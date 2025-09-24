FBI Briefing: TX Shooting Suspect Rounds Had Messages 'Anti-ICE In Nature' ('the Rhetoric Has to Stop')

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rag...
Doug P. | 12:20 PM on September 24, 2025
Artist Angie

As we told you earlier, two people were killed and two others injured at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas after a sniper opened fire and then reportedly killed himself. This shooting comes as Democrat rhetoric calling ICE agents the "gestapo" and comparing officers to Nazis has ramped up, all while Dems like Gov. Gavin Newsom demand that officers be made to put themselves in even more danger:

We're now guessing many Democrats will try and be shameless enough to either blame what happened today at the Dallas ICE facility on the Right and/or call for more gun control laws.

According to the authorities on the scene, the shooter's rounds had messages written on them:

One ICE acting field director made it known that the Left's extreme rhetoric is having real world consequences: 

The Democrats will likely go ahead and dial up the rhetoric, if that's even possible. 

Is CNN still unable to find any examples of violence that isn't from the Right? 

Those Dems will run to lefty media outlets that have hosts who will not call them out for their rhetoric and instead find a way to blame Trump and guns. 

*****

