'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie



We have a feeling that it is beginning to dawn on some Democrats just how bad the assassination of Charlie Kirk by an LGBTQ+ jihadist is going -- and going to go -- for them. Not just politically, but culturally with normie Americans as well as just from a purely moral standpoint. (Assuming any of them have any morals, that is.)

It is why they were desperate to try to paint the assassin as a right-winger. The facts have demolished that lie, but they're still trying. It's also why they are frantically trying to push the 'both sides' argument, as ridiculous as that false equivalence is on its face.

Political violence IS owned and operated almost exclusively by the left. With all of the incidents we have seen since the Covenant school shooting and the first attempt on Donald Trump's life, this fact is clear to everyone by now. Everyone with clear eyes and ears, anyway.

On today's episode of The Five on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld made something else clear to co-host Jessica Tarlov and any other Democrats who want to gaslight us.

We are DONE! With all of it, all of the lies the left tries to force down our throats.

When Tarlov tried to 'both sides' the Charlie Kirk killing, Gutfeld unleashed nothing short of a napalm firestorm, striking down upon her with such great vengeance and furious anger that it would have made Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction proud. Watch:

[Warning for some NSFW -- but extremely and viscerally satisfying -- language in the clip below.]

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Greg Gutfeld just EVISCERATED Jessica Tarlov for making the "both sides" argument about Charlie Kirk's kiIIing



"DON'T PLAY THAT BULLS*** WITH ME!"



"We don't care about your 'both sides' argument. That s*** is DEAD!"



"On your side, your beliefs do not match… pic.twitter.com/tXAl6RGIQ4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

... your beliefs do not match reality so you're coming up with these rationalizations. 'What about this, what about that?' We are NOT doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young bright man ASSASSlNATED and we know who did it.'



'The media is DEAD to us on this story. They built this thing up. We are dealing with it, we are going to act. We don't care what the what about is anymore, that S*** is dead!' @greggutfeld PREACH, !

Ka ... Freaking ... BOOM!

Just hook it directly into our veins. Every single syllable of it.

I loved every word that came out of Gutfelds mouth today on the Five.



I felt his frustration. His anger was well placed. The rebuttal to Tarlovs BS was something millions of people wanted to say.



BRAVO GREG! 👏🏻



You spoke the TRUTH!

🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/sNHYaqs0QD — Laverne652 (@laverne65255852) September 15, 2025

He said what millions around the country are saying and thinking.

This s*** is OVER.

pic.twitter.com/LFhESmzyKe — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) September 15, 2025

I watched this happen live and all I could say was holy s*** — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 15, 2025

He nuked Tarlov -- and all of the leftist media talking heads just like her -- from orbit.

You know, just to be sure.

That look on her face at the end… PRICELESS. There’s a special place in hell just for you @JessicaTarlov pic.twitter.com/6Je60t6LxJ — DrewLiberty (@DrewwLiberty) September 15, 2025

She'll have plenty of company there with her fellow apparatchiks. We're pretty sure Matthew Dowd has already made reservations for himself and Katy Tur.

You can see the look on her face when she realized just how bad she just f*****d up.



I don't see how she could ever show her face again, but let's see just how depraved she really is. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 15, 2025

She's shameless, so she will probably be back pushing the same lies tomorrow.

After she applies some salve to her wounds, that is.

Way to go Gutfeld!!!! This, this is what we mean when we say No More! It’s over. https://t.co/coGPGKla2l — Michael Owen (@Michael42175933) September 15, 2025

We've tried to tell them that Kirk was the nice one.

The rest of us? Not nearly as nice.

Tell the Left!

We are not your moral equivalent. https://t.co/nFesbIJda1 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 16, 2025

Thank You @greggutfeld ! OMG needed someone to say this on a major platform. So sick of TV world leftist not being confronted with revulsion. That is the word. Finally Greg Gutfeld does it. Infinite respect for him. https://t.co/i93tyVSjOQ — Jebb Young (@JebbYoung) September 15, 2025

Gutfeld is not alone. While he eschewed the profanity, Vice President JD Vance said much the same today when he sat in to host Kirk's podcast in his late friend's honor.

“WE DON’T CARE” - this is the correct way to talk to all liberals from here on out. https://t.co/AEvI5NaO7c — Tim (@wethirstforGod) September 15, 2025

We tried warning them. They didn't listen.

Kirk tried talking to him. They killed him for it.

So, no. We absolutely do not care anymore about any of their lectures, scolding, or rationalizations.

Here is where all of us are -- they are dead to us. None of us is listening anymore. https://t.co/YCZ9cnlje8 — Jennifer Reeser🇺🇸 📝✝️ (@jennifereeser) September 16, 2025

At Twitchy, we've been in that place for a while. And we know our readers have as well.

But now millions are in that place with us.

I honestly don't think the Left understands what transpired.



There is no going back from this. There is no more "discourse." They did away with it. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 15, 2025

As we noted above, we think some of them are beginning to realize what they have awakened.

But they're still not ready for it.

Our managing editor, Sam Janney, said it very succinctly this afternoon:

Charlie Kirk was assassinated for what he believed.



Lefties …

You don’t get to insist this is a both sides thing.

You don’t get to lecture us about toning it down.

You don’t get to wag your fingers about cancel culture.



We just wanted to be left alone.

But now, it’s on. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 15, 2025

They should have just left us alone. They're going to regret that they didn't.

Because it is SO on.





============================================

Editor's Note: The leftist media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Charkie Kirk, political violence, and who is inciting it.

