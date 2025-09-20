VIP
Ditch the Debt, Embrace the Trade: Why Career Education is Winning Over College
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest

'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems Have Become

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:40 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson


Readers know that we like to keep things as light and funny as we can at Twitchy, but -- whoo, boy -- that has been pretty difficult over the past 10 days. 

Ever since a leftist assassin took Charlie Kirk's life with an engraved bullet, and subsequently, far too many Democrats in America are endorsing and embracing violence and killing as their favored political strategy, it has become darn near impossible. 

Earlier today, conservative radio host (and Twitchy favorite) Jesse Kelly posted a lengthy thread on X detailing just how dangerous the Democrat Party has become ... and why all of us need to be on guard. 

You might think that it is hyperbole for Kelly to mention 'any' Democrats, but he quickly put that reservation to bed with a chart showing just how unhinged everyone in the party is becoming. 

The assassin engraved his bullets with leftist messages (including 'Hey, fascist! Catch!'), was dating a transgender furry, and even his mother was worried about his leftist indoctrination, but still only 10 percent of Democrats -- TEN! -- believe he was motivated by left-wing beliefs. Even worse, 33 percent of them still believe that he was 'MAGA.'

Of course, we know why that is, and so does Kelly. 

Kelly then went on to show one of the worst cases of media malfeasance after Kirk's murder. 

And the rotten FBI (at least before Kash Patel and Dan Bongino got there) spent YEARS reinforcing the media's lies. 

Kelly could have posted 100 additional examples from the media and the DOJ in the past four years, but he didn't need to. We all know those cases. We've written about many of them at Twitchy 

Instead, he moved on to the consequences of Democrats living in a world of make-believe. 

As Ronald Reagan famously said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

But even The Gipper could not have imagined this level of lunacy and denial of reality that we are seeing in 2025. 

And there it is. 

They don't call conservatives Nazis for no reason. They do it to justify any action against us. Up to and including murder. 

Short answer: We can't. Even if we wanted to, they simply would not allow it. 

And that is scary

That doesn't really make us feel better. We got to this place because Democrat politicians are cowards and refuse to stand up to their unhinged base. 

Kelly concluded his thread with the only two pieces of advice he could give to average Americans who are aghast at the insanity everyone is seeing from one party. 

The left is not done. Not by a long stretch. 

How can we believe that they're done when so many Democrats have spent the last 10 days justifying, some even celebrating, political assassinations? 

Yes. Yes, it is. 

OK, at least we got one laugh in here with the step-stool. (Because Kelly might almost be as tall as Barron Trump.)

But his words do not sound crazy in the least after what we have witnessed. 

They sound frighteningly prophetic. 

We can wish we weren't in this place, like Frodo Baggins wished that the One Ring had not come to him or that he did not live in dark times. 

But as a wise wizard told that hobbit, 'So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.'

What do we do in the time that is given us?

Train. Pray. Be prepared. 

