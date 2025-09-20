'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems Have Become



Readers know that we like to keep things as light and funny as we can at Twitchy, but -- whoo, boy -- that has been pretty difficult over the past 10 days.

Ever since a leftist assassin took Charlie Kirk's life with an engraved bullet, and subsequently, far too many Democrats in America are endorsing and embracing violence and killing as their favored political strategy, it has become darn near impossible.

Earlier today, conservative radio host (and Twitchy favorite) Jesse Kelly posted a lengthy thread on X detailing just how dangerous the Democrat Party has become ... and why all of us need to be on guard.

Let me explain something about the very, VERY dangerous situation we’re in, why we’re in it, and why you need to careful around any Democrats in your life. 1/ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

You might think that it is hyperbole for Kelly to mention 'any' Democrats, but he quickly put that reservation to bed with a chart showing just how unhinged everyone in the party is becoming.

Look at this chart. Look closely. THREE TIMES as many Democrats believe that assassin was a right winger instead of a lefty porn-addicted freak who thought he was fighting fascism. Three times. How…how is that possible? pic.twitter.com/y0TPrxf83x — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

The assassin engraved his bullets with leftist messages (including 'Hey, fascist! Catch!'), was dating a transgender furry, and even his mother was worried about his leftist indoctrination, but still only 10 percent of Democrats -- TEN! -- believe he was motivated by left-wing beliefs. Even worse, 33 percent of them still believe that he was 'MAGA.'

Of course, we know why that is, and so does Kelly.

The communists in America’s media (and their politicians) have created a world of make believe. A world the Democrat in your life resides in and a world they think is real. The lies are not only repeated, they are brazen, gigantic lies. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

Kelly then went on to show one of the worst cases of media malfeasance after Kirk's murder.

And you don’t have to be some tranny Reddit freak to believe those lies. If you just do things previously thought of as “normal”, you live in that pretend world. If you read the New York Times and watch NBC News, your entire world is fake. pic.twitter.com/IhdYXCZP6g — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

And the rotten FBI (at least before Kash Patel and Dan Bongino got there) spent YEARS reinforcing the media's lies.

The lies get cemented more easily now due to institutional capture. So if you’re a Democrat and MAYBE you think NBC might be lying to you, the communists at the FBI will confirm it for you. pic.twitter.com/SiKhrvtWII — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

Kelly could have posted 100 additional examples from the media and the DOJ in the past four years, but he didn't need to. We all know those cases. We've written about many of them at Twitchy

Instead, he moved on to the consequences of Democrats living in a world of make-believe.

This is nothing short of disastrous for our country and I’m not totally sure of a solution. Democrats, even “normal” ones, are completely insane. They absolutely KNOW so many things that simply aren’t real. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

As Ronald Reagan famously said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

But even The Gipper could not have imagined this level of lunacy and denial of reality that we are seeing in 2025.

The endless lies have had a radicalizing effect. They genuinely believe they’re fighting Nazis. Truly. And what won’t your conscience permit you to do to a Nazi? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

And there it is.

They don't call conservatives Nazis for no reason. They do it to justify any action against us. Up to and including murder.

Now let’s be very generous and say that’s 30% of the country. (It’s probably 40%+)



How on earth can you share space with people that insane, desperate, and in many cases, violent? 30% is a large number. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

Short answer: We can't. Even if we wanted to, they simply would not allow it.

And that is scary.

I don’t know. I know Democrat politicians are evil people and as responsible for this as the media. And if you have to feel good about something, they are afraid of their violent base now too. pic.twitter.com/TEiCHmcCqi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

That doesn't really make us feel better. We got to this place because Democrat politicians are cowards and refuse to stand up to their unhinged base.

Kelly concluded his thread with the only two pieces of advice he could give to average Americans who are aghast at the insanity everyone is seeing from one party.

I’m not sure how this ends. But you need to train. And pray. These things are not optional. Do not for a second think Charlie Kirk will be our last martyr. These people are nuts. And they’re dead serious.



That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 20, 2025

The left is not done. Not by a long stretch.

How can we believe that they're done when so many Democrats have spent the last 10 days justifying, some even celebrating, political assassinations?

Terrifying when you really think about it. https://t.co/jyfsQdeLpe — Bodie MacGovern (@bomac_macbo) September 21, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

Not long ago, I would have gotten a step stool, patted Jesse on the head and said, “This sounds crazy, bother.” Not so much today. https://t.co/M3qaSJoll7 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 20, 2025

OK, at least we got one laugh in here with the step-stool. (Because Kelly might almost be as tall as Barron Trump.)

But his words do not sound crazy in the least after what we have witnessed.

They sound frighteningly prophetic.

This is a must read thread.@JesseKellyDC presents the morbid truth with unmatched clarity. https://t.co/Rwy5cCT1nq — Anti Communist Jack (@GenZWhig) September 20, 2025

We can wish we weren't in this place, like Frodo Baggins wished that the One Ring had not come to him or that he did not live in dark times.

But as a wise wizard told that hobbit, 'So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.'

What do we do in the time that is given us?

Train. Pray. Be prepared.





============================================

