NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried...
Day of Rest? No, Jasmine Crockett Is Still Spreading Vicious Lies About Charlie...
'Why Are So Many People in Attendance?' AG for Civil Rights Leo Terrell...
Path to Violence: Data Republican Connects ABC Shooter to Leftist Anti-Trump Rhetoric
VIP
As Bad As You Think the Left Is I ASSURE You, They Are...
'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About...
WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and...
We Are NOT the Same: Thousands From All Over the COUNTRY Line Up...
Tolerant Left Strikes Again --> Gunman Yells 'FREE PALESTINE' Before Opening Fire on...
YIKES: X Timeline of Unhinged NUTTER Suspected of Firing 3 Shots Into ABC...
CNN's Abby Phillip Says Her Fellow Democrats Need to Apologize for Engaging in...
Adam Schiff Claims He Loves Free Speech but Two Years Ago He Was...
BOOM: Guy Benson Sends JoJo Back to Jerz With a Single Perfect Post
Pedro Pascal, Former Disney Co-Star With Gina Carano, Stands With Jimmy Kimmel

You Wanna Try That Again In English, Chief? Jacob Frey Speaks to Supporters in Somali

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on September 21, 2025
Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP


Back during the 'Summer of Love,' we thought that it would be impossible for Democrats to debase and disgrace themselves any more than they did when kneeling for career criminal George Floyd, who died in police custody due to a fentanyl overdose. (No, that's not what the narrative says happened, but that's what happened.)

Advertisement

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey was one of those disgraces. He even wept over a casket during one of Floyd's many funerals -- while the rest of us were banned from saying goodbye to our loved ones. 

But little did we know then how much lower Democrats and Frey could sink. After an LGBTQ+ terrorist recently shot up a Minneapolis church, Frey attacked Catholics and mocked prayer

This weekend, Frey plunged into new depths of ignominy by addressing his constituents ahead of the mayoral election later this fall. 

Oh, did we mention that he addressed them in Somali? Watch:

We're not sure which country Frey thinks he lives in, but this is still America. No matter what Ilhan Omar has to say about it. 

We don't speak Somali (because English is the national language of the United States), so we asked Grok to translate his words: 

'My name is Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis. I want to speak directly to the Somali community. Whether you come from Mogadishu, Garowe, Hargeisa, Bossaso, Beledweyne, or Kismayo, Minneapolis is your city. You are a vital part of what makes our city strong, diverse, and united. No matter what policies President Trump introduces, Minneapolis stands with you and values you. Eid Mubarak—I hope you have a wonderful time with loved ones.'

Recommended

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
Sam J.
Advertisement

We guess we don't have to ask which country Frey declares his allegiance to. We know it's not the one he lives in. 

'Eid Mubarak,' by the way, means 'Blessed Eid' and is used to celebrate the Muslim religious festivals Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. 

Oh. 

So, prayer is OK with Frey after all. As long as it's not Christian, Catholic, or Jewish (which Frey is) prayer. 

Yep. We made that exact same face, too. 

He might as well call himself French and raise a white flag. Pure surrender. 

Surrender to people who hate him and hate America, incidentally. 

No, this translates to 'America is under attack and there are far too many quislings in our midst.'

'Afgooye Affliction,' maybe?

It's about the only thing that Tim Walz's state is doing well. 

Advertisement

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

It's funny because it's true. 

Can we give Minnesota to Canada in exchange for Alberta? 

Yep, that was Frey. Showing everyone that there is no bar he can't slither under. 

He won't. For the same reason that Omar won't go back to that country she professes to love. 

LOL. 

And, of course, he has to stoke hatred and division against the President amid the rest of his knee-bending gobbledygook. It's what Democrats do. 

Well, there's a problem there. 

Among the rivals running against Frey to be mayor, all of the frontrunners are from the 'Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.' (Pssst ... that means they're socialists.) And his biggest rival is an actual Somali-American. 

Advertisement

Minneapolis may be lost. 

And it is cowardly, pandering politicians like Jacob Frey who helped bring about its demise. 

============================================

Related:

'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems Have Become

The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk' Trend on X

If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being Accurately Labeled

They Won't Listen: Joe Manchin Tries to Warn Democrats to Look at Why They Lost Him

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR ISLAM MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
Sam J.
YIKES: X Timeline of Unhinged NUTTER Suspected of Firing 3 Shots Into ABC Affiliate an Anti-Trump DOOZY
Sam J.
NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried by U.S. Media
justmindy
Day of Rest? No, Jasmine Crockett Is Still Spreading Vicious Lies About Charlie Kirk on His Funeral Day
Warren Squire
Path to Violence: Data Republican Connects ABC Shooter to Leftist Anti-Trump Rhetoric
Eric V.
'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About Winsome Earle-Sears (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY Sam J.
Advertisement