DHS Consultant Says the 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Was a White Supremacist March
Ed Krassenstein Does the Norm Macdonald Meme With Transgender People
Stanislaus Dems Ditch Charlie Kirk Vigil, Sneer at Unity as 'Fascist' Nonsense
Jonathan Turley on Laurence Tribe Claiming Charlie Kirk's Killer Was 'Ultra MAGA'
Lefty Streamer Tells Piers Morgan the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'If You...
Leftists Clutch Pearls as Conservative Wave Wrecks Their Woke Empire
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing...
Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It's an 'Idea'...
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can't Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'
Peter Baker: Trump Should Bury Anger Over Friend Being Murdered and Seek Unity...
Jasmine Crockett's Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:40 PM on September 15, 2025
Twitchy


We have a feeling that it is beginning to dawn on some Democrats just how bad the assassination of Charlie Kirk by an LGBTQ+ jihadist is going -- and going to go -- for them. Not just politically, but culturally with normie Americans as well as just from a purely moral standpoint. (Assuming any of them have any morals, that is.)

It is why they were desperate to try to paint the assassin as a right-winger. The facts have demolished that lie, but they're still trying. It's also why they are frantically trying to push the 'both sides' argument, as ridiculous as that false equivalence is on its face. 

Political violence IS owned and operated almost exclusively by the left. With all of the incidents we have seen since the Covenant school shooting and the first attempt on Donald Trump's life, this fact is clear to everyone by now. Everyone with clear eyes and ears, anyway. 

On today's episode of The Five on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld made something else clear to co-host Jessica Tarlov and any other Democrats who want to gaslight us. 

We are DONE! With all of it, all of the lies the left tries to force down our throats. 

When Tarlov tried to 'both sides' the Charlie Kirk killing, Gutfeld unleashed nothing short of a napalm firestorm, striking down upon her with such great vengeance and furious anger that it would have made Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction proud. Watch: 

[Warning for some NSFW -- but extremely and viscerally satisfying -- language in the clip below.]

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
... your beliefs do not match reality so you're coming up with these rationalizations. 'What about this, what about that?' We are NOT doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young bright man ASSASSlNATED and we know who did it.' 

'The media is DEAD to us on this story. They built this thing up. We are dealing with it, we are going to act. We don't care what the what about is anymore, that S*** is dead!'

PREACH, @greggutfeld!

Ka ... Freaking ... BOOM! 

Just hook it directly into our veins. Every single syllable of it.

He said what millions around the country are saying and thinking. 

This s*** is OVER. 

He nuked Tarlov -- and all of the leftist media talking heads just like her -- from orbit. 

You know, just to be sure. 

She'll have plenty of company there with her fellow apparatchiks. We're pretty sure Matthew Dowd has already made reservations for himself and Katy Tur. 

She's shameless, so she will probably be back pushing the same lies tomorrow. 

After she applies some salve to her wounds, that is. 

We've tried to tell them that Kirk was the nice one. 

The rest of us? Not nearly as nice. 

Gutfeld is not alone. While he eschewed the profanity, Vice President JD Vance said much the same today when he sat in to host Kirk's podcast in his late friend's honor. 

We tried warning them. They didn't listen. 

Kirk tried talking to him. They killed him for it. 

So, no. We absolutely do not care anymore about any of their lectures, scolding, or rationalizations. 

At Twitchy, we've been in that place for a while. And we know our readers have as well. 

But now millions are in that place with us. 

As we noted above, we think some of them are beginning to realize what they have awakened. 

But they're still not ready for it. 

Our managing editor, Sam Janney, said it very succinctly this afternoon: 

They should have just left us alone. They're going to regret that they didn't. 

Because it is SO on. 

============================================

