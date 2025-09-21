You Wanna Try That Again In English, Chief? Jacob Frey Speaks to Supporters in Somali



Back during the 'Summer of Love,' we thought that it would be impossible for Democrats to debase and disgrace themselves any more than they did when kneeling for career criminal George Floyd, who died in police custody due to a fentanyl overdose. (No, that's not what the narrative says happened, but that's what happened.)

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey was one of those disgraces. He even wept over a casket during one of Floyd's many funerals -- while the rest of us were banned from saying goodbye to our loved ones.

But little did we know then how much lower Democrats and Frey could sink. After an LGBTQ+ terrorist recently shot up a Minneapolis church, Frey attacked Catholics and mocked prayer.

This weekend, Frey plunged into new depths of ignominy by addressing his constituents ahead of the mayoral election later this fall.

Oh, did we mention that he addressed them in Somali? Watch:

Minneapolis’ Mayor is now making commercials in Somalian... pic.twitter.com/kaPZ30qB8B — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 20, 2025

We're not sure which country Frey thinks he lives in, but this is still America. No matter what Ilhan Omar has to say about it.

We don't speak Somali (because English is the national language of the United States), so we asked Grok to translate his words:

'My name is Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis. I want to speak directly to the Somali community. Whether you come from Mogadishu, Garowe, Hargeisa, Bossaso, Beledweyne, or Kismayo, Minneapolis is your city. You are a vital part of what makes our city strong, diverse, and united. No matter what policies President Trump introduces, Minneapolis stands with you and values you. Eid Mubarak—I hope you have a wonderful time with loved ones.'

We guess we don't have to ask which country Frey declares his allegiance to. We know it's not the one he lives in.

'Eid Mubarak,' by the way, means 'Blessed Eid' and is used to celebrate the Muslim religious festivals Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Oh.

So, prayer is OK with Frey after all. As long as it's not Christian, Catholic, or Jewish (which Frey is) prayer.

Yep. We made that exact same face, too.

He might as well call himself French and raise a white flag. Pure surrender.

Surrender to people who hate him and hate America, incidentally.

Does this translate as "Minneapolis is the Mogadishu of America"? https://t.co/ILC0L6684h — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 21, 2025

No, this translates to 'America is under attack and there are far too many quislings in our midst.'

Is there a Somalian version of Stockholm Syndrome? — Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) September 21, 2025

'Afgooye Affliction,' maybe?

Minnesota is trying hard to be like Western Europe.😬 pic.twitter.com/TbOVXBvQZx — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) September 20, 2025

It's about the only thing that Tim Walz's state is doing well.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

It's funny because it's true.

Can we give Minnesota to Canada in exchange for Alberta?

"Believing" in prayer at the casket of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/D1YXdIvJFB — Greg (@GregB_TX) September 21, 2025

Yep, that was Frey. Showing everyone that there is no bar he can't slither under.

He should move to there where his mouth is https://t.co/OkhOzWgUpo — Kay See (@see360170) September 21, 2025

He won't. For the same reason that Omar won't go back to that country she professes to love.

A remarkably Star Wars language.



"Ma bookie, Donald Trump baldo nee anna dodo da eena, Han Solo-hahaha!" https://t.co/l1iIUlxWEb — PolicyRespecter (@oteycoueye) September 21, 2025

LOL.

And, of course, he has to stoke hatred and division against the President amid the rest of his knee-bending gobbledygook. It's what Democrats do.

This must be stopped. https://t.co/ZRnpWZ8UBj — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 21, 2025

Well, there's a problem there.

Among the rivals running against Frey to be mayor, all of the frontrunners are from the 'Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.' (Pssst ... that means they're socialists.) And his biggest rival is an actual Somali-American.

Minneapolis may be lost.

And it is cowardly, pandering politicians like Jacob Frey who helped bring about its demise.





