the streets of America



Hours later: Mutliple people shot by a sniper at an ICE facility in Dallas pic.twitter.com/H04CDcvPpt — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 24, 2025

While the motive of the shooter remains unknown, that kind of insane rhetoric and attempts to put officers in danger has to stop (but the Dems will only double down).

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

