FBI Briefing: TX Shooting Suspect Rounds Had Messages 'Anti-ICE In Nature' ('the Rhetoric Has to Stop')

As we told you earlier, two people were killed and two others injured at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas after a sniper opened fire and then reportedly killed himself. This shooting comes as Democrat rhetoric calling ICE agents the "gestapo" and comparing officers to Nazis has ramped up, all while Dems like Gov. Gavin Newsom demand that officers be made to put themselves in even more danger:

Three days ago, Gavin Newsom yelled, “To ICE: unmask! What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of?!”



Three people shot by a sniper at a Dallas ICE facility this morning have his answer. pic.twitter.com/53tNmfw0XZ — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) September 24, 2025

Last night: Gavin Newsom goes on a hyperbolic rant about Donald Trump and ICE kidnapping brown people off of the streets of America



Hours later: Mutliple people shot by a sniper at an ICE facility in Dallas pic.twitter.com/H04CDcvPpt — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 24, 2025

We're now guessing many Democrats will try and be shameless enough to either blame what happened today at the Dallas ICE facility on the Right and/or call for more gun control laws.

According to the authorities on the scene, the shooter's rounds had messages written on them:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

One ICE acting field director made it known that the Left's extreme rhetoric is having real world consequences:

Acting ICE Dallas Field Director Joshua Johnson: “This is the second time I’ve had to stand in front of you and talk about a shooter at one of my facilities, and I think that the takeaway from all of this is that the rhetoric has to stop. There are people out there who are seeing… pic.twitter.com/Bs4JdspiYS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2025

The Democrats will likely go ahead and dial up the rhetoric, if that's even possible.

Is CNN still unable to find any examples of violence that isn't from the Right?

So it appears that we are moving back into the age of weekly incidents of leftwing terrorism.



At some point, you can't excuse the people on the left, like Newsom and Murphy, who keep winding up these sorts of folks. https://t.co/sYNXYm8Ezi — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 24, 2025

Those Dems will run to lefty media outlets that have hosts who will not call them out for their rhetoric and instead find a way to blame Trump and guns.

