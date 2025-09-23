VIP
A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the UN on FULL BLAST

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew


If the United Nations delegates thought they were going to receive any kind words or praise from President Trump at today's General Assembly meeting, they haven't been paying attention. 

Advertisement

But that kind of fits the entire model of the UN, doesn't it? Not paying attention to the issues they are supposed to be working on.

During his address, Trump wasted no time in putting the UN on full blast, mocking their ineffectual existence and even the fact that they can't even get anything in the UN building in New York City to work properly. 

A bad escalator, a bad teleprompter, and empty words. 

Yep. That sums the UN up pretty well. 

And Trump wasn't kidding about the escalator. Here it is, failing just as he and First Lady Melania stepped onto it: 

Lucky for Trump, he doesn't need a teleprompter. 

And he is usually a lot more entertaining when he goes off script. 

HA!

HA! 

Some people guessed that these 'malfunctions' might have been deliberate, which would match the pettiness of the globalists who hate Trump, or if they were just the result of pure incompetence, which is also on brand for the UN. 

It's kind of a perfect analogy for the entire organization, isn't it? 

LOL. Well ... he ain't lyin'. 

On the more serious side of his address, Trump was also accurate in saying that the UN has done nothing while he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have worked to end conflicts across the globe. 

But he wasn't done with just that one accurate criticism. 

Not by a long shot. 

He also obliterated Europe, the United Kingdom, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan: 

We don't have to recount all of the instances of the two-tier justice and speech system that is now firmly in place in the UK. 

Advertisement

And locals don't call the capital of England and the UK 'Londonistan' for nothing. 

We could listen to him lambaste them on a loop all day. We could hook it right up to our veins.

Trump then took aim at the crisis of illegal immigration, excoriating the UN not only for not stopping itt, but actually encouraging and funding it. 

It's long overdue. 

The scam artists behind 'climate change' didn't escape his wrath either.

Trump completely ignoring Greta Thunberg -- one of the stupidest of those 'stupid people' -- at a previous UN meeting will never, ever get old. 

And 'climate change' must be solved now, right? After all, Thunberg has moved on to 'Free Palestine.'

Advertisement

As we noted above, that wouldn't shock us in the least. 

Daddy's home, kids. And he is NOT happy. 

Somewhere down in Argentina, Javier Milei is smiling from ear to ear at Trump taking a flamethrower to the UN today. 

Here in America, we will repeat what we have said so often during the President's first year of his second term: 

This is EXACTLY what we voted for. 

============================================

