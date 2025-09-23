A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the UN on FULL BLAST



If the United Nations delegates thought they were going to receive any kind words or praise from President Trump at today's General Assembly meeting, they haven't been paying attention.

But that kind of fits the entire model of the UN, doesn't it? Not paying attention to the issues they are supposed to be working on.

During his address, Trump wasted no time in putting the UN on full blast, mocking their ineffectual existence and even the fact that they can't even get anything in the UN building in New York City to work properly.

🚨Trump WRECKS the UN for doing nothing to help him bring about peace in global conflicts:



"I ended seven wars...and never even received a phone call from the UN...These are the two things I got from the UN: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter." pic.twitter.com/q2RLVV5sEG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 23, 2025

A bad escalator, a bad teleprompter, and empty words.

Yep. That sums the UN up pretty well.

And Trump wasn't kidding about the escalator. Here it is, failing just as he and First Lady Melania stepped onto it:

This is insane…



As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it.



Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak. pic.twitter.com/XBTgfr6zJ8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 23, 2025

Lucky for Trump, he doesn't need a teleprompter.

And he is usually a lot more entertaining when he goes off script.

The teleprompter wasn’t working for Trump at the UN today…



And in classic form, Trump joked about it…



"Whoever's operating this teleprompter is in BIG TROUBLE!"



🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/3FtzzRvXkW — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 23, 2025

HA!

Some people guessed that these 'malfunctions' might have been deliberate, which would match the pettiness of the globalists who hate Trump, or if they were just the result of pure incompetence, which is also on brand for the UN.

LOL the @UN is managed like a socialist country, these failures are expected. https://t.co/hsBPTSeJCD — Robert Marcano (@robmv) September 23, 2025

It's kind of a perfect analogy for the entire organization, isn't it?

Trump to UN: “Your building sucks.” — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 23, 2025

LOL. Well ... he ain't lyin'.

On the more serious side of his address, Trump was also accurate in saying that the UN has done nothing while he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have worked to end conflicts across the globe.

But he wasn't done with just that one accurate criticism.

Not by a long shot.

He also obliterated Europe, the United Kingdom, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan:

🚨 NOW: President Trump calls out SHARIA LAW being adopted in Europe, and he slams the pro-Muslim mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the UN. Holy crap.



"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been so changed. Now they want to go to… pic.twitter.com/ZY5sLN5xyv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

We don't have to recount all of the instances of the two-tier justice and speech system that is now firmly in place in the UK.

And locals don't call the capital of England and the UK 'Londonistan' for nothing.

Trump ripping the dictators and Eurotrash that make up the UN is the best version of Trump. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 23, 2025

We could listen to him lambaste them on a loop all day. We could hook it right up to our veins.

Trump then took aim at the crisis of illegal immigration, excoriating the UN not only for not stopping itt, but actually encouraging and funding it.

NOW - Trump: "The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders... The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them." pic.twitter.com/qk3RLRj8R3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2025

It's nice to see the UN finally getting called out for funding the invasion of America. — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) September 23, 2025

It's long overdue.

The scam artists behind 'climate change' didn't escape his wrath either.

President Trump now ripping the UN for being wrong with all their climate change predictions - "they were made by stupid people" 😂 pic.twitter.com/62OL4z3z3h — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 23, 2025

Trump completely ignoring Greta Thunberg -- one of the stupidest of those 'stupid people' -- at a previous UN meeting will never, ever get old.

And 'climate change' must be solved now, right? After all, Thunberg has moved on to 'Free Palestine.'

No wonder why they cut his teleprompter. 🤣 https://t.co/I4Pr4M6HUF — ИΛKΛDΛI👒🦁 (@nakadai_mon) September 23, 2025

As we noted above, that wouldn't shock us in the least.

The entire United Nations looked like a deer in headlights -- It reminded me of when I had to use my dad voice on my kids LOL — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 23, 2025

Daddy's home, kids. And he is NOT happy.

Somewhere down in Argentina, Javier Milei is smiling from ear to ear at Trump taking a flamethrower to the UN today.

Here in America, we will repeat what we have said so often during the President's first year of his second term:

This is EXACTLY what we voted for.





