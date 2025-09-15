Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for Lefties Calling for 'Unity'

Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to his friend Charlie Kirk today by hosting his show on the Salem Radio Network. Vance had a number of guests, including Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

But some of Vance's strongest comments came in response to some Democrats and others on the Left suddenly saying there needs to be "unity." One of the most ironic examples of that was when former Biden adviser Neera Tanden said that very thing, apparently after having forgotten who she used to work for:

It would be nice to have a President who is unifying. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) September 15, 2025

Well, we certainly didn't have one when Biden was in office!

The Left got some bad news today:

🚨JD Vance didn't just host the Charlie Kirk Show today, he ignited a fire.



The underlying message: Charlie Kirk's movement will never die.



This fire burns BRIGHTER than ever.



You NEED to read this. 👇 pic.twitter.com/FTTHDQvrBZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2025

Read the entire @townhallcom thread for more clips, but the one we'll focus on here revolves around Vance's major reality check for lefties calling for "unity":

🚨 JD VANCE just WENT OFF on people who are calling for "UNITY" with radical leftists



"There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents' politics.



There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder.



There… pic.twitter.com/iDq3cKJQcO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

Here's the full post from @NickSortor:

"There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents' politics. There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is NO UNITY with someone who HARASSES an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend. There is NO UNITY with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination."

It's really that simple.

Hooooo boy and then some.

The Cultural tide is turning. — Nacho Business (@NachoQuixotic) September 15, 2025

Elon Musk added this:

Unity is impossible with evil fanatics who celebrate murder https://t.co/IZN1k2O0aA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2025

Yes indeed.

*****

