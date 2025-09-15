John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for Lefties Calling for 'Unity'

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on September 15, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to his friend Charlie Kirk today by hosting his show on the Salem Radio Network. Vance had a number of guests, including Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House adviser Stephen Miller. 

But some of Vance's strongest comments came in response to some Democrats and others on the Left suddenly saying there needs to be "unity." One of the most ironic examples of that was when former Biden adviser Neera Tanden said that very thing, apparently after having forgotten who she used to work for: 

Well, we certainly didn't have one when Biden was in office!

The Left got some bad news today: 

Read the entire @townhallcom thread for more clips, but the one we'll focus on here revolves around Vance's major reality check for lefties calling for "unity": 

Here's the full post from @NickSortor: 

"There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents' politics. 

There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. 

There is NO UNITY with someone who HARASSES an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend. 

There is NO UNITY with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination."

It's really that simple. 

Hooooo boy and then some. 

Elon Musk added this: 

Yes indeed. 

*****

